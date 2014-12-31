Raw’s Main Events Sucked In 2014 And Here’s The Math To Prove It

Every week we write about WWE Raw, and every week the complaints feel the same. “Another match ended in disqualification. Why can’t any of these matches have decisive endings? Why is everything so 50/50 and wishy-washy? If you can’t book a match to end, why are you booking that match?”
The folks at Moron Ball did the math, and the numbers are depressing. In 52 weeks of Raw in 2014, only 18 episodes had a decisive finish to a main event. The other episodes either ended in DQ or count-out or some other schmozz finish, or they were main-evented by a segment. A contract signing, an announcement, whatever. That’s 34.6%. 34.6% of Raws ended with somebody winning a wrestling match.
Here’s the complete list. *** denotes the clean endings.
Reigns beat Punk***
Usos beat Wyatt & Bryan***
Orton beat Kofi by DQ
Cena/Bryan/Sheamus beat Shield by DQ
Bryan beat Orton***
Cena beat Orton***
Sheamus beat Orton by DQ
Wyatt beat Reigns by DQ
Bryan beat Batista by DQ
Bryan & Show beat Batista & Orton***
Wyatt beat Kofi (not main event)
The Shield beat Real Americans (not main event)
Orton vs Batista in a no contest
Bryan vs HHH in a no contest
Shield vs Raw Roster in 11-on-3 no contest
Cena beat Wyatts by DQ
Reigns vs Orton no contest
Wyatts beat Shield***
Reigns beat Batista by DQ
Cena beat Harper by DQ
Sheamus beat Del Rio (not main event)
Orton vs Reigns never got started
Ambrose/Cena/Reigns beat Wyatts***
Cena beat Kane***
Cena/Reigns/Sheamus beat Orton/Wyatt/Del Rio/Cesaro***
Cena & Reigns beat Kane & Orton by DQ
Cena vs Rollins no contest
Cena/Reigns beat Kane/Orton/Rollins by DQ
Cesaro beat Ambrose by DQ (not main event)
Rollins vs Jericho no contest (not main event)
Slater beat Rollins (not main event)
Orton beat Sheamus (not main event)
Rollins vs Ambrose no contest in falls count anywhere match
Cena/Henry/Show beat Wyatts***
Cena/Reigns/Jericho beat Orton/Kane/Rollins***
Reigns beat Orton by DQ
Reigns beat Rollins (not main event)
Cena beat Orton by DQ
Cena & Ambrose beat Kane & Orton by DQ
Cena beat Orton/Kane/Rollins by DQ
Ambrose beat Cena in contract on a pole***
Kane/Orton/Rollins beat Cena & Ambrose***
Cena beat Rollins by DQ
Rollins beat Orton***
Cena beat Ryback by DQ
Goldust/Stardust/Miz/Mizdow beat Matadores/Usos (not main event)
Cena/Ziggler beat Rollins/Noble/Mercury***
Cena/Ryback/Ziggler beat Rollins/Kane/Harper***
Cena beat Show by DQ
Rollins beat Cena in steel cage match***
Wyatt beat Ambrose in a street fight***
Ascension beat Miz/Mizdow (not main event)
A couple of notes:
1. Cena won 8 of the 18 clean finishes. He lost 3. One was a contact on a pole match, one was a handicap match inside Hell in a Cell where his partner (Dean Ambrose) got pinned, and one was a cage match he lost because of a Brock Lesnar attack. No pinfalls or submissions. If you count the non-finishes, he was 19-3 with one “no contest.”
2. Around WrestleMania, there’s an 11-week stretch with only one real finish. From June until August they went 8 weeks in a row, including 4 straight weeks where the show was main-evented by a segment.
Let’s hope 2015 cracks 40%, at least.
Well McMahon said they were “telling a story.” He didn’t say they were telling multiple stories.
And that story.. my friends.. is.. the single greatest story ever told.. it is.. the story.. of..
WWE. *sheds one tear*
Only 19-3?! Cena is even baffled by that record…
he needs to go stronger in 2015 with 100-3
By Cena/WWE math, every time he overcomes odds, or wins a handicap match, you tack on a 0 to the W column. So in reality, his record is much better than 19-3, more like 19000000-3 just based on 1 man down matches from this list. I don’t remember which others are considered overcoming the odds, but that probably puts 2 or 3 more 0’s on that number at least.
It was a BAD year for Cena. . .
You can’t have clean finishes for the sake of having clean finishes.
Better watch out Brandon! Aubrey Sitterson will call you a bitter nerd if you dare badmouth WWE.
that’s the price you pay I guess
Waitaminit, waitaminit…. did Orton not win ONE SINGLE main event all year?? Sheesh, he’s a team player alright.
Also, this is a great trip down memory lane. For one thing it shows how much promise the year started with. I seem to recall Kofi/Orton being really great and unusual for one thing.
nice of you to notice!
If you did this list for Smackdown the percentage of non-finishes would jump to around 90%
Brandon, stop paying proper and close attention to a television show as you would expect from a fan of any other TV show. Stop looking at the negatives of everything, stop complaining like the smark you are, and just see how it goes! [sarcasm]
We should really start writing alternate endings to popular TV show episodes in the WWE Creative Method.
(John Cena lies on the ground bleeding profusely in the middle of the Nazis’ meth lab, staring up into the camera, and then jumps to his feet)
“Some of ya’ll like me, and some of ya’ll don’t, and that’s okay Jack.”
(He then proceeds to walk out because everything’s the way it was and nothing has changed. He then calls Jesse’s dead girlfriend a whore.)
John Cena’s litany of mistakes as a king has caused several of his vassals to lead him into a trap- a massacre at Zack Ryder’s wedding. John Cena effortlessly beats down the various conspirators while his allies sit around murmuring about how amazing he is. He then hits Walder Frey and Roose Bolton with a simultaneous Attitude Adjustment.
He then grabs the mic and calls Tywin a fag.
Deus Ex Macena
Reigns isn’t undefeated in singles competition, right?
Post-Shield he is (discounting Seth’s “win” over him at NOC by exploded guts forfeit), Pre-Shield his only singles losses were to D-Bry by DQ (Shield interfered before Reigns would tap).
In other words, Roman looks really strong right now
so stronk…
Reigns too stronk.
The Main-Events don’t matter. WWE seems to think the biggest stars need to go on last. What if they had those same segments but earlier ad put matches with actual consequences (say, a spotlight for the IC or US championship) at the end of the show?
Also, how full of shit is Vince for saying they don’t do wrestling for wrestling sake when that’s EXACTLY what much of the show is? How many times do the same matchups happen for no story reason?
Actually, I think Brandon, Danielle, Nathan et all should make a big spread sheet and go further with all matches in 2015. You guys report the results anyway. It’d be interesting to see how much these guys go to the same damn well. Especially DQ”s and roll-ups vs clean wins.
It’s probably more depressing than we realize. Or as depressing.
Seriously, you guys should do that.
I’ve had the same thought. Someone should take a look at all the old shows and build a records spreadsheet. This is still a sport, right? Let’s see how much those wins and losses really matter!
@Remo Williams spoiler alert: none.
IF ONLY THERE WAS A WRESTLING PROMOTION THAT RAN ON STATS AND SCORECARDS!!
Reigns only won one single mainevent clean?
That’s not very strong.
But he looked strong.
Yeah, what Macho said. It’s not about Roman actually BEING strong, but LOOKING strong.
Yo, On the bright side on the last matches of the night, Heath Slater’s undefeated. Slaters Gonna Slate, Bay Bay, Yeah! *Air Guitaring Of The Utmost Epicness Ensues*
all the +1s! that was the best thing I forgot that happened in 2014.
Look at that unbelievable stretch of dicking around after The Shield’s Last Stand, Starring John Cena.
(Also, it’s technically inaccurate to call the Ambrose-Rolllins FCA match a no contest; Rollins won after Lil’ Naitch declared Ambrose unable to continue because of death by cinderblocks. It was a TKO.)
I’m not sure about how many of those DQ/NC matches were even GOOD. I mean, there was a GREAT Bryan-Orton match in December last year that ended on an Orton low blow, but at least they tore it down for nearly a half-hour beforehand. Same with the Bryan/Punk-Shield match from Manchester that ended as a no contest after the wild twelve-man brawl.
Brandon, it seems to me that you’re being inconsistent with your complaints. The Dec. 22 episode was filled with great match-ups and decisive finishes, yet you were unsatisfied with most of it, and you wrote, “when your two Biggest Things wrestle to a decisive finish and none of it matters, that’s bad.” So, basically, if there’s no decisive finish, you’re unhappy, but if there is a decisive finish, you’re *still* unhappy, unless the winner is a wrestler you like. As for Cena’s record, wouldn’t you expect the company’s biggest star to be 19-3? What do you think, he should be 11-11? By definition, the biggest stars win. That’s why they’re the biggest stars. Also, when are you going to give props to Cena for yielding the main event spotlight to Ambrose and Wyatt, as he did on the Dec. 22 Raw and at TLC?
Fun fact about why Cena’s HIAC/TLC matches went on at the midpoint of the show which ceded the main to Ambrose on both occasions: the company believes that booking his matches at 9:00-9:30 is the best way to utilize his primary fanbase, in the keeeeds, who won’t be watching at 10:30. It’s like the old ’80s style of booking a main event before intermission and one at the true end of the show.
So I was curious about how the main event outcomes affected our enjoyment (i.e. Best or Worst). So while watching today’s bowl games I went back and tabulated how many Best and Worst each main event received throughout 2014. I counted promo segments that came on last as the main events.
Granted there are some limitations to this approach. Best and Worsts are very subjective and obviously not all bests and worsts are equal. But found that clean finished wrestling matches produced the best outcomes as by Brandon’s reactions. Also, half bests are those which are headed Best/Worst.
The Data:
Total Bests Worsts Difference per segment
54.5 37.5 0.33 bests over worsts
Promo (11 segments) 14 8 0.55
(Contract signings)
No Clean Finish (22) 22.5 15.5 0.32
(DQ Finish)
Clean Finish (19) 18 14 0.21
So according to my numbers, Brandon tended to give more bests to Promo (non-wrestling) main events and gave less Bests to clean finishes. This outcome is probably due to most of the clean wins being LOLCENAWINS and Cena just AAing everybody.
I just thought this was interesting.
Sorry the Data looks jumbled. When I posted this the numbers got compressed. If your having trouble reading the above. The first number is the total bests, then the total worsts, and finally that last number is the average difference between Bests and Worsts per segment.
If your top babyface isn’t pinned or submitted even once on your flagship show over the span of a year, maybe he’s TOO protected. If you’re “telling a story”, then your story needs drama. If your protagonist isn’t invincible, there’s no drama. Vince, your story’s bad and you should feel bad.
*If your protagonist IS invincible.