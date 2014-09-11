NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way: Preview, Predictions And What You Need To Know

NXT Takeover: Fatal 4 Way, the third special event from WWE’s developmental promotion NXT, airs live on the WWE Network on Thursday night. As the Internet’s #1 resource for NXT homerism, we’ll have a live open discussion thread, results and a follow Best and Worst of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way column.
If you’re still new to NXT (or one of those people who watched the NXT showcase match on Raw, said “wow” and jumped on the Internet looking for more information), here’s a quick rundown of the card. We’ll try to fill you in on what’s happening, what we think will happen, and why you should care.
For more detailed predictions and a rundown of the entire NXT roster, please listen to my appearance on the Have A Nice Day Podcast. We reveal some dark secrets about Stu Hart and change your mind about Bull Dempsey and Mojo Rawley forever.
Hair vs. Hair Match: Enzo Amore vs. Sylvester LeFort
If You Don’t Watch: Imagine if Heath Slater and Adam Rose’s bunny were in a high-stakes match. That’s what you should expect from Enzo Amore and Sylvester LeFort in a hair vs. hair match. Enzo is the scrappy little dog from old cartoons — a half pint character with a big mouth who only really succeeds when backed up by his 7-foot-tall friend Colin Cassady. He’s hard not to love. He has the Road Dogg ability to make a crowd sing along with everything he says, and his most recent vignette involved him going to a hair salon to pick up a metal bucket full of “hair removal cream” and accidentally spilling it on a poodle. Sylvester LeFort is an evil French guy. You can see how this all goes together.
If You Do: It’s funny to see two of the least important guys on NXT in a BLOOD FEUD involving a Luchas de Apuestas match. Neither guy’s really known for their signature hair. LeFort’s got ratty long hair, but he always wears it back. Enzo’s got crazy hair, but he shaves it into weird shapes and designs all the time. So … are the stakes really that high? They should’ve had a “loser can no longer play up his regional heritage” match.
Prediction: LeFort’s gotta lose this one. He needs a dramatic change and some character motivation. Enzo could (and should) show up next week with a shaved head and nobody’d notice.
Mojo Rawley vs. Bull Dempsey
If You Don’t Watch: This is the battle of the big men. Mojo Rawley’s a former football player who can’t calm down (literally, that’s his gimmick). Bull Dempsey’s an angry fat guy who wants to destroy anything. It’s the irresistible force meeting the immovable object on the smallest possible scale.
If You Do: Sorry.
Prediction: Bull will probably take this one. I’m hoping it’s via “punching Mojo Rawley in the butthole when he tries a flying ass attack.”
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. Kalisto and Sin Cara
If You Don’t Watch: The Ascension are a team of big, angry guys who’ve been the tag team champions forever thanks to a combination of RUTHLESS AGGRESSION and only ever wrestling cans. Kalisto and Sin Cara are luchadors who teamed up and won a tournament to name new #1 contenders to the tag team championships. This is Kalisto’s second shot at the tag straps in the last two special events, but he’s severely upgraded his tag team partner, so this might be his best shot.
If You Do: If the Ascension’s ever going to be taken seriously, they need to stop YAH’ing everything and start crushing viable opponents. They seem like video game characters who’ve wandered into a wrestling show. Is it super impressive that they can beat Local Athlete #1 and Local Athlete #2 with a bunch of shoves and shoulderblocks? This needs to be Kalisto’s breakout match, win or lose. If he’s got anything in the tank, he should EMPTY it at Takeover. Go all out. If he wins, it’s a big deal. If he doesn’t, The Ascension looks good for beating a really cool, good guy. For once.
Prediction: I’ve got the Ascension retaining. A tournament shouldn’t automatically mean the winner will win their championship match. Kalisto and Sin Cara have potential as a team, but Kalisto hasn’t been around very long and the Sin Cara concept’s kinda dead in the water. If they’re going to be champs, they really need to earn it; not just in wins and losses, but in match quality and crowd support. Plus, the Ascension should probably get the Paige push and just get elevated to Raw’s lowercard without losing the tag titles.
KENTA Arrives
If You Don’t Watch: This guy is INCREDIBLE. One of the most exciting signings in recent memory. If you can get beyond WWE’s long history of treating Asian people like corny jokes, KENTA’s the man. And yes, you have to type his name in all caps. He’s already responsible for a lot of WWE stuff you love. The YES Lock? Daniel Bryan’s running knee finisher? CM Punk’s GTS? All KENTA.
Here he is doing a bunch of stuff you’ve never seen.
If You Do: EXCLAMATION POINT EXCLAMATION POINT EXCLAMATION POINT.
Prediction: The timing is perfect for KENTA to reclaim the GTS, at least. Have him arrive, get hassled by a heel who can sell, and let him murder death kill that heel with a knee to the face. Instant glory. Or hell, have him reclaim ALL of his moves. If Bryan or Punk or whoever wants them back, they can come and claim them.
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
If You Don’t Watch: Charlotte is the daughter of 16-time champion “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. She’s gone from “green wrestler who probably shouldn’t be in the ring” to “one of the best women employed by WWE, period” faster than anyone I can think of. She’s tall and muscular and statuesque and can hurt you. Bayley is the opposite; a woman of no notable heritage who has gradually grown from an impressionable “mark” to a legit threat to the NXT Women’s Championship. She’s cute and sweet and precious. She’s gotten better and better, and now she’s trying to take the NXT Women’s Championship off a woman who used to be her “best friend” before the promise of fame and fortune stole her away. This match matters to NXT fans.
If You Do: This is it.
Bayley’s well-being is probably the most important thing happening in NXT right now. People who love and support her NEED her to win this match. Charlotte could be bound for Raw any day now. She’s a FLAIR, for God’s sakes, it’s surprising they didn’t stick her on Total Divas before she’d ever wrestled a match. Bayley is a cult hero at Full Sail, one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, and when she says winning the championship from a Flair would be her dream come true, you believe it. This one’s going to make us feel a lot of strong emotions, one way or another.
Prediction: I can’t pick Bayley to lose. You’ve got this, Bayley. You’ve got this.
Fatal 4-Way Match For The NXT Championship: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Tyson Kidd
If You Don’t Watch: Adrian Neville is that guy from Raw who did the crazy flips. He’s the NXT Champion. He’s smaller than most of his opponents, but he’s got the fighting heart of a champion and has defeated every challenger since saving the belt from Bo Dallas. Sami Zayn is a really nice guy and the most identifiable male WWE babyface in AGES. He’s also an ace in the ring, but he can’t seem to win the big one. Tyler Breeze is a self-obsessed model who cares more about a good selfie than a championship run, but he also needs to be the center of attention. He wants to be the champion so the face of NXT can be “gorgeous.” Tyson Kidd is married to Natalya and takes care of her cats. He’s a 10-year veteran trying to take the developmental promotion’s championship from a bunch of WWE rookies to prove he’s still got something to offer. He’s a total POS.
If You Do: This one’s exciting, because it could go to ANYONE. If Neville retains, he moves on to the next big challenge and had successfully tied up all the loose ends from his first several months as champion. If Zayn wins, he becomes NXT’s new ace champion and maybe gets a mean streak. With KENTA and Prince Devitt and his former tag team partner Kevin Steen showing up soon, Zayn as champ means an endless series of incredible matches. Plus, don’t you want to see Cesaro show up again and decide he wants the NXT strap? Breeze winning allows Neville to pop up to Raw while keeping Full Sail supplied with a champion that makes them react. He might be the person who needs the championship the most, because his character is the most two-dimensional. Then there’s Tyson. Tyson as the butthole champion of the minor leagues is pretty hilarious, and he’s a new interpretation of the Bo Dallas character people desperately wanted to see lose. Any of these seem like good ideas to me.
Prediction: I want Sami to win, but my head says Tyson. If Tyson loses, what’s the point of him? But like I said, anything’s good. I just want to see them blow the roof off the building, and for Zayn to hit that crazy brainbuster on Tyler Breeze they messed up at the last special.
And Finally
FYI: That KENTA video is NSFW with the sound on.
I though KENTA took the Yes Lock from Bryan instead of the other way around? Nitpicking aside, I’m excited to see him. The fact that three of my favorite wrestlers in WWE ever appropriated his moves for themselves (Punk’s GTS, Bryan’s Busaiku Knee, AJ’s Black Widow being FROM Jungle) means he’s already indirectly responsible for my biggest loves in wrestling the last few years. Can’t imagine how good the guy is direct.
From Jungle is not a KENTA move.
Well, his version of the Octopus Stretch then. AJ’s clearly doing the same one: [m.youtube.com]
“Regular” Octopus Stretch: [m.youtube.com]
Sami won’t win this because it’s 2014 and nothing good happens in 2014.
FACT! NXT is still happening in 2014, so you are wrong.
A continuous form of motion doesn’t dictate good or bad only select moments.
*stares off blankly* Yes.
Sami and Cesaro wrestled in 2014. No matter the outcome, that match was phenomenal and counts as I good thing. I watched their 2/3 falls match and then the Arrival rematch to get hyped for tonight because I want Sami to win so bad you guys.
As Brandon mentioned, i’m one of those locked in for Bayley. At first, I just thought she was amusing, then they gave her some conflict, stepped her entrance up with the tube men, she finally stood up for herself and now i’m worried if she loses. Dammit, NXT.
Damn, I need to watch that KENTA/Marufuji match.
Those highlights were boss
i actually was more impressed with their bumping rather than their offensive moves! damn match
Holy shit that was good.
I had a dream last night that Big Cass turned on Enzo while Enzo was fighting The Miz. It made me sad.
Yes, I had a dream about wrestling. Yes, I need a psychiatrist.
That’s no dream, bro. That’s a FREAKIN NIGHTMARE.
Enzo/LeFort: Yeah, Enzo’s gotta win this. Probably by having Big Cass swing him like a club at LeFort, which would be amazing. I’m kinda stoked about that.
Mojo/Bull: UGH. Can they just knock each other out? Bull, I guess…
Ascension/LUCHA: WWE’s pretty much ready to bring up The Ascension. They even have a Titantron which is them just punching people. KaliCara wins, even though I kinda wish Kalisto was a bigger deal than he is right now. Lots of YAHs, lots of yelling.
KENTA DEBUT: I almost want Sylvester LeFort to come out screaming embarrassed at his bald head, so he thinks he can take KENTA’s and then he gets obliterated. I don’t know…I’m very curious to see how this goes. Regardless, it’s gonna be awesome because KENTA.
Charlotte/Bayley: I have officially dubbed this “Bizarro Bellas” because it’s so the opposite of it in every sense of the word. Watch the preview NXT for this show on the Network. Watch how it’s developed, and how both Charlotte and Bayley react. Watch Charlotte just be the meanest of mean girls because she feels she’s genetically superior and better than her in every way. Watch Bayley actually form tears and get emotional over how far she’s come (ok, don’t watch that because a crying Bayley is something I don’t think we’re mentally ready for). It’s just so well put together and told. Anyway, yeah, Bayley wins this and goes on a hugging spree. The only way I’ll accept Charlotte winning is if she shows respect for Bayley after the match in a legit emotional way. Even then…no, Bayley wins. She has to. Right?
Fatal-4-Way: I got Tyler Breeze taking this one, but I wouldn’t be upset with whoever pulls it off. The only issue I’d have is if Tyson Kidd won it and became nothing more than a gatekeeper a month or two later. Unless it involves a Natalya heel turn. Then YES. DO IT.
This show’s gonna be so good though, if not just for the two main event matches.
Dadadadadadadadadada….BABY!
Dadadadadadadadadada….BABY!
When did Sami Zayn ever team up with Kevin Steen? I seem to recall Steen having a rather decent tag team run with El Generico, but that guy went to look after orphans in Mexico. Never seen Zayn before he showed up on NXT.
+1
Sami Zayn wearing El Generico tights in his TitanTron video and in the old version of the NXT entrance theme (with a big smiling El Generico cartoon on the side) obliterated this line of attempted kayfabe.
(sadly)
Sami’s a big fan, Brandon. *Kayfabe restored!*
(hands clapped over ears) LALALALALALALALALALA! I CAN’T HEAR YOU! EL GENERICO IS SAVING ORPHANS IN MEXICO!! LALALALALALALALA!!!
+1 for kayfabe
Zayn is just helping to get people off Generico’s trail. I heard he had some unsettled business with…uh…someone…Davey Richards? Yeah let’s go with that. Because Davey was mad that Generico wasn’t stiff enough or something.
damn right, Sterling!
Steen confirmed on the Stone Cold podcast that Generico has hit rock bottom in Mexico. He was found face first in a ditch. Rumor has it the orphans turned on him. His cousin Sami Zayn will continue their family’s wrestling legacy.
+Uno
I’m so disappointed I won’t be able to see Takeover 2 live. NXT is the best show WWE puts on by a long, long way and I genuinely want to see several of the matches on the card.
You better believe I’ll be reading the report, though. It’s the least I can do to lend my support.
I keep referring to tonight as the night Bayley becomes the NXT Women’s Champion. I haven’t been this invested in the result of a wrestling match since Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania XXX, and Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania XXX before that.
My dream scenario is that we get Zayn and Cesaro at Wrestlemania for the NXT Title. Zayn doesn’t have to win tonight, but If they want to promote NXT and the Network, what better way than a Cross promotional NXT/Raw feud between two gents who will proceed to have WM’s best match.
I think Kidd winning and being the Champ who is above Developmental and holds it over everyone could be great. Finally NXT gets its hero in Zayn to take the belt. Then Cesaro shows up, calls Zayn a pathetic champion who has never beaten the Swiss Superman. Feud commences, above scenario at Mania.
i am ALL for this.
i showed my best friend the first meeting between zayn and cesaro – two guys she absolutely loves – and she went insane. i can’t wait to play her the two-out-of-three-falls match.
Love your plan. Neville and Tyler are good enough at what they do so I’m not worried for them without a championship, but Kidd and Zayn kinda need this.
My only issue with this is that I want Zayn’s win over Cesaro to be a surprise (I don’t think anyone guessed that Cesaro would maul him at ArRival) and a match for Zayn’s NXT Title seems so obviously in Zayn’s favor. (Hypothetically this is how i feel. Realistically, NXT! NXT! NXT!)
That’s a long time to hold the title in developmental. Do it for Survior Series.
BEST. IDEA. EVER.
i told my infant son – who has to be the BIGGEST bayley fan in the household – that he can stay up tonight to watch her. he smiled. he totally wants to hug bayley. (who doesn’t?)
Baltimore booing the NXT match on RAW should disqualify them from getting wrestling shows going forward. Also they ‘Husky Harris’d’ Bray Wyatt on his debut. Just remove them from the map, like Centralia, Pennsylvania.
Hey, Centralia is still there. I drove sort of around it on the redirected road not that long ago. Population is about 10 people. Good times.
I almost forgot about the “boring” chants they were doing when Zayn was in the ring getting thrashed by both Kidd and Breeze in quick fashion (as well as with good tag team ethics). The boring chant is mostly never called for, but this was beyond reason: how in the hell do you chant boring at fast-paced awesomeness? They came around after Neville had his turn, but they still don’t deserve any of the good stuff.
Not everyone’s bad. That chick in the front row marking out when Neville hit the Red Arrow seems like good people.
It seems like a lot of WWE crowds do “boring” chants at the middle of tag matches. And then chant “WE WANT [GUY ON APRON]” when they’re gearing up for the comeback/tag. It’s so weird and dickish.
Centralia would be a cool wrestler hometown. I guess Pyramid Head would be from there.
They did stop the chant fairly quickly. If you’re going to chant ‘boring’ TWO minutes into a match featuring guys you haven’t seen before, maybe pro wrestling isn’t for you? I don’t go to European Football games and chant ‘boring’ if someone doesn’t score a goal in the first two minutes.
Cannot wait for this!!!
I hope Tyson’s gonna make it, after all he has three cats to take care of at home. Fact!
Yeah, and the sooner he finishes those three losers, the sooner he can coma back home to clean up all the kitty crap from the furniture.
come* dammit
Admittedly, my exposure to NXT has been limited to reading B/W recaps, and then skimming through the episode on the Network. Tonight is gonna be when I finally try to dive in headfirst. It seems like this “class” is getting ready to graduate up to the main roster with the influx of new talent coming (KENTA, Steen, Devitt, et al.) so I figure it’s finally time.
Awesome. Glad to have you on board. It’s the best show.
I’ve been watching for the last month mostly due to you columns. Thanks Brandon.
your*
What do you mean, you columns?!?
Wait, so all the stuff KENTA & this Marufuji guy did to each other in that video was all from ONE MATCH? I heard they go hard in Japan, but DAAAMMMN!!!
yuuuup
Wait…that KENTA-Marufuji match didn’t end in a distraction/roll-up? I’m not sure I’m gonna like this…
It wasn’t a brainbuster Zayn was attempting on Breeze at the last show. It was this thing. [www.youtube.com]
yes, I know what it was
But you’ve called it a brainbuster attempt twice. I just listened to the NXT report you did with that British fellow.
According to dirt sheets, someone else might make their debut tonight but i didn’t see any indication of who. Thoughts? Obvious guesses are Kevin Steen or Prince Devitt. Who do you wanna see and what would you wanna see them do?
Both
Watching the Takeover: Fatal Four Way preview show and it did have a Baron Corbin vignette.
I ‘m hoping Angelo Dawkins shows up to confront KENTA and gets face-kneed out of his backpack.
YES!
Enzo Amore vs Sylvester Lefort: Enzo will win this and shave Tyler Reks 2.0’s hair off.
Bull Dempsey vs Mojo Rawley: Bull will induct Mojo into the ring of bulls.
Ascension vs Sin Cara and Kalisto: I would have predicted Sinlisto if Cara didn’t lose to Justin Gabriel on Superstars this week, but now since Cara lost to Gabriel on Superstars this week I think the Ascension will win and retain the NXT Tag Team titles.
KENTA ARRIVES!!! BOLIEVE THAT!
Bailey vs Charlotte: With the rumors with Charlotte going up to the main roster I predict that the sweet lovely Bailey will get that nice, beautiful moment and win the NXT Women’s championship.
Adrian Neville vs Sami Zayn vs Tyler Breeze vs Tyson Kidd: I love all 4 of these guys I don’t know who I want to win, Neville has been NXT champ for nearly 7 months so I think he will lose it tonight. Zayn is one of the most if not then the most loved wrestler on NXT, It will be tremendously amazing to see Zayn to finally overcome the obstacle odds and win the NXT title. Breeze, it will be cool to see him take some selfies of himself as NXT champ but I have a feeling he will become the replacement for Fandango since WWE are no longer interested in the Fandango character but I could be wrong. Kidd, if the NXT title was created during NXT Redemption I would’ve loved to have seen him be the first one to win it, but now since it’s NXT Full Sail which is pretty much a whole different ball game it’s more for developmental wrestlers but Kidd could very well become the first main roster wrestler to win the NXT title possibly with help of Natalya. With all that being said I predict that Mr Zayn will receive his moment and become the new NXT champ.
If KENTA gets interrupted by somebody, and he delivers the GTS to them, the first person in the audience to chant “CM PUNK” should get immediately tarred and feathered and get buttholed to death by Mojo Rawley.
“Prediction: Bull will probably take this one. I’m hoping it’s via “punching Mojo Rawley in the butthole when he tries a flying ass attack.”
This should happen: youtube.com/watch?v=HTrBYAJTMQs
If I’m fantasy booking tonight, KENTA comes out with a ton of fanfare, international superstar, one of the most successful Japanese wrestlers of all time, you know the works — and then when he gets to the ring, the lights go out, flashy jacket Prince Devitt shows up because he just assumed they were talking about him — and we just launch into a KENTA/Devitt blood feud from the jump
Tyson Kidd is going to win. Fact!
It’s going to upset me but the right kind of upset because I love to hate Kidd. Fact!
Or maybe Sami Zayn wins and Kevin Steen comes out of nowhere and challenges him right off the bat. I don’t know. I kind of want all three debuts tonight but I’ll take just KENTA because that’s exciting enough.
While we’re talking about NXT, THIS:
[shop.wwe.com]
***Or hell, have him reclaim ALL of his moves. If Bryan or Punk or whoever wants them back, they can come and claim them.***
So much yes.
Don’t ask me why, but I’m seeing Fergal and Steen debuting tonight as the tag team that finally takes down the Ascension. With KENTA getting a singles push, it would make sense to bring in the rest of the new class as a tag.
Et tu, Brandon? I thought you would be one of the few guys on the internet who knew that KENTA is the one who adopted Game Over from Bryan’s Yes! Lock, not the other way around.
Regardless if KENTA truly did it in tribute to one of his greatest rivals or not, it’s a fact that Bryan started using the LeBell Lock before KENTA started using the Game Over, and Bryan was taught that move by Neil Melanson, a student of Gene LeBell.
So all I’m saying is, the Yes! Lock is not “all KENTA” as you put it, the Game Over is all Daniel Bryan. YOUR JOURNALISTIC INTEGRITY IS AT STAKE HERE, BRANDON, WAKE UP!!!
Hopefully we see Kalisto’s mask extension thing that goes on top of his mask during his entrance again tonight. I love that thing. I hope he keeps adding to it as his career progresses until he enters Wrestlemania with an insane complex system of masks on masks.
My prediction for “heel getting his face kicked by KENTA” is CJ Parker coming in to complain about Japan’s whaling industry or overreliance on nuclear power.