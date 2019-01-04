WWE Network

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for the remainder of the January 2019 tapings heading into NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

January 9 Episode

– Johnny Gargano cuts a disingenuous babyface promo about how he’s not friends with Tommaso Ciampa again, and is targeting Ricochet’s North American Championship. Ricochet interrupted to offer Gargano a title shot, and Ciampa interrupted them both. Aleister Black teleported to the ring and attacked Ciampa. Gargano took advantage of the distraction and attacked Ricochet.

1. Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross. This was Cross’ final NXT match before heading up to the main roster, as she stayed in the ring afterward and received a “thank you Nikki” chant.

2. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated enhancement talent Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts.

3. Adam Cole defeated EC3. After the match, Undisputed Era attacked EC3 until the War Raiders made the save.