NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for the remainder of the December tapings and the first week of January heading into NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know. Trust me, you’re gonna want to know.
Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!
NXT Taping Results
December 12 Episode
1. Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez. Riddle won by submission, bro, with the Bromission. Kassius Ohno attacked Riddle on the ramp after the match.
2. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) defeated Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo.
3. Shayna Baszler (with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) defeated Dakota Kai. Baszler won by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, the Horsewomen attacked Kai until Io Shirai made the save.
– Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo on Velveteen Dream. Aleister Black interrupted and invoked his rematch for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Johnny Gargano interrupted THEM, saying he’s not done with Black. Ciampa goads them into finishing their feud in a steel cage, and they agree. Black tries to hit Gargano with Black Mass, but Gargano bails. Black hits Ciampa instead and stares down Gargano.
Why was Mia Yim the only one who had to earn her way into that match?
Because she’s a rookie and not an experienced ring general like Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans.
Crosses fingers for DIY vs. Black/Dream.
If we’re not calling Dakota and Io’s tag team KAIENSHIRAI, then what are we even doing here?
INDEED.
I am excited to see the Kaienshirai vs Horsewomen match because I’m curious to see where Sharif and Duke are at in terms of their in-ring skills. Ronda is already on the main roster, and proved she belongs there, Baszler is absolutely main roster ready. It’s basically down to when Sharif and Duke will be ready (please don’t call them up too soon) as to when we get the Horsewomen vs Horsewomen feud we all want.
Also EVIL DIY makes me so fucking happy.
Evil DIY is great, but doesn’t really make sense. Gargano’s heel turn was supposed to be caused by him going to a dark place to make sure he would be the one to beat Ciampa for the title. He didn’t come around to Ciampa’s world view, at least not as far as we’ve been told.
Of course, I trust NXT to give us some kind of promo that explains Gargano teaming with Ciampa again, beyond the usual “all heels are friends with each other” WWE trope.
I honestly don’t understand why people are so happy for Evil DIY. They built Ciampa up as the most detestable person on the planet all year and have basically made there be no reason for Johnny to ever forgive him or ally himself with him ever again, and now that Johnny’s snapped and gone evil, we’re just going to throw them back together and throw away months of storytelling and we’re supposed to like this? I swear, some of y’all don’t make sense sometimes.