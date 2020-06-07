NXT TakeOver: In Your House Open Discussion Thread

1. Last Chance Backlot Brawl (If Dream loses, he can no longer challenge for the NXT Championship while Cole is still champion): Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream 2. Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai 3. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross 4. North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano 5. Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez 6. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

NXT TakeOver In Your House airs this Sunday, June 7, live on WWE Network. The most recent edition of TakeOver features a "Last Chance Backlot Brawl" for the NXT Championship, a triple threat for the Women's Championship, Gargano vs. Lee for the North American Championship, and more. We'll be here all night with a live discussion thread — you're in it right now! — and results.

