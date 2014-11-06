Praise The Long, Smackdown Is Finally, Officially Returning To Thursday Nights

Oh my God, guys. Ohhhhh m’ gawd, ohmygawd, ohmygawd – Smackdown is officially moving back to Thursdays. We’d seen signs and heard rumors, but now it’s actually happening. This may not seem like a big deal for some of you, but as the guy who has to stay up to 4 AM on Friday nights analyzing Usos matches, this announcement is like Christmas, my birthday, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah all coming early. I don’t even celebrate those last two, I’m just that happy.

Phew. Okay, okay, I guess I should calm down and actually write a news story here. Here’s what WWE’s press conference had to say about the news.

“WWE’s sizable and passionate fan base make SmackDown the No. 1 entertainment show on Syfy and the most-watched, regularly scheduled program among key demographics on the network. We look forward to bringing the WWE audience to Thursday nights on Syfy.”

Why’s Syfy finally moving Smackdown back to Thursdays? According to Syfy Vice President, Michael Engleman, it’s for the obvious reason they should have done it years ago.

“Quite simply, more young men watch television on Thursday night than on Fridays.”

So there you have it, the switch to Thursdays happens January 15th. If anybody needs me I’ll be sobbing tears of silent joy over in the corner.

via WWE