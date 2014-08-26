Paul Heyman Called Out God In His ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Video

A few notes about Paul Heyman accepting the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge:
1. It usually doesn’t count when somebody pulls the “I’m gonna stand here while somebody ELSE does the Ice Bucket Challenge,” but I’ll allow two exceptions: the Phillie Phanatic, because he’s a precious Jim Henson creation and his Best Friend doing it still technically counts, and Paul Heyman, because he’s Paul Heyman.
2. If you can spend the first half of the video looking at something OTHER than Luci Ford’s vagina, you’re a better man than me. Not that I’m excited to see a vagina or whatever, it’s just that swimsuit … that thing is pulled tight. If you snipped the shoulder straps it’d slingshot her into outer space.
3. Heyman calls out GOD HIMSELF and cuts a promo on him. That’s amazing, and makes up for him not challenging Missy Hyatt.
(I also wish he’d challenged Brock Lesnar, and that Brock’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was just him screaming, punching a frozen lake and diving into it.)
Welp, Heyman has my vote for whatever. The man is gold
I really didn’t like this. Heyman in WWE is brilliant but his twitter and his heyman hustle thing reaffirms my worry that he’s actually a bit of a creepy perv. He constantly retweets half naked women and his ice bucket challenge is a model pouring water on herself in slow motion. It’s just a bit too The King circa Attitude Era levels of come off it, Paul. We get that you like women.
As for calling out god that should sounds badass but instead it makes me think Paul Heyman is genuinely a christian and I don’t like seeing him break character and being sincere about god curing a disease.
As far as being a perv, I honestly think he just understands that sex sells. But I did have to unfollow him on Twitter, because of his constant promotion. “Heyman Hustle” is an appropriate name for his website. After hearing him on Austin’s podcast, I understand why he does it. But it’s annoying.
So Paul Heyman (who in the video mentions his rabbi and has mentioned his Jewishness multiple times) is a Christian?
Heyman is Jewish. Also he is a throwback. Dude never breaks character in public, or so I’ve heard. So his character is a underhanded sleazy and conniving person. That is what we see.
Way to go, Liam. You had one job.
Who is this guy?
That’s really weird that Heyman would call himself out at the end of the video.
Kind of raises the question of how much wrestling heels should commit to acting like a-holes outside the ring. I realize most adult fans can (hopefully) separate the person from the character. I’m not saying they should go around kicking puppies or anything, but does it ruin the magic for hardcore wrestling fans if they run into a “bad guy” at a bar or something and he acts really humble and gracious? Would some fans think it was awesome if Brock Lesnar called them a nerd and stole their drink at Jimmy Johns?
Similarly, if say Seth Rollins is smashing Dean Ambrose’s skull on TV one night, should he avoid making a bunch of high profile appearances at charity events encouraging people to adopt starving orphans or whatever the next night?
Depends. I’d probably fall in love with a heel if he were to just shit on a charity campaign or something like that. If you are absolutely dedicated to heeling it up and don’t do any sort of charity it makes sense but at the same time you’re turning down fucking charity. If it was up to me they should donate anonymously if possible and if not just try not to draw attention to themselves.
Wrestlers if they are currently heels only benefit from being assholes in real life to people. Brock is the best heel they have right now because you just know he is a self centred asshole who doesn’t care about anything but keeps winning. Seth comes off smug as hell when he wants to (the shield lead up to Summerslam thing made him look like the douchiest douche in the universe) and he should. Jericho has this story in his last great heel run (2010) where he was in an elevator with a guy and his kid and they asked for autographs and he ignored them because he wanted EVERYONE booing. Not everyone except those two going “Hey, he’s just a nice guy” he wants their heat as well.
I guess it depends on what kind of heel you want to be, cool heel (NWO) or heel heel (Ted DiBiase)
Well lets not forget, back in the day when heels would never break character people would really try to fight them. I heard a story where an old lady tried to stab a wrestler. Or take Roddy Piper. People wanted to fight that dude wherever he went. So there is very few who wont break character now because it does tint our vision of the dude.
I dont know if Brock is a bad guy or not. Intimidating as hell but he is married so he cant be that bad of a guy.
He’s married to Sable, and before she was with Lesnar, she spent 11 or so years with Marc fucking Mero. That should be a bright flashing warning sign that she has terrible taste.
Methinks I’m in love!
Makes me a little nostalgic for those backstage ECW promos back when the show was on at 4 am on public access.
“If you can spend the first half of the video looking at something OTHER than Luci Ford’s vagina, you’re a better man than me.”
I’m no better than you
I am. But I couldnt help but wonder if that “bathing suit” is comfortable. Those are the times Im super glad Im a guy.
Watched it twice to make sure it was… uh, “suit regulation?” Yeah, that sounds like a good excuse.
So….. he didn’t even actually do it?
Did you come here to see Paul Heyman soaking wet?
Yup.
Thank you based Heyman.
Heyman is gold.
nice camel toe
Is she in the thing Rocky and Apollo were wearing at the end of Rocky III?
Hope God challenges the devil and KITT from knight rider.
The poses throughout the video were funny, but damn that girl is hot
1:52 ish?