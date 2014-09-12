Real-Life Uncle Grandpa Ric Flair Guest Starred On Cartoon Network’s ‘Uncle Grandpa’

Ric Flair introducing the world to The Artist Formerly Known As KENTA would have been cool on Thursday night, but it was not to be. As previously stated, he ran into some sort of personal issue and couldn’t make it out to Full Sail for NXT Takeover. What we didn’t know, however, was that Flair was popping up on Cartoon Network’s ‘Uncle Grandpa” right as the pre-show was starting up.

From Cartoon Network:

The history of wrestling is full of iconic matches that fans will never forget. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat. But what about the nuttiest match in wrestling’s long and glorious existence? …Cartoon Network presents an all-new episode of Uncle Grandpa, “The History of Wrestling.” The documentary-style episode gives a very special look into what has been deemed the “nuttiest match ever,” the earth-shattering bout between Chicken Man and The Best. With very special commentary from wrestling superstar Ric Flair and Mysterious Gus, “The History of Wrestling” goes behind the scenes to reveal startling details about the match that would completely reshape the sport.

The teaser clip is, as advertised, pretty nutty. Check it out.

Real talk: That is EXACTLY how wrestlers get hired. Also, I’m about 82% sure that I’ve seen Mysterious Gus at a Ring of Honor show. Anyway, wrestlers doing voice-over work is one of my favorite things. Flair was on The Cleveland Show a few years back, if you’ll remember. And let’s not forget the Scooby-Doo WrestleMania movie, which was way more entertaining than it had to be. Personally, I’m hoping that Bray Wyatt makes a cameo on Gravity Falls. He seems like he’d fit in there.