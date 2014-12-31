Raw’s Main Events Sucked In 2014 And Here’s The Math To Prove It

Every week we write about WWE Raw, and every week the complaints feel the same. “Another match ended in disqualification. Why can’t any of these matches have decisive endings? Why is everything so 50/50 and wishy-washy? If you can’t book a match to end, why are you booking that match?”

The folks at Moron Ball did the math, and the numbers are depressing. In 52 weeks of Raw in 2014, only 18 episodes had a decisive finish to a main event. The other episodes either ended in DQ or count-out or some other schmozz finish, or they were main-evented by a segment. A contract signing, an announcement, whatever. That’s 34.6%. 34.6% of Raws ended with somebody winning a wrestling match.

Here’s the complete list. *** denotes the clean endings.

Reigns beat Punk***

Usos beat Wyatt & Bryan***

Orton beat Kofi by DQ

Cena/Bryan/Sheamus beat Shield by DQ

Bryan beat Orton***

Cena beat Orton***

Sheamus beat Orton by DQ

Wyatt beat Reigns by DQ

Bryan beat Batista by DQ

Bryan & Show beat Batista & Orton***

Wyatt beat Kofi (not main event)

The Shield beat Real Americans (not main event)

Orton vs Batista in a no contest

Bryan vs HHH in a no contest

Shield vs Raw Roster in 11-on-3 no contest

Cena beat Wyatts by DQ

Reigns vs Orton no contest

Wyatts beat Shield***

Reigns beat Batista by DQ

Cena beat Harper by DQ

Sheamus beat Del Rio (not main event)

Orton vs Reigns never got started

Ambrose/Cena/Reigns beat Wyatts***

Cena beat Kane***

Cena/Reigns/Sheamus beat Orton/Wyatt/Del Rio/Cesaro***

Cena & Reigns beat Kane & Orton by DQ

Cena vs Rollins no contest

Cena/Reigns beat Kane/Orton/Rollins by DQ

Cesaro beat Ambrose by DQ (not main event)

Rollins vs Jericho no contest (not main event)

Slater beat Rollins (not main event)

Orton beat Sheamus (not main event)

Rollins vs Ambrose no contest in falls count anywhere match

Cena/Henry/Show beat Wyatts***

Cena/Reigns/Jericho beat Orton/Kane/Rollins***

Reigns beat Orton by DQ

Reigns beat Rollins (not main event)

Cena beat Orton by DQ

Cena & Ambrose beat Kane & Orton by DQ

Cena beat Orton/Kane/Rollins by DQ

Ambrose beat Cena in contract on a pole***

Kane/Orton/Rollins beat Cena & Ambrose***

Cena beat Rollins by DQ

Rollins beat Orton***

Cena beat Ryback by DQ

Goldust/Stardust/Miz/Mizdow beat Matadores/Usos (not main event)

Cena/Ziggler beat Rollins/Noble/Mercury***

Cena/Ryback/Ziggler beat Rollins/Kane/Harper***

Cena beat Show by DQ

Rollins beat Cena in steel cage match***

Wyatt beat Ambrose in a street fight***

Ascension beat Miz/Mizdow (not main event)

A couple of notes:

1. Cena won 8 of the 18 clean finishes. He lost 3. One was a contact on a pole match, one was a handicap match inside Hell in a Cell where his partner (Dean Ambrose) got pinned, and one was a cage match he lost because of a Brock Lesnar attack. No pinfalls or submissions. If you count the non-finishes, he was 19-3 with one “no contest.”

2. Around WrestleMania, there’s an 11-week stretch with only one real finish. From June until August they went 8 weeks in a row, including 4 straight weeks where the show was main-evented by a segment.

Let’s hope 2015 cracks 40%, at least.