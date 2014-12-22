Racist Wrestling Gimmick Of The Week: The Life And Times Of Charles Wright, Part 1

Charles Wright had one of the more standard introductions to the wrestling industry. He was discovered while bartending and his physique and tattoos made him perfect for wrestling – especially in the late 80s when the look was all that mattered in so many territories. After a short stint with Jerry Lawler’s USWA where he won the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship, he moved on to the WWF.
His first gimmick in the WWE was as Papa Shango; a voodoo character who would, like, burn guys alive and stuff after matches. As a kid, it was terrifying. As an adult, it’s sort of in the “hey, this is sort of racist to make a Black guy a voodoo priest.” I distinctly remember, though, Shango making Ultimate Warrior throw up and bleed from his head. That gimmick, though, was killed when Shango missed his cue to do a run-in on Hogan/Sid at WrestleMania VIII, helping cement it as one of the worst matches of all time.
Soon thereafter, the voodoo gimmick was dropped and a new, supreme fighting machine was born.
Kama
At first blush, Kama seems to be the most harmless of the Charles Wright gimmicks. Kama wasn’t a pimp or a voodoo demigod or pimp. He was just a guy on a motorcycle who beat people up for fun. He was the Supreme Fighting Machine. They never even mentioned that he was a Black guy. He wasn’t Soul Fighter #2 or Jive Jabber Leroy Punch-A-Lot or anything. He was a legitimate badass on a bike.
I remember being so excited for Kama because of the vignettes, making it like he was a legit martial arts master. I was so excited to see Kama vs. Shawn Michaels in the King Of The Ring qualifier in 1995 and everything. The problem was that Kama wasn’t that good in the ring. I don’t know how good of a martial artist he actually was but he rarely showcased it. He sort of wrestled like he was permanently concussed and I’m not sure his knees ever worked. But dammit, I wanted to be a fan.
In some ways, Kama is the most racist of all of the gimmicks because it didn’t have to be racist at all. It was racism plucked out of field of normalcy and it didn’t need to exist.
It all started at WrestleMania XI. Kama had joined Ted DiBiase’s Corporation – which was really underrated as a faction especially if you look at how much they kicked Lex Luger’s ass at Survivor Series – and one of their members, King Kong Bundy, was facing the Undertaker. The match was a bowl of sh*t. But the story here was that Kama came to the ring and stole Undertaker’s urn, which was his source of power, of course.
Okay, we’re still in totally normal wrestling feud territory – until you realize that only Black guys like Mabel, Mr. Hughes and Kama stole the urn but whatevs. Then things get weird. Kama kept talking about melting the urn and it was dastardly as hell. Still, okay, not bad.
Then.
Then.
Guys.
He shows up wearing the summonafu*cking urn that he melted into a gold chain. Why? Because Black. Because naturally Kama needs a gold chain to go with his stereotypically Black mastery of the martial arts and motorcycle advocacy. It just didn’t make an ounce of sense but it had to just happen I guess.
Kama was just one of the big guys who Undertaker would feud with during his holding pattern before Mankind would show up and give us something to care about. Their actual casket match was trash, but the highlight on the WWE Network was Paul Bearer introducing himself to the fans of “Coliseum Home Video” before cutting his promo. By the end of the match, Taker hit the tombstone and rolled Kama into the casket, retrieving his gold chain in the process. Same thing happened to Migos, I think.
Aftermath
Kama would eventually join the Nation of Domination because of course he did, transforming to Kama Mustafa. That naturally led to him being a pimp who would truck out various prostitutes to the ring every week. Obviously, that made him one of the most popular mid-carders in wrestling history because women amiright?
So relax, roll up a phatty for this pimp daddy and stay tuned for part 2 as we delve into the Godfather.
Bit of a nit pick, and it might just be the way it’s worded, but the big push for Papa Shango was the Warrior stuff, and that happened after the Hogan-Sid match
You are correct
Jesus, I forgot how massive Wright was in his Kama days.
So did I
He was so memorable as Papa Shango and The Godfather that I forgot about him as Kama. Looking forward to part two.
“until you realize that only Black guys like Mabel, Mr. Hughes and Kama stole the urn but whatevs”
CM Punk… whatevs, indeed.
ay man, i gotta let these jokes ring off
If you listen to Punk, his time with WWE is best summed up as Not Quite 12 Years A Slave, so…
Didn’t Kane or Mankind steal it as well?
Technically, it was Paul Bearer who stole it from the Undertaker and walked down with it with Kane and/or Mankind.
Was that the magical urn though? I thought it was supposed to be the urn that Paul Bearer was cremated in, like from Louis Brother’s Mortuary or something and not the depths of Hell like the original one?
So when’s part 2 coming? ‘Cuz I really liked this and want more.
i remember wanting the ho so badly in i think no mercy 64
Same here and I was heated when the game cheated me out of the money I should’ve earned after I winning Survival mode. Eventually ended up buying her but wasn’t worth it (save for the fact you can brag about ‘buying’ her).
Don’t forget his pre-Shango GWF days as The Soultaker
Wow you just brought back a memory of me in the 3rd grade in like 1990, playing a game with my friends where we each had to name a different wrestler until we ran out, and somebody named The Soultaker. Being WWF kids we were like…you mean The Undertaker? He insisted no, there’s a guy called The Soultaker. We refused to believe there could be different wrestlers named The Undertaker and The Soultaker and disqualified him for lying.
For a second I had visions of Rasta the Voodoo Man, but then remembered he had a much cooler name like “Rasta the Voodoo Man.”
Your comment just makes me sigh so hard.
Missed these
Lol at that Migos comment. I feel like this shouldve kicked off with Slick because chances are he’ll be managing the New Day as his reborn gimmick Reverend Slick any day now.
I was not watching wrestling during the CM Punk days. How is it even possible the urn was still in existence?
Because storyline and Punk was a heel and the smarks didn’t care because 1) It’s a CM Punk storyline and 2) Nostalgia of the urn
This revisionist history is almost as bad as Vince Mcmahon’s.
Ok someone has to help me out here, right before he was papa shango in Wwf he was called Sir Charles or something like that- and it was very very brief? Does anyone have any pics or matches of him as Sir Charles ? Or did I just imagine that?
I believe he only worked house shows with the Sir Charles gimmick.
Ty JuJu I had a feeling , he was supposed to look pretty interesting
I think he had a Sixers jersey.
I know when I think of a black man in the 90’s, I automatically think of a Biker and a black belt martial artist. Everyone knows all the great biker gangs and martial artists in the world are black. . .lol.
The Papa Shango gimmick was definitely a racist gimmick. There were tons of racial remarks and racial implications made about Papa Shango while he wrestled and did interviews.
Meh. 2/10 on the SJW scale.
Needs more righteous indignation and its own hashtag to trend on twitter before I can take this seriously.
Not sure how Papa Shango was racist. Or the Godfather, really. Perhaps this series should be called Zany Wrestling Gimmick of the Week?
I’m assuming you are joking since these gimmicks were blatantly racist.
I mean, a pimp? Prostitution doesn’t exclude any race, especially in America. He even had all sorts of women escort him out. As for Shango, it was just a goofy gimmick that claimed to hold a vague sense of Voodoo. It just turned out to be bad, but memorable. If your claim is that it represents a religion that’s almost exclusively black, then okay. But it goes both ways. Would you consider Jamie Noble’s white trash character racist?
Charles Wright was not a good wrestler. Like, just straight up, he never was. Being a wrestling fan, that means that I automatically forgive a good bit of the racism involved with his gimmicks, because they made him memorable that kept him on TV for over a decade and provided him with a ton of post-WWE indie bookings which put food on the table. You have to do what you have to do to put food on the table.
Plus like, The Godfather was undeniably a much more sexist gimmick than a racist one. We loved him because he rented women out for money! Then we hated him after he decided that that was wrong and joined Right to Censor.
I assume he learned the skills required to be the manager at Cheetah’s Gentleman’s Club as The Godfather. I mean playing a pimp on tv and being the manager of strip club arent exactly the same, but i can see how some skills would carry over quite easily.
The article makes the common mistake that being stereotypical is automatically racist. Got to keep the clickbait flowing I guess.
Did people really like something so racist and sexist as the Godfather? I thought people cheered back then because they were uneducated idiots but I thought we’d be more smarter today to not give that crap any attention
“The HOOOOOOOOOOOOEEEEE! TRAAAAAAIIINNNNN!”
Pretty sure it said he was cool with the gimmick until he melted the urn for a gold chain.
If Kama was supposed to be a racist gimmick then he should have been a demolitions expert.
You talk about his chain, but not his high top fade? Talk about selective memories of racism…
Nice to see Shock G make an appearance as a ho. Woof.
The most memorable moment I have for the Godfather was at WM2000 when Ice-T accompanied him and D’Lo saying, ad naseum, “Pimpin’ ain’t, pimpin’ ain’t easy mang”. It was just so awful. So, apparently that’s what I have to take away from his career.
I remember that because Ice-T cussed right at the very end of that. I still laugh at that.
You do realize that Papa Shango was based on Baron Samedi, best known as portrayed in the Bond movie Live and Let Die, and THAT was a black guy, right? If you type “Baron” into google, Samedi is the second suggestion. And out of thousands of images less than 1% are not a black guy. It’s just part of the voodoo culture. How is it racist to use a black guy to play a character inspired by a black guy? I’m not saying WWF didn’t have their share of racism, but if they wanted to do a voodoo character, going with a black guy doesn’t make it racist.
I’m just glad I didn’t have to defend Kamala.
Well, yeah, I mean, voodoo has African / Haitian origins so…not hella white dudes in either place.
Live and Let Die was racist as hell and so was Papa Shango.
Live and Let Die is pretty terrible in just about every way, but the character/spirit of Baron Samedi was portrayed as a black man for hundreds of years.
Do you honestly think that Vince and co. delved into the mythology that deeply? Because based on everything the WWE has ever done I have to assume they probably just remembered Live and Let Die and said “that’s what a Voodoo guy looks like, let’s do that.”
Ugh, this is a ridiculous conversation, but I’ll humor you. No, I don’t think WWF “delved into the mythology” of voodoo. But they wouldn’t need to because it’s pretty common knowledge. Well before Live and Let Die that was the most well known image of a voodoo character. I actually have done research on the religion for a writing project. And I can tell you that people got their impressions of voodoo in this country in the early 1900s when our Marines were stationed in Haiti and came back with stories of it. They got nearly everything wrong, but their account were printed and then translated into movies as early as the 30s. So yes, I’m pretty sure Vince and co. had an idea of what they wanted without doing research or watching a shitty Bond movie.
You guys do realize these articles are written for enjoyment and snark, right? They’re not Salon & Vox “be offended because RAAAACIIISSSMMMM” white guilt articles
