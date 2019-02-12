Pedro Morales, Legendary Former WWE Champion, Has Died

WWE Network

The WWE Universe has lost another icon today as Pedro Morales, former WWE (then-WWWF) Champion, has died.

Morales did everything you could in professional wrestling, holding WWE’s Tag Team, Intercontinental, and U.S. Heavyweight, and Heavyweight Championships. That made him the first Latino man to hold pro wrestling’s world championship, made him WWE’s first triple crown winner, and made him a Hall of Fame inductee way back in 1995. Morales did wonders promoting the WWWF product to the Puerto Rican and Latino audiences until his retirement in 1987.

The news was first broken by announcer Hugo Savinovich on Tuesday afternoon, which you can watch below.