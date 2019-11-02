The Best Pro Wrestling Halloween Costumes Of 2019

Halloween has come and gone, and so has the Friday night after it, so it’s probably as good a time as any to look at some of the costumes pro wrestlers wore this year. Wrestling costumes are always interesting, because these are people who often have a lot of resources and imagination, but not always much time to spare. So they don’t always dress up, but when they do it can be amazing. It also helps that they have the bodies of superheroes and cartoon characters, on a level that most real people don’t.



Charlotte Flair looked spectacular as Harley Quinn, although Andrade’s Joker was a little off model and would have benefited from a more tailored suit.

Meanwhile Andrade’s manager Zelina Vega was turning heads as Akasha, from Queen of the Damned.

Sonya Deville was… some kind of vampire devil? I’m not exactly sure, but she looked great.

Nikki Cross went all out with a pitch perfect Chucky from Child’s Play.

Dana Brooke was femme Beetlejuice.

But if you’re looking for a more traditional take on the Michael Keaton character, Heath Slater’s take may be more up your alley.

Nikki, Dana, and Heath all appeared on this year’s WWE Halloween livestream, which honestly is almost unwatchable because of how much fun they’re having.

It looks like Ruby Riott dressed as Oblina from Aaah!!! Real Monsters, but I could only find this one photo from Liv Morgan, which also features Liv as a cow and Sarah Logan in hunting camo (which is pretty much how she dresses when it’s not Halloween.