Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Orlando Predictions & Analysis

NXT TakeOver: Orlando airs this Saturday, April 1, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by NXT Champion Bobby Roode defending against Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship, and a triple threat elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championship between champions the Authors Of Pain and challengers #DIY and the Revival.
Here’s the complete card, as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match: The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. the Revival
4. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
5. Eight-Person Tag: Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross)
As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.
I think Asuka retains but by the skin of her teeth, and possibly even some cheating, which makes her realise that she could meet her comeuppance against Ember at a later date.
Then, if they do a SummerSlam Takeover, have Asuka cost Ember a number one contenders bout somehow so we get a Ruby Riot (or Kimber Lee, or Nikki Cross) one on one bout there that Asuka wins. That all leads up to Ember regaining the number one contendership and wrecking her at the Survivor Series Takeover in her home state.
Which means we get another six months plus of Asuka as champion on top of what she’s already had, but at least we get some kind of lengthy storyline between some people in the women’s division, which aside from Asuka vs Bayley we’ve not had during her reign.
I don’t see any reason why they can’t have Asuka retain, bring her up and have her murk Alexa to win the Smackdown Women’s title, then force her to relinquish the NXT Women’s title (a la Paige). That protects Asuka’s streak, gets her the call up, and when Ember wins a tournament for the vacant title, it could set up a huge match for when Ember eventually gets called up (provided WWE is capable of using their own developmental as a storyline device).
As much as I hate to say it, I’d prefer Asuka goes to RAW, simply because it’d put the fear of God into both Bayley and Nia Jax.
Nope, Asuka has not held the title for a calendar year. Why do people on Uproxx have such a hard time with this concept? A calendar year runs from January 1 to December 31. Auska won the title on April 1 last year. April 1 to April 1 is a full year, not a calendar year.
Right you are. I fucked up. I’ll edit it now.
Also, did no one tell Brandon about the elimination stip? Has he just stopped watching NXT because he doesn’t review it anymore? His scenario for The Revival winning the belts can’t happen. if they steal a pin from AOP on DIY, then they still have to pin AOP.
-I think Roode wins through some shenanigans, maybe involving a ref bump. If Shinsuke is coming to the top of the card on the main roster (which he’s gotta be, right?) I don’t see them giving Bobby a clean pin over him.
-Tye, Ruby, and the other 2 beat SAnitY with Tye getting the pin so that we start the path toward Tye/ Roode at the next Takeover.
-Asuka retains but in a way where they both go through a war and Asuka’s invincibility is punctured enough that she turns full heel on Ember, leading to a rematch in the summer that crowns Ember. This story hasn’t gone on long enough to give the belt to Ember.
-I honestly have no idea in the tag match, but I feel like I have to pick a title change so I’ll say DIY take the belts back and the Top Guys show up on the main roster.
Asuka has to retain. If Ember Moon wins than you are replacing one undefeated monster who no one in the division can credibly beat with another.
– Sanity wins. No way a bunch of Bad News Bears would/should beat a faction. Or is it a stable? Gable? Gable, Gable! Jordan, Jordan, Jordan!… member when American Alpha was super over?! (sad face)
– Cien Almas wins. The dude has been fire in the ring lately! And I’ve never seen a Tommy End match. Ipso Facto, he sucks! Everything I don’t know about sucks! Go Almas!!
– AOP wins. I don’t actually believe this, but I want Revival and #DIY promoted. I hate RAW, but if Angle becomes GM, I’ll have to watch. And thus, both teams will be needed to fix their crappy tag division.
– Asuka wins. She’s just too dominant and Ember hasn’t done enough in NXT to warrant beating Asuka this soon. Plus, if anybody is taking the belt of Asuka, it’s my girlfriend Mandy Rose!
– Roode wins. It’s Sweeps Week, and the HEELS are running the show! Besides, Nak is going to Smackdown, it’s the one roster move I’m 100% sure of. And I’m almost 12.33% sure that Maria and the Miracle will be in attendance.
Good call on The Miracle and Maria. God dammit now I’m going to be super disappointed if that doesn’t happen.
@TheFakeMSol alright dude, I’ll watch this now, cause I got Burnsyweisers and time to kill.
@Mr. Wrestlemania! DoctorCAW don’t get your hopes up. I think there’s an overload of incoming and promoted talent this week. They’d be foolish not to sign Maria though, if only so Maryse can have backup on how the Bellas are evil and backstabbers.
@TheFakeMSol …I gotta say, not that impressed.
I love when people give me vids of indy wrestlers to clue me in (Kevin Steen and Uhaa Nation being recent examples). It changes my worldview.
But I’m not feeling Tommy End, yet.
I’ll never give up on rooting for andrade to win even if he gets fired and returns to CMLL I guess I’m learning Spanish. So are they keepin Hero off tv until he loses weight or impromptu Itami-Ohno match? The roster is kind of thin isn’t it, they need to get Kylo, Adam cole and the UK guys over here ASAP
Hero was just on NXT TV this past week.
*Ohno, my bad.
– Team Tye. Either Tye pins EY or Ruby pins Cross.
– Black. Easiest pick of the night.
– Authors. I think it’s time for both the Revival and #DIY to move up to the main roster, so let’s keep the titles on Authors.
– Ember. This is legit the hardest decision of the whole weekend. I’ve changed it like 4 or 5 times while writing this response. Although I do love the ‘Asuka wins, shows up Sunday, wins, forfeits the NXT Women’s’ idea, and then the Women’s Tournament is for the NXT Women’s Title. I need to move on before I change again.
– Roode. Move up Nakamura now. Please.
-Team Dillinger takes it. If we want to protect EY, let Wolfe take the pin or something. I do agree that if we’re not promoting Tye to the main any time soon, Tye needs to get a pin and start making a push for Bobby’s title.
-Alister Black wins because LOL TAKEOVER OPPONENT ON SOMEONE’S DEBUT
-I think we see DIY knocked out earlyish, then we do the Authors and Babyface Revival for 20, which could steal the whole damn weekend. This does seem like a swan song for the Revival, and while I want them to be champions of forever, the Authors gotta win. Let Scott Dawson show everyone why he’s secretly the best wrestler in the world, then put ’em on SDL to throw the Usos into the sun whIle lighting a fire under AA’s ass. And do a random Dawson/Styles match too.
-In the same vein as the Authors having to retain, so does Asuka. Ember is awesome in the ring, but everything else has been….ehhhhhhhh…I know we’ve been dumping on the RAW ladies for their promos, but she might seriously be worse. Also someone as mysterious as her character is supposed to be more stoic, not jumping around like a standard face. So yeah, she fight hard, she just won’t stay down, so Asuka kicks her in the head over and over and over until she just can’t. Go full evil with Asuka. And put her in the clown face paint. If any of the titles switch, it’s this one, but I need Asuka to retain. She’s my heart.
-Bobby retains in a secretly great match with a build that hasn’t been built to be important outside of Tom screaming how it’s for THE FATE OF NXT. Seriously, how did NXT manage to make a Nakamura match feel so…uninteresting?
I’ve been saying all along that I think Ember is taking the belt off of Asuka heading into this takeover. However, since it is being rumored that they do not plan on calling Asuka up any time soon and that Kairi Hojo and possibly IO FUCKING SHIRAI are on their way, I’m now thinking that maybe they’re waiting on having Asuka drop the belt until one or both of them show up.
Youd like to think wwe would occasionally feed a swerve to Meltzer right ? Asuka is getting called up
-Tye pins Wolfe
-Almas over Black, followed by a post-match beatdown to get Black over with the fans
-#DIY win the belts (Gargana pins Dawson). Revival head up to Smackdown while the AOP vs. DIY feud continues for a few more months
-Asuka retains. Period. Ember just hasn’t earned it yet, baby.
-Roode wins after a Hideo Itami run-in costs Nakamura
The best way to get the pending Women’s tourney over is to create a monster that has super heat. It highlights the journey and struggle for the eventual babyface.
That said, I would choose not only Asuke to retain but to assume an overconfidence/cocky angle, which they’ve teased when she beat Mickie in Toronto.
Further, it would make sense for her to be a tweener amongst the rosters, threatening to unify belts across the brands. This almost certainly is the best way to gin up interest in the coming months for the women’s tourney.
“Who will stop Asuke?” Nobody should, for the foreseeable future, if they do this right.
“Brandon Stroud — The Revival forever, please and thank you. I want them to wait for the Authors to brutally incapacitate DIY, then swoop in, shove them out of the ring and steal the pin.” – Brandon, Revival would still have to contend with AoP at this point.
I believe that if Authors are to lose, the best way to do it would be to have one of them knocked down on the outside, then all four members of the opposing teams take out the other via a Shatter Machine that ends up leaving, say, Akem, on his knees for DIY to hit their double-team strike.
The Revival then hurl DIY out of the ring and Dawson pins Akem. From there, we get another barn-burner and Do It Yourselves find a way to win the titles.
This way, everyone comes out of the match looking strong.
*It took four guys to beat one of the AoP, so they stay strong
*The Revival gave Authors their first pinfall loss, so they stay strong
*DIY become 2xchamps and beat Revival again, so they stay strong
Would this be the first Takeover where everybody retains? If so, I predict this will be the first Takeover where everybody retains. And they should IMO.
I got 4/5. They got me with Asuka retaining. I like it, though. They’ve been subtly making her more and more arrogant and heelish, but it hasn’t really translated to the ring. The poolside promo is classic heel. I want Asuka on Smackdown, but I guess there’s a limit on how much gutting NXT can survive. Still, doesn’t this whole Bliss vs all women thing feel set up for her to retain like AJ Lee?