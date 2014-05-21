Pro Wrestler Goldberg Is Hosting A Goldberg-Themed NASCAR Podcast (?)

#Nascar #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.21.14 3 Comments

If I told you former World Champion professional wrestler Goldberg was hosting a podcast and it was called Who’s Next?, who do you think he’d have on? Hugh Morrus? Jerry Flynn? Glacier?

Yesterday, Goldberg revealed on Twitter that his next endeavor in a career of totally not just doing whatever Stone Cold Steve Austin does several months later that the first episode of his show would drop later in the week, and that the first guest would be … Tony Stewart? Wait, what?

Okay! Imagine if this was turned around. Imagine a tweet from Bill Elliott reading, “This Friday’s the first episode of The Awesome Bill from Dawsonville podcast! My first guest will be Buff Bagwell!”

Goldberg’s face has been on enough stock cars and monster trucks that he can be considered a car aficionado, I guess, and Tony Stewart once said this:

“I guess NASCAR thinks ‘Hey, wrestling worked, and it was for the most part staged, so I guess it’s going to work in racing, too,'” he said. “I can’t understand how long the fans are going to let NASCAR treat them like they’re stupid before the fans finally turn on NASCAR.

I wonder if Kyle Petty will ever be on, or if those old nWo grudges are still around. When you’re nWo, you’re nWo for life. Or, uh, so I’m told.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nascar#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAUTO RACINGBILL GOLDBERGGoldbergNASCARPODCASTSPRO WRESTLINGRACINGTONY STEWARTWCWWWE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP