NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Results

08.31.19 1 hour ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff results. The UK brand’s second-ever TakeOver featured a tag-team triple threat, a Last Man Standing Match, plus a bonus grudge match and defenses of the Men’s and Women’s UK titles. Come back next week for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Toronto column.

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Results:

1. Noam Dar defeated Travis Banks. Dar pinned Banks after hitting the Nova Roller.

– Kay Lee Ray was seen stretching backstage.

– Backstage, Radzi asked Cesaro who he’d like to fight in the UK locker room. Cesaro said he doesn’t care who it is, he just came for a fight. Ilja Dragunov appeared and breathed at him. Ilja’s music hit, and he came out to the ring and took a mic, calling out Cesaro, who immediately came out for a match.

