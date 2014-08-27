Ranking WWE’s 12 Greatest Hardcore Champions On The 12th Anniversary Of Its Death

12. Big Boss Man (Four title reigns, 154 total days)
Right off the bat, let’s start with some controversy. Boss Man’s 154 combined days as Hardcore Champion are the second most of any WWE superstar, so why am I placing him so low? Three words: Kennel From Hell. No one walked away from that match with their dignity intact. Dominant though he was, I cannot bestow a high rank to anyone who has wrestled while literally surrounded by dog crap. Speaking of which…
11. Al Snow (Six title reigns, 129 total days)
First of all, raise your hand if you were too young to get the “Head” joke at the time. How on earth did my parents let me watch this?
Here he is, Big Boss Man’s opponent in the Kennel From Hell match. Unlike Boss Man, Snow was much more of an easy fit for the hardcore division. Hardcore wrestling occasionally works when a more straight-laced wrestler like Boss Man comes in and starts succeeding almost out of spite, but more often than not, you need a borderline crazy person like Al Snow. He was not the slightest bit afraid to get weird with it, and that was the charm. Also, this was about as creepy as mannequins got until Condemned: Criminal Origins came out.
10. Goldust (Nine title reigns, 13 total days)
With only 13 total days as Hardcore Champion, you might be starting to accuse me of bumping Goldust up a few spots just because I met him back in April and he was super nice. And wouldn’t you know it, you’d be right. Jokes aside, it’s GOLDUST. The Bizarre One has figured out some key to wrestling longevity, previously only held by Yuji Nagata. All of Goldust’s short reigns came in 2002, starting when he played spoiler to Tough Enough winner Maven, who will not be appearing on this list. At least he can say he’s the only Home Shopping Network personality to pin The Undertaker.
No Undertaker on the list? Interesting
Legit point. 10 defenses over a 2 month span.
My guess is he’s omitted because he lost it to MAVEN.
Biggest name to be the hardcore champ, at the beginning of a fresh heel run, and he looked like a total badass, most dominant hardcore champ there would be. Also surpised no Hardcore Holly either, he got over because of being hardcore champ.
I was at the 2001 Backlash where Shane jumped from off the Titantron. I was sitting right next to the box where he landed on Big Show and have a great picture of him about 5 feet from the ground. It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen live at a WWF/E show.
Stupid? He’s a Mensa member! He almost won Ben Stein’s money!
Also, what Brandon said. You not liking Raven makes you as much of a hipster as me liking him makes me, none. None hipster.
Ugh, this comment was supposed to be one post down. Sorry, that’s an awesome story/memory though!
was at that same show will always remember that jump and Rhyno spearing the shopping cart.
Crash not first is wrong, sorry.
That aside, when did that Blackman/Shamrock cage match happen!? Blackman had me completely worked, I actually thought he was some marital arts master that had decided to try out pro wrestling, turns out he was just a guy who got a late career resurrection in the Attitude Era.
Summerslam 99… or was it 98? The one in Minneapolis where then-Governor Jesse Ventura was the ref.
I had no clue that Blackman wasn’t a martial arts master until today.
He study taekwondo while he was in physical therapy for recovering from being bedridden for two years from malaria and dysentery.
Wat? All of these facts make me like him like a billion times more than I already did.
I feel like Goldust was just thrown on blindly… I don’t remember him for his time in the Hardcore title ranks at all. Crash should probably be one, and Stevie Richards should be on here somewhere.
Most memorable title change of all-time for me is when Gerald Brisco pinned a sleeping Crash and then celebrated silently.
I had to look this up and try not to laugh loudly here in the office.
[www.dailymotion.com]
Jesus christ, I completely forget about all this stuff until I see it over again.
I literally clicked on the link not remembering this at all, and as soon as the video loaded with Brisco talking to the ref, I completely remembered.
Without reading the article yet, I want to complain about how low Raven is ranked…
Nobody tell him.
I also want to mention that I’m an idiot
I felt more strongly about this than I realized, mostly because Crash Holly is the absolute only choice for #1 and it’s not even close. Al Snow should have been two, Kennel from Hell or not. THESE ARE JUST FACTS PEOPLE
Snow’s Summerslam ’99 match with Boss Man, in which they fight out of the arena and into a bar and its bathroom, is genuinely one of my favorite hardcore matches ever.
But what of Godfather’s Ho, the priciest wrestler of them all in the Smackdown Mall?
+1
dig-dig-dig-diggety-dog
I still play No Mercy regularly, and have 8 memory cards full of created wrestlers.
great game until it would randomly erase your data
Wasn’t that Victoria?
Someone is upset he didn’t get to see ECW prior to the TNN days.
goddamn there were a lot of title changes
You forget that period where “fighting champion” Crash Holly put the championship up for defense “Any time! At any place!” and they had the 24/7 rules. I think Crash won and lost the title 6 or 7 times at one PPV, if I’m not mistaken.
people who have different opinions from you are not hipsters, especially people who might’ve once liked popular wrestlers
I am now eagerly awaiting the corresponding ranking of DDT’s greatest Ironman Heavymetalweight champions of all time. Inquiring minds want to know who was the better champion: the ladder or the blow-up doll?
Early ECW Raven was awesome!
I remember him tackling his buddy Stevie during an interview and a ceiling panel fell down and Raven made a barely conscious Stevie eat it.
Shane McMahon belongs in the conversation of “Who are the Most Entertaining Wrestlers of All Time?”.
As said in this post, the fuckin kid did CRAZY shit all the time that he didn’t HAVE to do.
The match between him and Kurt Angle at 2001’s King Of The Ring was amazing and frightening at the same time. To me, that’s his best match and I’m surprised he didn’t legit break his head the way Angle was throwing him around.
@BigBallOfHate AGREED.
I watched that PPV randomly with some non-wrestling friends at college and they lost their goddamn minds over that match!
True story: my older bro would come visit and do crazy stunts at parties (walking on his hands, backflips, etc) and my posse would chant “Shane O Mac! Shane O Mac! Shane O Mac!”.
Whilst reading this I had an idea for a gimmick for a wrestler and that gimmick was wrestler comes out every single match with a different defunct title.
Uh, I don’t like Raven… #NotAllUproxxWriters
But seriously dude, you may need to reexamine your definition of hipster.
“When he held it in the summer of 2002, he renamed it the “Texas Hardcore Championship.” He would later go on to rename Michael Cole “Maggle.”” made me lol
I remember the days when Mean Street Posse ambushed Crash Holly in a hotel room just to beat him for the Hardcore Championship after Crash Holly announced the 24/7 rule. Good times.
Didn’t he kick out of that and escape? I’m gonna have to go dig through some old raw and sd episodes.
My personal favorite Crash Holly antic is when he rode a zip line into one of the mean street posse and then gave him a huricanrana.
Yep he did. He got away from the crazy clown Mean Street Posse gang.
Raven in the WWE wasn’t very good. Raven in WCW and ECW was awesome.
There needs to be a Shane O Mac top whatever matches list done
You know who should have been #1 had an opportunity not been squandered?
Connor the Crusher.
I still contend they should have brought the hardcore title back at ‘Mania 30 just to have Connor beat Santino or JTG (who finds it in the trash), and then automatically retire the belt.
I was a kid during the WWE Hardcore run. Can someone tell me why there reigns we’re all so short?
It was set on the “24/7” rule, in which somebody could attack the champion at any time, and as long as a ref was present, the title would change hands. This lead to a lot of backstage comedy and a WM2000 match with like 17 title changes in 10 minutes.
As kind of stupid as hardcore matches are, especially now that we know how they affect the participants, the 24/7 rule was always a lot of fun because at least something was HAPPENING with lower-card characters. They could feature a dumb little video or two of multiple wrestlers feuding with each other over the dumb belt, and get some mild to decent comedy out of it!
I was always fond of Big Show’s run as Hardcore champ. It was him at his most invulnerable. I specifically remember a 2001 RAW where he defended against Rock and Kurt Angle, and survived various run-ins from Steve Blackman, Billy Gunn, Albert and the Hollys before winning the match by pinning Essa Rios TO THE WALL.
Great title defense, or greatest title defense?
I didn’t realize the Hardcore championship was folded into the IC belt. I believe the Euro belt has also been folded in to the IC belt, and with the continued talk of uniting the US title into the IC belt you could make the argument it has nearly the same history and prestige that the WWE title has.
@Jeans: Raven in WCW *ended up* being good, in a roundabout way. His pretaped bits (with Kanyon?) turned out pretty funny, and his “What about me? What about Raven?” line became memorable.
But I don’t remember him doing anything worthwhile *in the ring* at WCW. Except putting Scotty Riggs’ eye out with the drop toe hold on a chair.
I still get a kick out of the Hardcore Battle Royal from WrestleMania 2000.
Not a huge Raven fan either, so take that.
#NotAllUproxxWriters
*pours bucket of water on head*
Grandfather’s Ho got robbed.
But seriously, the Hardcord title is kind of stupid when you think about it. When you have a title change hands literally 5 or 6 times in a match, it doesn’t exactly give much prestige to holding that championship.
From a kayfabe perspective, why would guys even want to go after the title? It doesn’t lead to anything, and someone can just sneak up on you when you’re sleeping and beat the shit out of you to take it from you. Not really a fan of the thing. Take the 24/7 rule out of the equation but keep the hardcore match attitude and maybe you have something.
Because wrestling is supposed to be fun
I liked him better as Scott Anthony, GWF CARTEL 4 LYFE! How’s that for hipster?
@JSturm The IC Title is like Galactus. The Intercontinental Belt is the eater of… belts.
I loved the hardcore title. A garbage title defended under garbage rules in garbage matches. It gave people like Crash Holly, Al Snow and Steve Blackman a place to play and develop crazy personas.
My first memory of it was Royal Rumble 2001 I think, where Raven et al. started a hardcore match in the middle of the rumble. I think Al Snow got a bowling ball in the nuts. It always made me smile, which too little WWE wrestling does (Dean Ambrose excluded).
Rewatching some of these matches and you realize they were entertaining as hell. Just the quiet pin of Briscoe made me laugh more at WWE than anything they’ve done in the past couple of years.
They should definitely bring it back. Make Jamie Noble and Fit Finlay the new Briscoe and Patterson.
Crash Holly vs Mean Street Posse in a laundry mat
[www.dailymotion.com]
Not enough Pete Gass.
Bring back the belt and put it on Darren Young, who becomes Mr. No Days Off 24/7.
@Pencil-Necked Geek I would advise you watch his match with Benoit from Souled Out 1998, and with Jericho from Halloween Havoc 1998. Both excellent–which you’d expect given the competition.
Nope. Taker deserves to be on this list.
There’s a definition of hipster?