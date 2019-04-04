NXT TakeOver: New York 2019 Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE

NXT TakeOver: New York airs this Friday, April 5, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Championship, a fatal four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship, the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and more. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: New York

1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole 2. Fatal Four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai 3. North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle 4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet 5. United Kingdom Championship Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Friday night to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn But Not Brooklyn.