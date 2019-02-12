Pedro Morales, Legendary Former WWE Champion, Has Died

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.12.19 6 Comments

WWE Network

The WWE Universe has lost another icon today as Pedro Morales, former WWE (then-WWWF) Champion, has died.

Morales did everything you could in professional wrestling, holding WWE’s Tag Team, Intercontinental, and U.S. Heavyweight, and Heavyweight Championships. That made him the first Latino man to hold pro wrestling’s world championship, made him WWE’s first triple crown winner, and made him a Hall of Fame inductee way back in 1995. Morales did wonders promoting the WWWF product to the Puerto Rican and Latino audiences until his retirement in 1987.

The news was first broken by announcer Hugo Savinovich on Tuesday afternoon, which you can watch below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSdeathsPEDRO MORALESPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP