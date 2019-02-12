Pedro Morales, Legendary Former WWE Champion, Has Died

The WWE Universe has lost another icon today as Pedro Morales, former WWE (then-WWWF) Champion, has died.
Morales did everything you could in professional wrestling, holding WWE’s Tag Team, Intercontinental, and U.S. Heavyweight, and Heavyweight Championships. That made him the first Latino man to hold pro wrestling’s world championship, made him WWE’s first triple crown winner, and made him a Hall of Fame inductee way back in 1995. Morales did wonders promoting the WWWF product to the Puerto Rican and Latino audiences until his retirement in 1987.
The news was first broken by announcer Hugo Savinovich on Tuesday afternoon, which you can watch below.
RIP Pedro Morales. Before my time, but as respected as Bruno and Backlund.
When I was first getting into wrestling, Pedro was one of the top guys at the time. His feud with Magnificent Muraco is still one of my all time faves.
I wish I could have seen him in his World Championship run. By the time WWF programming made it to me, he was Jobber to the Stars on Prime Time Wrestling.
Here’s hoping the Network puts at Pedro Morales Collection on soon.
Respect and Condolences. A legend before I was even born.
One of my country’s legends. Que descanses en paz, Don Pedro.
RIP to one of the pioneers of modern day pro-wrestling.