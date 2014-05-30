NXT Takeover Results 5/29/14

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for NXT TAKEOVER, the second live WWE Network special for WWE’s developmental NXT. The show was headlined by an NXT Championship match between Adrian Neville and Tyson Kidd as well as the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

Be back here tomorrow morning for the full Best and Worst of NXT Takedown report.

NXT Takeover Results:

1. Adam Rose defeated Camacho. Rose and the Rosebuds entered through the front door of Full Sail, straight off the Exotic Express. Rose won by pinfall with the Party Foul, his snapmare driver.

2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) defeated El Local and Kalisto. The Ascension won after hitting Fall Of Man on El Local.

3. #1 Contenders Match: Tyler Breeze defeated Sami Zayn. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick in the corner and Breeze ducked, putting his arms up and hitting Zayn in the groin. This foul allowed him to hit a Beauty Shot on Zayn for the win.

– Rusev and Lana made an appearance. They were interrupted by a US flag-waving Mojo Rawley, who announced that in America we stay hype. He threatened to shove Rusev’s flag up his “Putin.” Rusev mercilessly beat Mojo into submission, stretching him in the Accolade in the ring and on the ramp.

4. NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Charlotte defeated Natalya to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Charlotte won a back-and-forth, competitive contest by hitting Bow Down To The Queen on Natalya. Ric Flair and Bret Hart were at ringside and hugged after the match.

5. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) defeated Tyson Kidd. Neville won after a top rope hurricanrana and the Red Arrow. After the match, Kidd refused a handshake from Neville.