Lucha Libre Legend Perro Aguayo Has Died

07.03.19 1 min ago

YouTube

Perro Aguayo, one of the biggest names in Mexican wrestling history and a true lucha libre icon, has died at the age of 73. The news of his passing was first shared on the Perros del Mal Facebook page, seen here courtesy of @luchablog.

Aguayo needs no introduction for lucha libre fans. For American fans, Aguayo — real name Pedro Aguayo Damián, who began his career way back in 1968 — is notable for a myriad of reasons, from being the first man crowned WWF Light Heavyweight Champion to headlining and helping found AAA in 1992. One of the biggest draws in Mexico for most of his career, El Can de Nochistlan competed up until his final match in 2007, a tag bout against Mascara Año 2000 and Universo 2000 in Tijuana. He was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Aguayo’s son, Perro Aguayo Jr., tragically passed away in the ring in 2015 at age 35.

