WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson Set A Hard-To-Beat Record On Raw Reunion

07.22.19

WWE Raw

Pat Patterson set a new WWE record on Monday’s Raw Reunion special, but first, let’s set the stage.

Drake Maverick used a distraction from his wife, Renee Michelle (with whom he has yet to consummate the marriage, because of wrestling-related reasons), to win the 24/7 Championship for the third time, pinning then-9-time champion R-Truth. Maverick eventually ran into WWE’s specter of worms and bad clock maintenance, the Boogeyman, and was scared to the floor. That’s when WWE Hall of Famer and first-ever Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson wandered into the room, kicked Drake around a little, and then pinned him with his foot.

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSDRAKE MAVERICKpat pattersonWWEWWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIPWWE HALL OF FAMEWWE RAWWWE Raw Reunion
