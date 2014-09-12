NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way Results

09.11.14

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way results. WWE Network’s third live special for NXT was headlined by a fatal fourway match for the NXT Championship, Bayley challenging Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE debut of international superstar KENTA.

NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way results:

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Kalisto and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension (c) to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Kalisto pinned Viktor after a Salida del Sol to end The Ascension’s lengthy tag team championship reign.

2. Baron Corbin defeated CJ Parker. Corbin won almost immediately with a huge swinging STO.

3. Hair vs. Hair Match: Enzo Amore defeated Sylvester LeFort. Enzo rolled up LeFort with a handful of tights to win the match. LeFort escaped, but Amore and Colin Cassady were able to douse Marcus Louis in hair removal cream. Later in the show, they hunted Louis down and exposed his bald head to the NXT crowd.

– KENTA made his NXT debut, announcing a name change to ‘Hideo Itami.’ The Ascension interrupted and tossed Itami out of the ring. They began to demand a tag team championship rematch, but Itami returned to the ring and fought them both off.

4. Bull Dempsey defeated Mojo Rawley. Dempsey won another quick match with a flying headbutt. After the match, Dempsey bloodied Mojo with a second flying headbutt.

5. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Bayley. Bayley refused to give up and kicked out of a moonsault, but Charlotte was able to put her away with her cutter finisher, now known as ‘Natural Selection.’ After the match, Sasha Banks showed up and tried to attack Bayley, but Charlotte returned to the ring and throw Banks off and make the save.

6. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) defeated Sami Zayn, Tyson Kidd and Tyler Breeze. Sami Zayn had the match won with a Helluva Kick on Tyson Kidd, but Adrian Neville pulled the referee out of the ring. An angry Zayn left the ring and got caught with a superkick, allowing Neville to hit a Red Arrow on Kidd to retain the championship.

