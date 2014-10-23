Put A Little Ass On It: Embracing The Magic Of ‘WWE Originals’

‘WWE Originals’ was a thing that happened in our lifetime. Take a moment and drink that realization in. WWE ORIGINALS HAPPENED ON OUR WATCH. This was a compilation that featured a gaggle of original song-type things from assorted pro graps personalities of varying charisma. It sounds like something that sprung into being because we quit doing blood sacrifices and stopped worshipping the right gods. 2003 was a weird time to be alive.

We’re eleven years removed from the release of this perversely compelling musical offering and now seems as good a time as any to tumble off the balcony of life and come crashing through the table of a weird WWE cash grab. Here’s a track-by-track runthrough of all the lil’ miracles and festering stinkpiles that make up the sports entertainment curio known as WWE Originals.

I’m doing this of my own free will because I’m a big ol’ dummy.

Stone Cold Steve Austin featuring Jim Johnston – Where’s The Beer

DTA: DON’T TRUST ANYBODY… other than noted wisenheimer Stone Cold Steve Austin to make you bust a gut with some sassy WWE Comedy™ stylings! This bizarre grapz tunez casserole kicks of with the first of multiple (MULTIPLE!) skits featuring everyone’s favourite leather vest enthusiast making life difficult in the studio for WWE music go-to guy Jim Johnston. In this introductory go-around, Austin (a guy that likes beer) is disappointed that there’s no beer in the studio. Austin pushes for things to be “hard and heavy” and is unhappy with the alternate direction that’s being pitched. Austin kicks in an acoustic guitar because he ain’t no balladeer pussy that’s gonna bow to the whims of Paste Magazine. HAHAHAHAHA WE HAVE A LOT OF LAUGHS HERE IN WRESTLING MUSIC TOWN! It’s not exactly Fibber McGee and Molly but it does tick the “Stone Cold is here for goofball antics” box in a kind of charming way. It gives me hope that there won’t be a bunch of Jerky Boyz-esque crank calls coming up later in the album. I will hold on to that hope and never let go.

Dudley Boyz – We’ve Had Enough

I am genuinely afraid of Buh Buh/Bubba/Brother/Bully/Jimmy Ray who wants to know? Dudley. He seems like he will swing a chain at dinks in line at Costco because they looked at his crate of frozen steaks with “disrespect.” (Conversely, D-von/Devon seems like a sweetheart that only fustigates dudes at the appropriate venues/times.)

That scary tough guy mystique sort of melts away when “We’ve Had Enough” rolls out on track 2. It’s the sort of lumbering generic ROCK MUSIC infused hip-hop cut that you’d expect a group of relators to perform at a convention at a Des Moines Travelodge. When it comes to offering a sensible mortgage options it’s “lights out, one tag, two tag, KABOOM!” This is even dorkier than that Hardcore 5150 sleeveless number that Bully Ray trots out from time to time. (Seriously, it’s like half of Bully Ray’s shirts were designed to appeal to moms unsure of what “tough” shirt to get their 4th grader from the Sears discount rack.)

Trish Stratus – I Just Want You

The sweet adult contemporary sounds of sports entertainment! “I Just Want You” features Trish Stratus doing her best to exist inside a drugstore soft pop offering that sort of flutters around like a beer league stab at Norah Jones. Full points to Trish for making the most of lyrics that may have been jacked from the desk of an elementary school. It’d be nice if Trish came with some Savage Garden style OOMPH in her “want you/need you” soul searching business. Lord knows Vince McMahon would be thrilled with the potential cherry cola tie-in.

Rey Mysterio – Crossing Borders

It’s kind of sad to be reminded that if “Crossing Borders” were played at a loud enough volume in 2014, it’d result in Rey Mysterio’s skeleton turning to dust. I enjoy Rey’s aggressively non-threatening pop-rap pep talk and cultural celebration. It’s like my hair is being tousled by a trusted family friend.

Ass Covering Note: I’m from Canada and have no real understanding of Spanish. (Our Sesame Street had French segments instead of Spanish. We also had characters like Louis the Otter. It was an inferior program.) If the Spanish lyrics are about blowing up a children’s hospital or why Rules of Engagement kicks ass, I apologize profusely for my unintentional endorsement.

Stone Cold Steve Austin – Did You Feel It?

The saga of Stone Cold continues! In this installment, the Academy Award winning star of The Condemned busts out some sweet guitar action like he’s goddamn Denver the Last Dinosaur while DORKASAURUS REX Jim Johnston fails to meet Austin’s needs and expectations. Things begin to turn around near the end which is always nice to see in a comedy interlude on a wrestlers doing songs compilation.