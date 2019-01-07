WWE

Indie wrestling is at it again. Back on December 30th, at a show for Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling, an L.A.-based promotion that runs adults-only shows in bars, up-and-coming goth girl wrestler and Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly did a spot where she pulled a supposed used tampon out of her shorts and dangled it menacingly before stuffing it in the mouth of her opponent, a woman named Tuna.

On Saturday night, a video of the incident suddenly caught fire on Twitter. You can watch it here, but if you’re just going to say it’s disgusting and you regret having seen it, remember that the option to not watch it exists.