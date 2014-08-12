Remembering These 6 Hulk Hogan Business Ventures And Creative Pursuits Will Make You Want Him Back In The Ring

Then again, if it weren’t for the man’s many poor business and creative pursuits, I wouldn’t be able to take you down this nostalgic path of embarrassing moments. Thanks, Hulk. Keep doing what you do, brother.
1. Hulk Hogan’s Not So Ultimate Grill
People like the idea of an electric grill that endorsed by a muscular celebrity. George Foreman is probably enjoying a steak and wiping his mouth with thousand dollar bills at this very moment. It could have been the Hulk Hogan Grill, but Hulk reportedly passed on the business venture when he was presented with the fat-reducing electric grill by his agent, and instead went with a protein shake blender called Hulk Hogan’s Thunder Mixer.
George Foreman was savvy enough to realize that every college student in America was going to be drunk and trying to grill chicken cutlets at 2 a.m. At one point George Foreman was making 5 million a month in royalties for his electric grill. My sources tell me that Hulk received a check for something like $6 for the sale of a Thunder Mixer at a Big Lots in Duluth, Minnesota. Hogan tried to bounce back with Hulk Hogan’s Ultimate Grill, but it was too late, George Foreman had already won by TKO years ago.
2. Hogan Knows Best… but not really
Generally speaking, Hogan doesn’t know best (e.g. Pastamania, Thunder Mixer, Hogan Energy drink, etc). In 2005 he decided that a VH1 reality show would be an easy way to capitalize on the popularity of other celebrity family reality shows like The Osbournes. Whereas The Osbournes were able to portray a recovering alcoholic metal singer and his family in a way that America could embrace, the Hogans had all the appeal of dousing one’s eyes with a full can of tanning spray.
The show was cancelled in 2007 after the Hulkster’s son, Nick, crashed his car and put his friend into a permanent vegetative coma. Then came the revelation that Hulk was cheating on his wife with his daughter’s best friend. Not to be outdone, Hulk’s wife then began sleeping with one of her son’s classmates. Hogan might not know best, but he certainly knows how to burn any shred of dignity to a crisp.
3. Hulkamania vs. Cocoa Pebbles
Let it be known, Hulk Hogan would not lose in a fight to a prehistoric cave child. In 2010 the Cocoa Pebbles cereal ran a commercial in which Fred Flintstone’s son, Bam-Bam, challenged and defeated a wrestler named “Hulk Boulder” who had an uncanny resemblance to Hulk Hogan. Hulk Boulder defeats Fred and Barney, but just as he’s about to celebrate with a victory bowl of cereal, in comes Bam-Bam to take the Boulder down. This likeness didn’t sit well with Hulk and he sued Post Foods for making him look bad. Hulk wasn’t suing for any trademark violations, only because “Hulk Boulder is shown humiliated and cracked into pieces with broken teeth, with the closing banner ‘Little Pieces…BIG TASTE!’ ” Right on, Hulk. F*ck that cartoon cave twerp.
I legitimately read Number 5 as Hulkamania 30 and I was all like his performance in Wrestlemania wasn’t that bad.
I honestly thought Pastamania would have been higher.
The promo picture of him wearing a yellow chef’s hat holding a fork full of spaghetti alone should have made it #1.
I remember eating at Pastamania when the Mall of America first opened. Now, this is in Minneapolis for no apparent reason.:
[38.media.tumblr.com]
For shame…. Bam-Bam is Barney’s son. Pebbles was Fred’s kid.
His album is one of the greatest things I own. A real musical masterpiece. Hulkamania foreverrrrrr!
For what its worth, the first season of Hogan Knows Best was must see sunday night viewing along with Entourage and Louie CK’s HBO show. It ended tragically, but was at least watchable by garbage reality tv show standards.
Step away from the glue Pete. Just step back.
Hogan had an Orange Julius franchise but it failed because people thought he was bathing in the product.
There are no Big Lots in Duluth!
Maybe it’s just the shadowing but it looks like he is wearing a Hermes ring…..I hope not for Hermes sake!
Hogan’s Beach? The breastaurant of his in Tampa. The Yelp reviews are funny reading
That $6 blender royalty check was from me. When I was a kid, I liked two things more than anything else: Hulk Hogan and tornadoes. That stupid blender had both, so I asked for it. I think I made Quik in it once, forgot to wash it out, and ended up throwing it away.
If there was a 900- number associated with Hulk Hogan in the early nineties, I also called that, but that could just be my mom lying about shit.