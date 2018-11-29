WWE Network

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for the remainder of the December tapings and the first week of January heading into NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know. Trust me, you’re gonna want to know.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

NXT Taping Results

December 12 Episode

1. Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez. Riddle won by submission, bro, with the Bromission. Kassius Ohno attacked Riddle on the ramp after the match.

2. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) defeated Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo.

3. Shayna Baszler (with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) defeated Dakota Kai. Baszler won by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, the Horsewomen attacked Kai until Io Shirai made the save.

– Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo on Velveteen Dream. Aleister Black interrupted and invoked his rematch for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Johnny Gargano interrupted THEM, saying he’s not done with Black. Ciampa goads them into finishing their feud in a steel cage, and they agree. Black tries to hit Gargano with Black Mass, but Gargano bails. Black hits Ciampa instead and stares down Gargano.