Watch The Used Tampon Spot That Broke Pro Wrestling Twitter

01.07.19 1 hour ago 8 Comments

WWE

Indie wrestling is at it again. Back on December 30th, at a show for Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling, an L.A.-based promotion that runs adults-only shows in bars, up-and-coming goth girl wrestler and Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly did a spot where she pulled a supposed used tampon out of her shorts and dangled it menacingly before stuffing it in the mouth of her opponent, a woman named Tuna.

On Saturday night, a video of the incident suddenly caught fire on Twitter. You can watch it here, but if you’re just going to say it’s disgusting and you regret having seen it, remember that the option to not watch it exists.

Around The Web

TAGSIndie WrestlingPriscilla KellyWWE MAE YOUNG CLASSICWWE MAE YOUNG CLASSIC 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 2 hours ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP