NXT UK’s Jazzy Gabert Left WWE And Is Promoting Her Own Show

After about a year since her debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, Jazzy Gabert announced her departure from WWE with a tweet that read “ Free Agent .” In an interview with WrestleTalk , she talked about why she left the promotion and what’s coming up next in her career.

Gabert explained that because of NXT UK’s light schedule (she only wrestled seven matches there in 2019), she was able to do a lot of non-wrestling projects, appearing on different German TV shows and touring with rock musician Udo Lindenberg. When Gabert got an offer to be on a reality TV show and Lindenberg asked her to tour with him again in 2020, she decided to leave WWE.

Unfortunately, these projects would cross the schedule from NXT UK and I had to make a decision, because working all of these projects at once wouldn’t work. As I couldn’t see myself moving on or up in terms of storylines, I had to ask for my release. So it was completely my decision and I’m happy about it. I always wanted to work for WWE and I’m happy that I can tick that box. Of course, would I have loved to be a champion, for sure, but my heart tells me it’s time to move on.

Though Gabert is done with WWE, she’s not leaving the wrestling world. She says she’ll take limited independent bookings in the future and she’s promoting her own show, SIRIUS Sports Entertainment, in April. “It’s not a typical wrestling show, it’s sports entertainment and inspired by the musical, Rocky.” (A musical based on Rocky – yes, the Sylvester Stallone movie – is a hit in Germany.) So far, the lineup for the show includes Gabert, Kris Wolf, Icarus, Chris Colen, and more.