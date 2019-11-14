Both live wrestling shows on cable last night were eventful, with lots of upsides. AEW Dynamite featured the fallout from last weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, a tag title match, and Orange Cassidy standing in a bathroom. WWE NXT featured an exciting Cruiserweight Championship match and continued to build to War Games and Survivor Series . But though both shows had a lot of positives, in the Wednesday Night War for ratings , there can only be one winner – unless the shows get the exact same amount of viewers!

While last week saw NXT and AEW get a lot closer to equal viewership than in previous weeks, with a difference of only nine thousand people watching the shows live on cable, this week’s episodes had a wider gap. According to ShowBuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite was the fifth-ranked television program for viewers between the ages of 18 and 49. (It was beaten by the NBA, South Park, and American Horror Story.) Dynamite scored a 0.43 in that demographic, up from 0.35 last week. Over its two hours, Dynamite had an average of 957,000 viewers, up from 822,000 last week.

Meanwhile, NXT lost viewers, with 750,000 last night, down from 813,000 last week. NXT was the 22nd most popular show for the 18-49 demographic, scoring an 0.25 rating. This was down from its 0.30 rating on November 6.

If you want to see how many people have been watching both shows in graph form, here is a graph:

Of course, these ratings don’t include things like streaming viewers or YouTube hits, but they tell a consistent story: more people watching television on Wednesday nights continue to watch AEW live than they do NXT.