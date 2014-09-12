Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way results. WWE Network’s third live special for NXT was headlined by a fatal fourway match for the NXT Championship, Bayley challenging Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE debut of international superstar KENTA.
NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way results:
1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Kalisto and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension (c) to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Kalisto pinned Viktor after a Salida del Sol to end The Ascension’s lengthy tag team championship reign.
2. Baron Corbin defeated CJ Parker. Corbin won almost immediately with a huge swinging STO.
3. Hair vs. Hair Match: Enzo Amore defeated Sylvester LeFort. Enzo rolled up LeFort with a handful of tights to win the match. LeFort escaped, but Amore and Colin Cassady were able to douse Marcus Louis in hair removal cream. Later in the show, they hunted Louis down and exposed his bald head to the NXT crowd.
– KENTA made his NXT debut, announcing a name change to ‘Hideo Itami.’ The Ascension interrupted and tossed Itami out of the ring. They began to demand a tag team championship rematch, but Itami returned to the ring and fought them both off.
4. Bull Dempsey defeated Mojo Rawley. Dempsey won another quick match with a flying headbutt. After the match, Dempsey bloodied Mojo with a second flying headbutt.
5. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Bayley. Bayley refused to give up and kicked out of a moonsault, but Charlotte was able to put her away with her cutter finisher, now known as ‘Natural Selection.’ After the match, Sasha Banks showed up and tried to attack Bayley, but Charlotte returned to the ring and throw Banks off and make the save.
6. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) defeated Sami Zayn, Tyson Kidd and Tyler Breeze. Sami Zayn had the match won with a Helluva Kick on Tyson Kidd, but Adrian Neville pulled the referee out of the ring. An angry Zayn left the ring and got caught with a superkick, allowing Neville to hit a Red Arrow on Kidd to retain the championship.
I’m sad.
Guys this is not okay. Bayley lost. I’m so upset
I’d rather see Bayley’s loss face for an hour than Nikki’s victory face for 1 second.
Bayley will get another shot and beat Charlotte, then Charlotte will go to Raw.
We’ll have a short stopover in “Charlotte beats up Sasha town”, but that seems the way of it. And since it’s NXT, it actually will be a short stopover!
Maybe a triple threat match for the title with Bayley as the winner? I would like that.
I ain’t even mad. Just disappoint.
Top-to-bottom amazing show.
Also, good on the crowd for shutting down the idiots trying to start CM Punk chants and “WHAT” when Itami was talking Japanese.
Yeah, I was about to get super down on the crowd for chanting that randomly during the match, but the majority of the crowd just started outright booing those few idiots, and I also noticed one guy just doing the cut-it-out signal to the guys behind him. Love them.
Amen. Great job policing themselves.
Think positive thoughts people, think positive thoughts. Bayley will win the title eventually and it will be all that much more sweeter when she does. It will all be alright. It will all be alright. It will all turn out alright… right?
/fidgets
Damn right .She had a frigging amazing match.
Unless Brock grows to his natural titan size and consumes John Cena, there’s no chance that NOC is better than TakeOver 2: Dead by Dawn.
I love Bayley and went into that match wanting her to win. But Charlotte has gotten so, so good that I found myself cheering for her. It was an interesting move to have her save Bayley post match. Are we going to get a Boss/Charlotte title match next?
Why do they have to change his name? Is it a licensing thing?
From what he said, it sounds like it was his choice to change it. He wants to “start over,” and he picked the name as a tribute to a hero of his.
Pretty sure you’re right there Cut. Who was the last person to come in and use their old/real name?
CM Punk?
David Otunga is the last one, but you could make a case for AJ since she went by just “AJ” for a while before adding the “Lee”.
Amazing show.
Will be interesting to see what a heel Neville is like.
So many quesitons though:
– Where does Kidd go from here? He’s clearly reinvented his career, but where does it lead?
– Breeze Kidd next?
– Sami Zayn has to beat Neville cleanly in the middle of the ring, no hijinkx. Doesn’t he deserve to have the show ended with Ole! chants? That’s why I’m okay with neville doing this. Then he gets the call up to Raw.
– Not sure if I like Bayley beating Charlotte in a Triple Threat with Banks. Though perhaps it’s only fitting, Bayley knocking off two of the people who have tormmented her the most. Isn’t the most satisfying blowoff in a singles match?
-What happens to the tag division now? Ascension really aren’t ready for prime time on the main roster, and there are few teams worth it. Really dug that the Ascension lost because their opponents OUTSMARTED them.
– There are still 3 superstuds to fit into the title picture. How does NXT get any better?
There’s only one course of action after Bailey’s defeat: 4 Horsewomen vs Bailey’s Batallion at the first ever NXT WARGAMES.
Bayley’s Battalion sounds AWESOME!
And I can imagine her being all excited about it too: “Oh, man, I feel like some kind of a general now! *adorable smile*”
Bailey, Becky Lynch, Emma, and I guess Alexa Bliss against Charlotte, Summer Rae, Sasha Banks and ? Alicia Fox, maybe?
Change Alexa with Paige or someone else, even if it has to be Nattie, because Alexa just isn’t prepared for that sort of mayhem.
Can’t wait to see Bayley/Charlotte from the sound of it, also I had to shake my head while I was on NXT’s instagram page when I was on twitter and saw people getting their panties in a brunch that KENTA changed his name to ‘something stupid/retarded’ and that he’s ‘ruined and failed already no point of him now” and I had to reply to them and say look at how guys like Daniel Bryan broke out within WWE with a name like his same goes for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose people cringed at them and they have done wonders so far in their short careers within WWE.
But of course it’s the internet and people will always be pissed and complained till the sun comes up, and like someone else mentioned he changed his name to honor a mentor or tribute to a hero of his well good for him. And yes, it will happen to Kevin Steen and Fergal Devitt whenever they debut just enjoy what they do in the ring the names mean nothing at all.
Also I can’t wait to see how Neville will do as a heel against Zayn, should be a good feud between the two and Zayn pulls out the win, Neville moves up to the roster while Zayn holds the NXT title and possibly later feud with his former friend (you know who I speak of)
Absolutely agreed on the naming, and I share your ideas about Zayn’s future.
One thing about Hideo Itomi, though: the name does have an actual meaning to it. From what I understand, Hideo = Reference to Captain New Japan, whose previous ring name was Hideo Saito, and Itami = Pain in Japanese. So, even though I agree that it’s kind of a let down that KENTA can’t be KENTA, his new name meaning something to him makes it pretty cool.
This show was truly amazing, but I still think the best part about it is how, unlike almost anything on the main roster in a long time, both the Women’s Title match and the Men’s Title match made you kayfabe react to it. I don’t know about the rest of you folks, but I feel SUPER sad about both Sami and Bayley. NXT just did such a phenomenal job of letting those two just be cool, nice people and then building them up to be in the fights of their lives in their respective storylines that took place on this event.
Both Sami’s and Bayley’s video package before their matches were great. Bayley tearing up while talking about her dream of being the champion and Sami describing his passion while also letting on a hint of desperation (which is made natural by the fact that he lost while challenging for the title several times already) set up their matches perfectly, and only made me cheer for them even more.
Like I said on the last weeks episode’s best and worst article: NXT just gets shit right.
Not to mention how their losses here is gonna make them winning the titles in future all the more satisfying. Trust me people, we will see Bayley as the Women’s Champion.
And like Sami said in his video package, it’s only a matter of WHEN he wins it. It’ll happen.
Bayley’s fighting spirit stare after kicking out of the moonsault had me bouncing in my seat. Bayley!!!!!!!!!
And OH MAN, I was so crushed for Sami Zayn after the title match. They absolutely roped me in after the tornado DDT and the Helluva Kick, and I was CRAZY PISSED at Neville after he pulled the ref out of the ring. THAT WAS SAMI’S TITLE TO WIN!!!!!!! Ugh, why does NXT have to be so good at getting Sami Zayn to the precipice of victory and pulling back at the very last moment. It hurts so good. :(
Natural Selection is a much better finisher name.
Agreed.
Kinda has a eugenics vibe when combined with the whole “genetically superior” gimmick, but I like it too.
Too bad it’s not a better finisher : (
Maybe she will start wearing Mr. Sinister gear to the ring and start trying to clone other NXT people.
You guys.
You guys.
Night of Champions is going to suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck
OOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHH YYYYYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSS…
Triple H to Vince ….follow that mother f#cker.
Lol Joe 90101, Vince doesn’t watch wrestling.
*To be read in Paul Bearer’s voice.
Enzo is amazing on the mic .
Sin Cara still can’t get into the Lucha chants.
I really wish I could watch the dark match between Paige and Becky Lynch.
Has either Sami Zayn or his non-union Mexican equivalent ever been a heel?
Wasn’t there a time when his Mexican cousin donned a black mask and tormented Steen?
He was kind of a dick to Ricochet in their matches in PWG.
I’m okay with KENTA changing his name as long as it leads to John Cena getting annihilated at Night of Champions, then leaving WWE and showing up on NJPW as Super Jort Action Man.
I actually, literally (NOT figuratively) spat out my dink at “Super Jort Action Man”. I like you Tippi. You’re good people.
d-r-ink! Damn sticky keyboard. It’s as if someone had spilled a sugary dRink on it…
You LITERALLY spat
Your dink!
My dink, yeah.
1. I’m sad that Bayley an Sami Zayn lost but there was nothing else I didn’t LOVE about those two matches.
2. I want more Marcus Louis!!!
3. I may have a tiny crush on Hideo Itami. What a cutie. And a badass. <3
Bayley’s expression of defiance, slowly getting up and staring deep into Charlotte’s soul, was a moment cemented in history. That was some EXCELLENT wrestling storytelling. Goddamn I loved this show.
Will there be a Best and Best of Takeover?
Just watched the show. Is it just men or was the commentary fucking awful last night. It’s like they spent the entire event just trying to yell over each other.
Is it just ME. Not just men.