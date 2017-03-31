Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Orlando Predictions & Analysis

#WWE NXT
03.31.17 12 months ago 25 Comments

NXT TakeOver: Orlando airs this Saturday, April 1, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship, and a triple threat elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championship between champions the Authors Of Pain and challengers #DIY and the Revival.

Here’s the complete card, as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match: The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. the Revival

4. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

5. Eight-Person Tag: Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross)

As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.

