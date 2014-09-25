Prince Devitt Has A New WWE Name, And At Least It Isn’t ‘Kassius Ohno’

As part of the Hashtag Next Generation, former New Japan Pro Wrestling and soon-to-debut NXT star Prince Devitt needs a new name. PAC became “Adrian Neville.” KENTA became “Hideo Itami.” So what can we call him? Burgle O’Shaughnessy?
According to PWInsider, the new name has been decided and is ready for public consumption. I’ll give you a hint:
Take it away, NXT Name Generator!
Fergal Devitt will be rechristened “Finn Balor” when he debuts for WWE NXT, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
NXT is taping NXT tomorrow 9/25 in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail Live. Devitt may be debuting on that taping.
At least it isn’t “Bam Neely.”
The good news is that both names have deep significance in Irish mythology. Per Wikipedia:
In Irish mythology, Balor (modern spelling: Balar) was king of the Fomorians, a group of supernatural beings. He is often described as a giant with a large eye in his forehead that wreaks destruction when opened. He has been interpreted as a god or personification of drought and blight.
Finn Hudson is a fictional character from the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee.
If they repackage Kevin Steen as “Jake the Dog,” I’ll lose it.
I knew this was coming. I am again let-down but as long as he keeps the body paint at times, I will deal with it. I know the E has to have them re-christened but I have not had much faith in the process.
The Punisher body paint with the black heart on his chest from the photo with Steen had some plausible deniability to it, but I fear they won’t let him go there in full-on Venom paint, given WWE’s past history with Marvel over the “Hulk” trademark. Then again, Mysterio has had quite a few DC-based costumes, and I don’t remember hearing DC ever having a problem with it.
@DenseMan1: Given Rey Mysterio’s use of Daredevil, Captain America and Joker outfits, I think Devitt will be fine as long as he doesn’t use any specific logos.
Even better than Jake the Dog… LSW – Lumpy Space Wrestler
Lumpy Spandex/Singlet Wrestler?
Jake the Dog made me think of Eek the Cat for some reason, and now my day is starting out better than before.
The name made me groan, but if they do what they did with KENTA, and have him come out as Devitt and say he’s changing his name for a fresh start, then I guess it’s not so bad. But man, Vince is ridiculous.
That will be the only way that I can find this remotely acceptable.
I’ve said it before elsewhere, but I believe a lot of the name changes are down to what happened with The Dudleys in TNA.
Having used the name for years before they got to WWE and then for 6yrs while in the promotion, they left for TNA and were suddenly told they couldn’t use the name any more.
It’s possible the talent are not willing to give WWE rights to their “indy” name in case they go back to the indies and are unable to use it again.
Oh, and a video of Devitt debuting is online and he did come out as Prince Devitt and then change his name on-screen.
All hail the God of copyright.
Considering his real name sounds like an Irish parody anyway, I’m ok with this.
Finn Balor? That’s a TNA-level name. Oh well, as long as he still gets to Bloody Sunday people and diving stomp them I can live with the name.
There won’t be any Bloody Sundays in WWE. Only Lovely Sundays.
FINN BALOR.. jesus christ.
They can call it the Lucky Charm Drop for all I care, as long as he still uses the move.
He did a brutal-looking double-stomp from the apron to the floor on Konnor at the most recent taping.
Can’t wait for him to show up as Sheamus’ long lost cousin, with Becky Lynch, and they can be a HILARIOUSLY off-the-cuff and racist irish family.
Either this is building to Sheamus starting a Nation of Domination but for the Irish or he’ll be feuding with Sheamus eventually.
Whatever happens, it looks like Hornswaggle might need to get the green suit ready.
If they are doing that, clearly they are going to call it the IRA (Irish Rasslin’ Association) because that’s a good idea.
Jake The Dog? Nay, Kevin Steen will be renamed Kenneth ‘Ken’ Adian.
I swear to Christ I fully see this happening. You are a sage.
I’m praying for “Fatty Beardo” which would probably suck less than the name they’ll come up with.
I’m sad they didn’t call him Finn McCool and we lost out on an ill-informed internet freakout over disrespect to Irish people and/or culture.
And fantasy booking that he’s Michelle McCool’s, and by marriage, Undertaker’s nephew.
And a tie in to One Night at McCool’s with Liv Tyler
just saying..
Not liking this trend of everyone having semi regular (but still made up) names, that sound like the alter egos of 90’s comic book characters. If the WWE wants to copyright the ring names at least give them ridiculous character titles. I’d be more intrigued to see “Crushinator vs. The Space Pirate” then “Grayson Slade vs. Cody Steele” or whatever.
Also, how did John Cena manage to avoid this? How is he not “Johnny Carbine” or something like that?
John Cena sounds like the name of a mediocre special teams coach in the ACC.
I was going to say something like this. At least “Doink the Clown” and “Papa Shango” have a little imagination behind them. All these names they keep churning out sound like awful character names that Brian Griffin would come up with during a script-writing workshop. Honestly, I think the lack of inspiration hurts guys from getting over. Seriously, who wants to wear a shirt that says “Finn Balor” on it?
Worse yet, he WILL get over with the new name, the WWE crowd WILL eventually take to it, and then Vince in all his wisdom will decide that “Finn” sounds gay, and change his name arbitrarily to just “Balor,” as he’s done like a thousand times this year alone.
Well, you see, they’re trying to create a bit of a thing on NXT where they give some folks ordinary names and let them be pretty much themselves instead of a hopelessly stupid gimmick that’ll bring them nowhere in the long run.
I get that ridiculous character names can be really limiting. My point is that the fake names WWE comes up with sound equally contrived and ridiculous. They’re the kind of names that an insecure teenager creates for himself to sound edgy and cool. A lot of them are going to sound really dated in a few years.
Honestly, there’s probably an entire column to be written about good vs. bad wrestling pseudonyms. I’m particularly intrigued by wrestlers whose ring names are relics of characters they used to play but eventually dropped, like HHH.
Or “Gold.”
@TediousBoar WWF/WWE used to not care about real names, likenesses and rights. Wrestlers like Bret Hart have made a second living and career just on being themselves. Bret Hart merchandises the crap out of himself on his webstore, co-founded a Canadian hockey team called the Hitmen, wrote some books, etc. and then makes his annual “Legends” returns for WWE for another payout. Guys like Austin and Jericho are doing the same things with their podcasts, music, film careers, etc. They continue to use their WWE names, stage or not, in real life. WWE now HATES this. CM Punk was one of the last guys they really let come in with his own name. It now prevents wrestlers from staying successful in the mainstream after their WWE careers are over, which truly is sad because some of these guys will spend 10+ years in the company destroying their bodies. At retirement, they don’t have much left in them other than the occasional signing/appearance/convention or similar venture. All the new contracts, WWE or NXT, give you a WWE owned and incorporated name for you to use while you’re there, but you can’t touch it after you leave. Sort of sad.
@Riccipad – From what we heard about the KENTA name change, HHH wanted to keep it, but Vince said no. Maybe when Vince kicks it, they stop doing that?
I think John Cena avoided it, because WWE probably wasn’t AS concerned about the names as they are now, especially considering they have a former employee suing them for rights to use his “name” in their upcoming video game.
There are quite a few recent wrestlers who got by on using their real names, Randy Orton, Michelle McCool, Layla, Brock Lesnar, David Otunga, Mark Henry, and such.
Also, maybe unless they have a dedicated gimmick for it – Stardust – they don’t seem keen on giving “character” names these days.
Such is the Reality Era.
“Also, how did John Cena manage to avoid this?”
It’s his real name.
*insert obligatory complaint about the new name here*
I mean everyone will forget about it and stop whining by the time he debuts anyway. It’s not even that bad anyway. Like Brandon said, it could’ve been way, way worse. And again, it doesn’t even matter. If a guy named DOLPH ZIGGLER can say he is a two time world champion in WWE and can stay consistently over with the crowd even when not actually progressing, then Devitt can change his name to Finn Balor and still sit upon his prince’s throne.
Surely there’s going to be a tag team called Dolph-Finn at some point…
Yeah, why don’t we complain about Dolph Ziggler’s name more?
Imagine if the internet was around when Vince decided to call the Road Warriors the Legion of Doom. Or decided to call Kerry Von Erich the Texas Tornado. Or make Curt Henning Mr. Perfect.
Even in the modern era, was there a bunch of hand-wringing over “Antonio Cesaro?” Everything different sounds silly at first (some more than others), but we get used to all of it.
Also, Antonio Cesaro > Claudio Castagnoli
I’ll be surprised if they don’t recycle Husky Harris for Steen. Probably some old merchandise sitting around and people chant the name already.
Maybe if we get lucky they’ll book a match between New Husky and Bray Wyatt and the people who still chant Husky Harris will get so confused their heads will explode.
He could have been Po. TaterFarma so there’s a positive. Finn Balor sounds bad, but so does Dolph Ziggler and we’ve learned to like that.
He’ll make his debut in a few weeks against Kevin Steen aka Boom Canuck
That seems like the perfect name for a NXT Jobber, but at least they didn’t name him something like Fitz McFisterton.
Why aren’t you the NXT name generator guy?
If Russo still worked in WWE, you’d see more of that. And Summer Rae’s finisher would be called the Summer’s Eve.
Also as far as names go, if it wasn’t his birth name in the first place, “Fergal Devitt” isn’t exactly appealing either.
This with the “Balor of the Evil Eye” myth could be cool if he played it up via body paint somehow.
Also: “It is suggested that Balor comes from Common Celtic *Baleros, meaning “the deadly one””
Sounds kinda sweet now that I think about it.
Renaming the “Bloody Sunday” to the “Evil Eye” could work, I guess, but he’d need to be a heel.
I dunno about the name change. I like that they’re adding some Irish mythology in there, but the name really doesn’t sound good when said out loud.
If he does please have him come out to Evil Eye by Franz Ferdinand.
Now I want someone to draw him as a statue with little Arya Stark crouching at his feet.
other rejected names:
Bono Mcpaddydougal
Hennisey O’hartagan
Boyo Finnigan
Leary O’swagarty
The name sounds ok but at least it’s better than McGillicutty.
OK, here’s a question, what will the Bloody Sunday be called now? That’s if the name is changed, which I almost hope it is because WWE commentators could never call it as well as the Japanese commentary.
If and this is a big if, they go with the myth name Balor the could call it the Blight orthe Evil Eye. if he reaches the main roster we’re probably hearing it named the Blarney Stone.
As an American who is frequently exposed to gross ethnic stereotypes, I actually like the name “Fergal.” It makes me think of a scrappy working class guy who picks suicidal fights with guys twice his size at the pub. I can picture a guy named Fergal picking himself off the floor and smiling through a mouthful of blood while his mates yell “Jesus Ferge, just stay down!”.
I should add that I know nothing about this guy and I certainly don’t want to see his character get turned into the default “violent drunk” just because he’s Irish.
I dont’t want to live on this planet anymore.
YOU LOVE THIS PLANET.
Well, at least they’re consistent with their shitty representation of my people.
So, we’ve got the jig-dancing and racism gimmicks covered. I guess Devitt’s going to be an alcoholic/peado-priest then?
To be fair, they got rid of Becky Lynch’s riverdancing pretty quickly….maybe they’re learning/
that was supposed to be a ? not a /
On the plus side, playing up Celtic mythology means he’ll have body paint.
Brandon’s Jake the Dog gimmick gave me an idea. Call Steen, Kevin ‘the snake’ Roberts. He can be the son of Jake Roberts. That gives him him credibility and gives the WWE an excuse to put Jake on our TV. Plus, we all know chubby guys all look alike to Vince.
Good call on the the mythological body paint amgle!
Err, angle. Didn’t want toy to think I misspelled calling you ‘Maggle’ there…
I don’t get why they don’t do the Tazz/Taz, Rhino/Rhyno thing more often these days. Just take a “t” off Devitt and copyright a proven name. Literally the only reason not to is a passive aggressive desire to hurt guy’s post WWE careers.
never thought about this before, but it’s so perfect.
Can’t wait for Steven Keen’s debut.
That wouldn’t be a bad name at all. Especially compared to what they’ll actually come up with.
I get the copyright thing. But does anyone know why certain guys like Cena, Orton, Lesnar, and CM Punk are allowed to keep their real/indie names, but the Bryan Danielson’s of the world have to be Daniel Bryan?
I’m thinking it’s more of when they were signed than any other factor, plus with the whole Punk situation nobody’s keeping their name anymore until Vince is gone.
Plus, I figure the wrestlers themselves would like to have names they can fall back on should things not work out and not have to resort to terrible names like U-Gene or Kahoneys because WWE still owns my cool name I used to have.
I think in the Punk DVD they mention that he was the last guy to get to keep his pre-WWE name and Paul Heyman had to lobby heavily for it. I think that holds water. I can’t think of anyone post Punk’s debut that didn’t get the WWE name generator treatment.
I’m just picturing this in a couple of years:
“WHAT’S BENN FALER DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE?!”
You think TNA will be around in a couple year?
Oh sweet summer child…..
lol good point
Not gonna lie. I’d mark out for a Jake the Dog and Zayn the Human tag team.
Based on the picture of Finn, I thought he was named “Odie”.
I honestly don’t really care about name changes. I mean, of course it’s incredibly stupid that WWE wants to own names so bad but beyond that, it doesn’t bother me to see guys wrestling under new names.
What’s worse is when they have to limit their movesets so they don’t look 5418 times better than the football players and body builders that WWE also hires…
So Alexis Bliss is Princess Bubblegum!
Fine, I’ll be that guy. I think his new name actually kicks ass and sounds way less silly than Fergal Devitt did already.
I’ll be the guy to agree with the guy. I like the new name too.
I’ll be the one who is going to agree with the one who originally agreed with the one. It sounds alright, and the mythological ties make it even better.
Balor the Blessed
Shamrock McGonagle was considered too subtle
I’m just glad it’s not Barry Lipschitz.
Still less ridiculous than Fergal.
I like it.
Strange how everyone on here is shitting on the name, yet r/SquaredCircle seems to be okay with it. Knowing WWE, they’ll end up getting rid of “Finn” and just calling him Balor, but tbh King Balor or Prince Balor sound kinda kickass.
You know, if he used Prince at least as a nickname, and then maybe at one point won a KOTR tournament…
Of course someone like Brandon Stround would go about poking fun at the name when perhaps Devitt had a say behind it much like KENTA was behind his but nooooooo he has to make a joke about it and get everyone in a uproar about it when it isn’t that big of a fucking deal. But you can’t tell Brandon anything or else he’ll get MAD and tell you that you know nothing when he knows alot of Indy wrestlers and is a ring announcer so he knows the biz guys!
And the Finn name has nothing to do with the guy from Glee of course Stroud like many of the writers here at Uproxx have to put their two cents on something they post to get people reply and they can feel good about themselves….Finn likely comes from Finn McCool an legendary Irish mythical warrior but of course Brandon has to take the easy way out blame it on NXT NAME GENERATOR MACHINE and put the blame on the closes thing he’s heard the name Finn from perhaps watching Glee since he has bad taste in alot of things.
I don’t give a fuck if you ban me from here Brandon or have someone else to call you out on your shit when needed and today I felt like doing so.
Can’t go wrong with something as simple as Jake Steen
I was expecting King Devitt.