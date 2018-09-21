Complete NXT TV Tapings Spoilers For September And October

WWE

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for the remainder of the September tapings and the first few weeks of October. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

NXT Taping Results for September 20, 2018:

September 26 Episode:

– The tapings opened with Undisputed Era making demands of William Regal. Regal ends up making Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole for the North American Championship in two weeks, and Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders for the Tag Team Championship in three weeks.

1. Lars Sullivan defeated Victor Orchant. You can either stay silent, Orchant. EC3 ran in and attacked Sullivan, causing a disqualification.

2. The Mighty defeated The Street Profits. Montez Ford tweaked his leg and got rolled up to lose the match for the Profits.

3. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne. This was a non-title match. Sane won with the elbow. After the match, Shayna Baszler showed up and announced that she wanted her rematch, and Sane agreed, announcing the rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution.

4. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Otis Dozovic. This was also non-title. Ciampa won with a rope-assisted DDT onto the apron, followed by a rope-assisted DDT into the ring.