Indie wrestling is at it again. Back on December 30th, at a show for Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling, an L.A.-based promotion that runs adults-only shows in bars, up-and-coming goth girl wrestler and Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly did a spot where she pulled a supposed used tampon out of her shorts and dangled it menacingly before stuffing it in the mouth of her opponent, a woman named Tuna.
On Saturday night, a video of the incident suddenly caught fire on Twitter. You can watch it here, but if you’re just going to say it’s disgusting and you regret having seen it, remember that the option to not watch it exists.
Reby Hardy has a very good point. Who cares? It’s a first for sure. It will never happen on television but the wwe is never going to knock down Joey Ryan’s door trying to get the dickplex to open wrestlemania. I think it’s funny. Funnier than Mae young and a hand. Funnier than watching the insane clown posse wrestle.
Jim Cornette would tell you Abdullah with the fork is wrestling high art but a used tampon is a disgrace? He’s such a turd and i like Jim cornette.
I’m not familiar with Kelly (other than being involved in the MYC). But I knew my wish for “bring blood back to wrestling” on that monkey’s paw would end poorly!
Kidding aside, isn’t the point of wrestling to provoke a reaction?
I mean, Konnan got shanked by Low Ki at MLW recently, but this is a bridge too far?
Didnt John Cena get shanked on smackdown by Carlito’s cousin? And Vince brainwashed Trish into a sex slave? And Mae Young gave birth to a hand? And Brisco had skidmarks? And DX gave someone a shit bath? And KO got shoved off stage in a porta potty? And Golddust’s career?
But ok, they’re killing the business because they can’t work
Exploiting Okerlund’s passing by sneaking Hogan back on Raw way more disgusting than that video
Low brow, immature, embarrassing, and slightly disgusting. Does that describe this spot or the majority of WWE “comedy” bits.
Discuss
Funny spot.
If you’re on the other side from an old guy named Jim in any discussion of wrestling culture these days, you’re probably right.