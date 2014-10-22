Randy Orton Is Still Being A Dick About The World Series

This week on Monday Night Raw, a bored Kansas City crowd turned a Randy Orton promo about his upcoming match against John Cena at Hell in a Cell into a shouting match about the World Series.
Orton said that the Kansas City Royals will get crushed by the Giants, and that they’ll need 29 more years (later upgraded to “a hundred”) before they’ll win another World Series Championship. That brought out John Cena — a man who likes Your Local Sports Team more than anything — to say Orton was wrong. Cena thinks the Royals will win, because that’s what the people in the arena thought, and his whims are decided via committee. Paul Heyman interrupted, and the conversation turned to Hell in a Cell and Brock Lesnar. Not sure who Heyman thinks will win the World Series, although my gut says San Francisco.
Anyway, Game 1 of the series happened last night, and the Giants trounced the Royals 7-1. Because he’s one of the best jerks in wrestling, Orton hopped on Twitter to ask the WWE Universe a question.
Insert something here about the Royals overcoming the odds and never giving up.
That’s first-rate heelin’ right there. Orton makes a solid badguy.
Orton is the best heel in the business. Still over with the fans. Never turn face again Randy.
I am so looking forward to Brock v. Orton. Think of the promos with “Explainer” Randy Orton and “the 1 behind the 1” Paul Heyma
@wackazoa I would damn near put my fortune on Cena facing Lesnar again, Orton has 0% chance of wining Sunday. Though stranger things have happened…
This is how I pictured Randy after sending that tweet: [stream1.gifsoup.com]
Ha
Orton frustrates me because he COULD be great, but then you get stuff like his unprofessionalism or the way they completely crushed him at every specific time he could have been bigger than his “welp, i GUESS he’s a main eventer, i dunno” slot with Shane McMahon beatdowns and whatnot. Even as a heel on Raw he is just so shackled, his role in ongoing angles is so forgettable that I can barely even remember he is involved in top feuds perpetually.
Orton needs to go big on Smackdown and make fun of Cena’s mom… that’ll put their wild main event feud over the top!
Didn’t the Tigers sweep their way into getting swept out of the world series? I hope the royals don’t suffer the same fate.
How did Randy Orton become my favorite wrestler without me realizing it? It’s like it came out of nowhere.
+1
Heels are the best. One day you will all realize Im right. Boo the babyfaces!!!
The R’s KO’d by Orton.
+1
But what does Lorde think of all this?!?!?!?!?!
YOU CAN FIND OUT THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION ONLY ON TONIGHT’S SOUTH PARK.
#BestFansInBaseball
+1 classier and more intelligent comment
Too bad Orton will be a face again in about… Sunday?
It would be funny though if post-face turn Orton continued to shit (not literally) on Royals fans. And I say this as someone who’d like to see KC win.
God, I just realized Cena is wearing a head band on his bicep under his t shirt. THIS GUY, GUYS. THIS DAMN GUY.
You can’t stop Cena from Cenaing, baaaaaybaaaaay!!!!
Orton just took heeling to another level.
lol geddit becuz 5eva iz juan moor thn 4eva. thn snap masticated ova mii.
I’m still waiting for Randy to bring up his Cards fandom during this World Series, since the fact that he’s from St. Louis makes this so much more awesome.
And yes, I’m rooting for the Royals too, mostly because the DBacks make me sad, there’s really no one in this postseason for me to root for, and those Royals, man.
Twitter heelin’! That’s some next-gen ish!