WWE Will Air NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay Matches On USA Network

While much of the wrestling world has been dealing with the fallout from WrestleMania’s relocation to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, one thing that has hardly been discussed at all is the status of NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. While much of the card hadn’t been officially announced at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak putting the kibosh on all WrestleMania week activities in Tampa, a number of storylines had been building and match announcements were expected soon.

There is a ray of sunshine for NXT performers worried about these storylines vanishing into thin air: According to SI, WWE has decided to record a number of matches slated for TakeOver: Tampa Bay at the WWE Performance Center and air them weekly on NXT TV on the USA Network, beginning April 1.