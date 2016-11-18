Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: Toronto Predictions & Analysis

11.18.16 35 Comments

NXT TakeOver: Toronto airs live this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on WWE Network. The show features a big rematch for the NXT Championship, a returning challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship and the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Here’s your complete NXT TakeOver: Toronto card.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto Card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Samoa Joe

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Mickie James

3. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. DIY

4. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: TM-61 vs. the Authors of Pain

5. Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode

As per usual, here’s our rundown of the show and who we think will win each match. TakeOver days are among the best wrestling days of whatever month they’re in, so get (and/or stay) hype and drop down into our comments section to let us know what you think will happen.

