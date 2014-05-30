NXT Takeover Results 5/29/14

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for NXT TAKEOVER, the second live WWE Network special for WWE’s developmental NXT. The show was headlined by an NXT Championship match between Adrian Neville and Tyson Kidd as well as the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.
Be back here tomorrow morning for the full Best and Worst of NXT Takedown report.
NXT Takeover Results:
1. Adam Rose defeated Camacho. Rose and the Rosebuds entered through the front door of Full Sail, straight off the Exotic Express. Rose won by pinfall with the Party Foul, his snapmare driver.
2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) defeated El Local and Kalisto. The Ascension won after hitting Fall Of Man on El Local.
3. #1 Contenders Match: Tyler Breeze defeated Sami Zayn. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick in the corner and Breeze ducked, putting his arms up and hitting Zayn in the groin. This foul allowed him to hit a Beauty Shot on Zayn for the win.
– Rusev and Lana made an appearance. They were interrupted by a US flag-waving Mojo Rawley, who announced that in America we stay hype. He threatened to shove Rusev’s flag up his “Putin.” Rusev mercilessly beat Mojo into submission, stretching him in the Accolade in the ring and on the ramp.
4. NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Charlotte defeated Natalya to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Charlotte won a back-and-forth, competitive contest by hitting Bow Down To The Queen on Natalya. Ric Flair and Bret Hart were at ringside and hugged after the match.
5. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) defeated Tyson Kidd. Neville won after a top rope hurricanrana and the Red Arrow. After the match, Kidd refused a handshake from Neville.
Very, very fun show.
I can’t believe Paige vs Emma was topped
And Zayn vs Breeze gave Cesaro vs Zayn a run for its money
Incredible show, just as good as Arrival.
Two completely different women but they put on just as good a match. When you look at Paige, Emma, and Natalya and compare their RAW matches to NXT it’s night and day. It just goes to show that when you treat women like actual competitors instead of eye candy they can put on just as good matches. I’m excited to see what Charlotte being champion means for the BFFs and Bayley.
Rose was exactly as expected.
I was a bit let down by Kalisto after hearing all the hype but whatever. NXT really needs more tag teams.
Breeze/Zayn was excellent, no surprise there.
Kidd/Neville surpassed my expectations, both of those guys are awesome. I’m interested to see where Tyson goes from here.
Why Local got the hot tag instead of Kalisto I will never understand.
Ric Flair is still the best. His mannerisms alone were better than most Raw matches.
What little interest I had in Payback is officially dead. There is no way the pay per view it can touch this minor-league special.
it does have potential, man. the build up to payback sucked as much as it could, but the card looks pretty awesome.
I never would’ve imagined that Nattie & Charlotte Flair could have a five stars match, and yet they did. I guess that’s the beauty of the WWE, even after all these years, it can still surprise you.
i wanted kalisto to win im sick of the ascension andi hate jason jordan and tye dillinger
Paulie Heyman when Rose came out on Fallout>>>
And Best to Renee because she’s just the bees knees
“If you won, where’s your title belt?” – Bah Gawd Paul Heyman