Praise The Long, Smackdown Is Finally, Officially Returning To Thursday Nights

Oh my God, guys. Ohhhhh m’ gawd, ohmygawd, ohmygawd – Smackdown is officially moving back to Thursdays. We’d seen signs and heard rumors, but now it’s actually happening. This may not seem like a big deal for some of you, but as the guy who has to stay up to 4 AM on Friday nights analyzing Usos matches, this announcement is like Christmas, my birthday, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah all coming early. I don’t even celebrate those last two, I’m just that happy.
Phew. Okay, okay, I guess I should calm down and actually write a news story here. Here’s what WWE’s press conference had to say about the news.
“WWE’s sizable and passionate fan base make SmackDown the No. 1 entertainment show on Syfy and the most-watched, regularly scheduled program among key demographics on the network. We look forward to bringing the WWE audience to Thursday nights on Syfy.”
Why’s Syfy finally moving Smackdown back to Thursdays? According to Syfy Vice President, Michael Engleman, it’s for the obvious reason they should have done it years ago.
“Quite simply, more young men watch television on Thursday night than on Fridays.”
So there you have it, the switch to Thursdays happens January 15th. If anybody needs me I’ll be sobbing tears of silent joy over in the corner.
Most importantly: how does this affect NXT?
Probably see NXT bumped to Wednesday. I mean, what airs Wednesday? Superstars? Is that still on TV?
If they’re smart, they’ll play NXT immediately before or after Smackdown to get that viewership bump.
Impact is on Wednesday, but it’s not like that particularly matters.
@Nate Birch – Impact will probably be gone by the time this changeover takes place. There are only three new episodes left to air on Spike, then question mark question mark question mark.
Putting NXT before or after Smackdown is a stroke of pure genius, which is why it probably won’t happen. I hope I’m wrong though.
Now if only they cut the RAW rewind segments and replaced them with a NXT match they might get more people tuning into NXT .
Having “SmackDown” air on Thursday creates a conflict with “NXT,” that streams on the WWE Network. That show and its live “NXT” specials will now move to Wednesday, at 8 p.m., as a result, Wilson told Variety.
Finally WWE can stop getting screwed over from wrestling fans somehow getting dates and start getting screwed over by new episodes of The Big Bang Theory.
Since it didn’t get mentioned in the post- this starts 1/15/15.
Added the date.
I’d probably at least consider turning on Smackdown now, if the show had a chance of mattering or being entertaining.
Maybe now that people can watch it, it will. [Crosses fingers].
Maybe they can cut Smackdown down to an hour and make the first hour NXT.
Then cut that second hour and just make it all NXT, then cut RAW and…
ALL NXT ALL THE TIME
Finally, when I ask “Is it time for Smackdown” on Thursdays, I will not be mocked. Because DAMN YOU SOME OF US REMEMBER WHEN IT WAS DRILLED INTO OUR HEADS THAT IT WAS ON THURSDAYS AND WE’RE OLD AND WHERE’S MY WALKER?
GET OFF MY LAWN!
I USED TO WALK UP HILL BOTH WAYS IN THE SNOW TO WATCH SMACKDOWN ON THURSDAYS
Since NXT airs on Sky at midnight Thursday nights here in the UK I believe it’ll stay that way since Smackdown airs on Friday nights around the 10pm mark so it will likely air around the same time mark Thursday nights which comes in handy for me so I can watch both in 1 night.
To be honest I actually watch NXT on Sky first and then watch it on the Network to see some awesome backstage skits.
SmackDown is SyFy’s best shoe? That says a lot. How is this channel still a channel?
Good. And move the sci-fi to friday night when sci-fi people aren’t going outside
Wait, Wait, Wait. You’re telling me it took Syfy almost ten years to realize that MAYBE some people would rather go hangout on Friday nights rather than watch a recap of Ra-I mean Smackdown?
Ah whatever, so long as it doesn’t affect NXT I’m down.
