NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Results:

1. Eddie Dennis defeated Trent Seven . Dennis pinned Seven after throwing him headfirst to the outside and then hitting him with the Next Stop Driver.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The UK brand’s third TakeOver featured a triple threat for the Women’s Championship, a tag team Ladder Match, and WALTER versus Joe Coffey in the main event. Come back soon for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II column.

2. Kay Lee Ray (c) defeated Toni Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Storm hit a frog splash on Niven, but KLR kicked Toni out of the way and stole her pin on Piper.

3. Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin. Bate hit Devlin with a 720 DDT and the Tyler Driver 97 and got a nearfall, so he quickly added a corkscrew splash to get the three-count.

4. Gallus (c) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in a Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Just when it seemed like Imperium was about to win, Gallus reappeared. Wolfgang speared Fabian Aicher through a ladder, and Mark Coffey tossed Marcel Barthel out of the ring, giving the Scotsmen time to climb up and get the belts.

— Ridge Holland was seen in the front row.

5. WALTER defeated Joe Coffey to retain the WWE UK Championship. There was a midmatch ref bump after which Joe would have won if there’d been anyone to count three, and then Alexander Wolfe ran out to attack Joe. Ilja Dragunov made the save but accidentally injured Joe’s knee by knocking Wolfe into him. Finally, after a a new ref and several more nearfalls, Joe tapped out to a crossface sleeper hold.

— Imperium came out to celebrate with WALTER, and the Undisputed Era ran in and attacked them. After taking down Barthel, Aichner, and Wolfe, all four UE members ganged up on WALTER.