Ohhhhh Yeah! 10 Things You Might Not Know About The Mad Life Of Macho Man Randy Savage

While the spotlight never shone quite as brightly on Randy “Macho Man” Savage as it did on his friend and great rival, Hulk Hogan, it’s hard to think of another man who personified pro wrestling (specifically ’80s pro wrestling) so completely. Ask the average person to imagine a pro wrestler and a good portion of them will immediately summon up memories of fringed jackets, kaleidoscope cowboy hats and promos cut by a man who sounds like he’s halfway through passing a kidney stone. Randy Savage was wrestling, and his life was as improbable, conflicted and frequently amazing as the sport itself.
Strap yourself in because we’re going back to THE DANGER ZONE with 10 madness-inspiring facts you might not know about Macho Man Randy Savage…
My older brother told me his real last name was Poffo, he was leapin’ Lanny brother and he briefly played baseball. Thanks for the other info,especially the reason why he left WWF. I read online at IWC forums a long time ago a different reason involving Stephanie McManhon. Can’t remember exactly what people were saying( typing ).
The old rumor was, that Macho Man got a little “savage” with a 14 year old Stephanie, and that’s why he was blackballed by Vince.
I remember watching WWF in the late 80’s as a kid, and there would always be a point in his promos where he’d take his glasses off and stare into the camera. For whatever reason, this would always scare the shit out of me and I’d hide behind the couch until the spot was over.
Way to bury the lead that he was mentored by The Iron Sheik.
Not the Iron Sheik — the original, just as crazy Sheik.
Though I could swear this article said Iron Sheik an hour ago …
Also, Macho Man died the day before Harold Camping’s prediction that the world would end.
Macho Man made the final sacrifice, and did one last flying leap off the top ropes and nailed Jesus, so that we could all live.
Oh, so that’s where that image comes from
ALL HAIL THE MACHO MAN! May you find peace by terrorizing the shit out of the people of Skyrim.
CAN I GET A “OH YEEEEEEEEAH!”?
Randy Savage is the man. Glad he wasn’t angry much before he passed. If he can forgive Hogan maybe I can too. Gonna do that Shawn Michaels feud in 2k14 tho. Shit would’ve been sweet! RIP Macho Man. Happy Birthday!!
Btw pistol whipping someone with their own gun?? HOSS. HOSS.
For all the crap people have hated Hogan for in his lifetime, from a pure fan standpoint, I am very glad he got to make peace with both Randy and the Warrior before they both died. Hell, watching that scene on the Warrior documentary, you can tell Hogan is on the verge of tears talking to him. The Hogan of today seems like a genuinely remorseful guy. I think the divorce and Nick almost killing a guy softened the Hulkster up a great deal (even though he tried to blame that kid for the accident in his 95% full of shit autobiography), and I’m just glad for his sake that he got to repair some relationships with two guys that had a lot of hate for him.
There was a documentary that came out a couple years ago (I want to say from Canada?) on Hogan that really changed the way I feel about him. He was still full of shit like calling his finisher a “bump” and how that ruined his back but you could tell he was also really remorseful over a bunch of failed relationships from his wrestling days. I wish I could remember what it was called but I thought it was pretty good.
The HoF needs a little madness now more than ever.
It would be great, but he was adamant that he not solely be inducted unless the Poffo family be inducted. He felt it was the family that made the impact on wrestling, not just him. His brother continues to honor that wish.
It’s George Steele, not Steel. Sorry to be that guy. Fun read.
Savage passed away on my birthday – I did not enjoy a minute of thatday.
Oh hey my Granddad died on my birthday, so we both share the fact that our birthdays will forever be Bittersweet Birthdays.
Oh, good Lord, no – I would never compare the two – that was your grandfather. I had no relation or connection to Savage other than enjoying his wrestling as a young guy, so really it was just sad personally that it happened to be on that day.
My parents had my grandfathers funeral on my little brothers birthday
When I was a super young kid in the late 70s, Macho Man and Lanny Poffo wrestled in Atlantic Grand Prix Wrestling on the east coast of Canada. I don’t remember much from that era, but certainly remember seeing him in the WWF for the first time and thinking “Hey, he used to wrestle at the Halifax Forum years ago.”
“and 33 more for every year of Jesus’ life” Huh? What dos this even mean?
That means he did 33 sit ups on top of the record, and that he chose 33 because Jesus lived to be 33.
Angelo did 6033 sit-ups. 6000 + 33 (Jesus was 33?) = 6033
Jesus Vince was out of touch in the mid-90s. How in the hell did he turn down that feud? What was it in favor of, a Sycho Sid push? God damn it.
Yeah, this pisses off so much that Vince made such a boneheaded decision here. Even it wasn’t a full-on two year epic feud, at least give it a 6-8 month feud. If it’s hot and getting over with the crowd, extend it as long as you can. That would’ve been SOOOOO good, and like the article says, it could’ve changed the face of 90s wrestling. It certainly would’ve taken the sting of those two GODAWFUL ’94 and ’95 years in the WWF when they were trying to get Luger to be the next Hogan and Bret and Shawn — the two best talents — were too paranoid to fight each other, so everything just sucked. A great harbinger for how things were gonna go from bad to worse at the time was when they turned the awesome, Original Evil Doink to a babyface for the kids. And let’s not even mention the parade of terrible jobbers from the period (wrestling pig farmers, wrestling plumbers, wrestling dentists, wrestling garbage men, etc.). Man, go back and watch some of those ’94/’95 Raws on the network. They were terrible back then and are even worse now. Vince’s over-the-top play-by-play commentary doesn’t help either. Just horrible all-around.
And to think, so much of that may have been avoided if Vince had just listened to Savage.
Around the 3:39 mark…the Madness takes control.
Very few famous person deaths have moved me as much as Randy Savage. He’s up there with people like George Harrison and Mister Rogers, who all lived a good, full life, but man, the world seems empty without them.
When I was 12 or 13 close friends of my parents had a daughter that lived with Macho Man.
I was, of course, like “Impossible! He’s married to Miss Elizabeth” but that would have been around 1992 or so.
Of course, my parents also claimed Mike Piazza served them italian food during the baseball strike in 1994 so….
Doesn’t update constantly, but does still update. Best thing on Tumblr.
He actually grew up in the same town as me for a little bit and went to my rival high school across town (He went to Downers Grove North, I was at Downers Grove South)
Though you forgot to mention that Flair dated Miss Elizabeth before Savage and that she was “damaged goods”.
That was true. Flair had pictures.
I’m going to ask a stupid question, but why is Macho Man not in the goddamn Hall of Fame? Why wasn’t he , like, the second guy to be inducted?
Did he piss Vince off when he showed up in WCW?
Probably the main reason today is that Randy wanted the Poffo family to go in as a group like the Von Erichs, but WWE doesn’t want to put Lanny or Angelo in.
As I stated on another comment, he was adamant to remain out of the HoF unless the Poffo family was inducted. He didn’t want it to be just him because his dad did wonders for the progression of wrestling before the ICW folded. He was adamant about staying out of it while he was alive, and his brother continues to honor that wish.
Also, Vince McMahon is a twat.
@Benoit’s Bible: Did you use up your allegedly quota in the ADR posts? Because that one could use a few, if you’re trying to stay consistent with them.
One of my all-time favorites, miss that crazy bastard.
One of my first wrestling memories (and it’s one I still remember vividly) was when Roberts tied Savage up in the ropes and had the snake bite him on the arm. That traumatized me growing up.
I didn’t include it in the article, but legend has it Jake didn’t properly devenomize the cobra, and Savage ended crazy sick after being bit.
I for one will snap into a Slim Jim to honor his passing. [brainsyndicate.files.wordpress.com]
Cocaine promo best promo. DIG IT!
The absolute greatest thing about Savage:
[i12.photobucket.com]
Not as epic as the Macho dragon in Skyrim, but still hilarious: [www.youtube.com]
Oh, and this might be one of my favorite promos he ever did> It’s the beta version of Macho before all the kinks were worked out: [www.youtube.com]
Holy shit, a tweeked-out Tom Bombadil.
Also, check out the episode of Space Ghost Coast to Coast where SAvage played SG’s granpda. He not only name drops all his old wrestling alumni, but Zorak smashes his head in with a folding chair lol.
Macho Man’s match vs. Rick “The Steamboat” Dragon at Wrestlemania III was actually far, FAR better than the Hogan-Andre match.
In the animated series Dexter’s Laboratory, there were also cartoon featuring Monkey, who had super powers – and in one episode Monkey had to defend Earth against Rasslor – voice by Randy Savage. It was an epic episode.
I never saw the credits but I knew that was him, my friends thought I was crazy
Also, his guest spot on king of the hill was awesome, one of the body builders bill starts hanging out with
I miss those old WWF days.Jake the snake,brutus the barber beefcake,ravishing rick rude,sgt slaughter.Good times.
Shawn Micheals vs Randy Savage would’ve been a great feud.
A friend of my dad was the maintenance tech on a condo that savage owned in florida. (Late to mid 90’s) highlights included hogan coming over after a work out to soak in his hot tub (savage also owned a gym near by) and working on an elevator while savage, his girlfriend gorgeous george, and a pre tv debut STACY KEIBLER walked by. Randy shot the shit with him for a second, asked him to look at an ac unit, then kept going with the ladies
Gorgeous George was amazingly hot, in a trashy stripper kind of way.
Ole was a damn saint, B!
My first live wrestling show was when Savage won the IC title from Santana at the Boston Garden. Then, Savage murdered Steamboat’s larynx with a ringbell and young me realized what it meant to truly hate somebody. RIP, Macho.
That’s my favorite wrestling promo ever. I always get this feeling from it like someone challenged him in the back to do a promo about the stupidest thing he could find and he picked up a bunch of coffee creamers and went with it.