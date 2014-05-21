Pro Wrestler Goldberg Is Hosting A Goldberg-Themed NASCAR Podcast (?)

If I told you former World Champion professional wrestler Goldberg was hosting a podcast and it was called Who’s Next?, who do you think he’d have on? Hugh Morrus? Jerry Flynn? Glacier?

Yesterday, Goldberg revealed on Twitter that his next endeavor in a career of totally not just doing whatever Stone Cold Steve Austin does several months later that the first episode of his show would drop later in the week, and that the first guest would be … Tony Stewart? Wait, what?

Okay! Imagine if this was turned around. Imagine a tweet from Bill Elliott reading, “This Friday’s the first episode of The Awesome Bill from Dawsonville podcast! My first guest will be Buff Bagwell!”

Goldberg’s face has been on enough stock cars and monster trucks that he can be considered a car aficionado, I guess, and Tony Stewart once said this:

“I guess NASCAR thinks ‘Hey, wrestling worked, and it was for the most part staged, so I guess it’s going to work in racing, too,'” he said. “I can’t understand how long the fans are going to let NASCAR treat them like they’re stupid before the fans finally turn on NASCAR.

I wonder if Kyle Petty will ever be on, or if those old nWo grudges are still around. When you’re nWo, you’re nWo for life. Or, uh, so I’m told.