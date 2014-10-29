Rest In Peace: 13 Things You Might Not Know About The Undead Life And Career Of The Undertaker

The final days of October are slipping away and Halloween is almost upon us, so what better time to swing open the gates of the prop graveyard for a stroll through the fake cobweb-coated career of The Phenom, the legend, The Undertaker.
While he’s never been the very top guy in any company he’s been in, The Undertaker has, year by year, built an enviable career that’s included seven world titles, a 21-match win streak at Wrestlemania and a whole hell of a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes stories. Ring the gong and cue the druids, here’s 13 facts you might not know about The Undertaker…
I was there for the July 4th 2002 Smackdown taping where said “tap out” took place. That match was excellent, and it led to the great triple threat at Vengeance between Taker, Angle and Rock. That whole episode was great, really, as it also featured Edge and Hulk Hogan beating Billy & Chuck for the World Tag Team Championship, and Hogan came out to “Real American” for the first time since returning to WWE.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE WAS ORIGINALLY NAMED KANE. For some completely random reason I remember watching that episode of Superstars and clearly recall him being called “Kane, the Undertaker.” I think years ago I tried looking it up online and couldn’t find anything and thought maybe I had a weird retroactive hallucination. So thank you. Thank you so much.
Same boat man. I distinctly remembered Mean Gene calling him Kane, but everyone assured me I was crazy — well who’s crazy NOW?
I’m with you guys!
I used to tape wrestling, so yeah it was a weird but very vivid memory for me that they called him Kane in the beginning (a memory I later decided I fabricated once Kane as we know him debuted).
I’m only going by memory here, but I recall an interview with Paul Bearer in WWF Magazine right after Kane debuted, in which Bearer was asked why the Undertaker originally went by “Kane the Undertaker” when he first started. Bearer gave some answer along the lines of how the Undertaker felt guilt over what happened or something like that. But at least it was an effort to clean up some sort of continuity as opposed to just pretending it never happened.
If you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that he was actually named Cain.
I didn’t post it, but there’s a screenshot of a graphic from Superstars where it’s spelled Kane The Undertaker.
Awesome write-up, Nate. years ago, I got to shake takers hand outside of the Bryce Jordan center when I was a teenage moron. that same night, Sunny also happened to be outside wearing a PSU cheerleaders uniform and provided one of the highlights of my hormone-driven years as she flashed a group of us. I don’t know which event ranks higher…
Undertaker handshakes and Sunny boobs? I bow to you sir.
My Pops Use to take infant version of me to watch the Undertaker wrestle as “Mean Mark” back when he wrestled at the Sportatorium in Dallas(R.I.P. Sportatorium)
But My Fav Undertaker is the “Bad Ass” era when he use to come to the ring riding a Motorcycle and a Bandana
This is when I found out he was in fact from TX & actually Mean Mark( I thought he was a zombie from Death Valley,NV all that time smh)
The Paul Bearer shoots are fantastic for road stories and such about The Undertaker. I’ve always loved Paul’s line about being the highest paid babysitter in the world in regards to his first years on the road with the Undertaker.
In regards to the Undertaker’s “answer” to the Clique, I defer to the picture here: [whatculture.com]
This had to be early 1996, and there’s really no doubt who is “the man” in this social gathering.
Your linked article is way better than this one!
Undertaker is about 1000% times more interesting as a character than Cena, though.
Yeah, there’s really no comparison. Taker has many different and interesting story, in which he’s frequently the villain. Cena has only one very simple story, in which he overcomes the odds.
Undertaker was pretty heavily hated from 1999-2004 on the internet. It wasn’t until the Deadman character came back, and he was better than ever in the ring, and would still lose matches and feuds when it made sense, that people didn’t hate him anymore.
Yeah, I certainly didn’t like Taker for a lot of his run, so it’s not like he’s been universally loved.
The big difference between Taker and Cena is that Taker was allowed to change and adapt. He’s been back and forth across the face/heel line numerous times and changed his persona almost as often. That stultifying “Cena’s always going to be exactly the same and nothing can change that” thing was never an issue.
The unstoppable part was once a year at Wrestlemania. I remember Taker losing clean to Vladimir Kozloff.
it’s because cena is a terrible ring performer. people don’t want to see a unstoppable guy who only knows 4 chicken moves and never takes risk
The infamous Undertaker tap-out where he tapped Angle’s leg, confusing the crowd. They had to reshoot the finish later with Undertaker tapping out on the mat, with WWE employees pretending to be fans.
Sean Michaels has always irritated me and he’s always struck me as the kind dude probably 90% of the locker room would seriously want to punch in the face.
A pretty good percentage of the 90s locker room did.
I’d really enjoy one of these Facts pieces on Sean Michaels. Interesting guy, it seems.
That’s why DX worked so well as heels, and what people never talk about: they were NOT likeable people in the least. Yes, they thought they were “cool” but the majority of the guys in the back thought they were disrespectful, asshole punks. The revisionist history is that they broke down all the PG-rated boundaries and pushed the envelope with their wacky antics, and the fans loved them and they were doing great business with DX on top, and that’s not the case. As far as envelope pushing material, Austin was really just as much to do with that. I remember in seeing the promo when Austin first stunned Vince, I was shocked that he was “swearing” so much on TV (you did NOT hear “damn” “ass” “Jesus Christ” at ALL on WWF TV back in those days). Later, when I saw DX mooning the crowd months later, I just thought “wow, Shawn Michaels is not as edgy or cool as he thinks he is, and he’s clearly a jerk.”
Without a doubt, the “suck it” thing became huge, and DX were very popular, but WWE’s current telling of the Attitude Era is basically 1) Austin/McMahon tied with DX, 2) The Rock, Foley, etc. and the reality is that Rock and Foley meant way more to the Attitude Era’s success than DX ever did.
I second a fact piece on HBK. Prolly the biggest asshole back then, but I’d still take his side over that loser Bret Fart!
HBK is certainly on the short list, along with Piper and maybe Flair part 2.
Every time I saw HBK back then I always thought he looked like a douchebag irl and to no surprise I was right but on the plus side I always loved his in ring work and of course his theme music.
Undertaker quite famously did threaten to punch Michaels in the face (among other body parts) backstage at Wrestlemania 14. Despite being barely able to walk thanks to his screwed-up back, HBK was still making noise about refusing to job to Austin…..until Undertaker informed him in no uncertain terms that unless he did the clean job as ordered, Taker would shoot give him the beating of his life after the show. Needless to say, Michaels laid down for Austin.
The Ministry of Darkness remix of his theme is one of the best in wrestling history, and I will defend that statement until I get bored:
[www.youtube.com]
Most of the “metal-sounding” riffs that Jim Johnston has written over the years aren’t that good, and just sound like down-tuned hair metal rock riffs, but he really nailed it with this song.
That picture is of his high school basketbal team, not college.
I grew up in CT, and one time back in probably 1990 or 1991 I bumped into Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker at a gas station together buying yogurt. I would have been 9 or 10 years old at the time, and seeing The Undertaker in sweatpants eating Yoplait in the passenger seat of a Lincoln shattered my universe.
17 Years ago this month we saw the debuts of both Hell in a Cell and the Undertaker’s brother Kane at In Your House – Badd Blood.
To commemorate this I made a custom poster and Desktop wallpaper. Check it out!
[i.imgur.com]
Fact 14: it’s a BELL not a GONG
There are a few cool UT vignettes in Jericho’s new book. I didn’t know he spent some days in a burn unit after he almost died when that pyro went off at the wrong time. Way that CJ tells it, the leather jacket and hat prevented much worse injuries.
Ministry of Darkness Undertaker is the best Undertaker, despite what Undertaker thinks.
[www.youtube.com]
well technically the undertaker was in one other movie besides suburban commando
I love this movie scene more than anything
that’s not the real taker. his name is brian lee or something like that. he played the ‘fake undertaker’ in summerslam 94
I saw an interview with Taker and he said that he enjoyed the evil, dark stuff that the Ministry offered, but when the McMahons became involved (as in, when they were revealed as secretly creating the Ministry simply to fuck with Stone Cold), he felt as if it had lost steam. It was special when he was doing it (apparently, the throne made up of his symbol, attaching Austin to the symbol, the ceremonial robes and the characters involved were mostly his ideas), but when the McMahon’s latched onto it, he became disinterested.
Maybe he was becoming, unfortunately, christian at some point, but from what I remember from that interview, the evil stuff didn’t really bother him. I love me some Ministry of Darkness, and hell, I even love the Corporate Ministry, but I can dig what he’s saying when he says he wasn’t into the whole Corporation/Ministry merger.
I know alot of people hated the Undertaker back as the Bad Ass but “You’re Gonna Pay” is my second favorite theme from him.
His Deadman Theme is my first obviously
The Bad Ass gimmick may have gotten a bunch of hate but I always liked it since I’m a fan of Motorbikes so Undertaker and Chuck Palumbo will always get a +1 from me for riding motorbikes down the aisle and around ringside. Rollin and You’re Gonna Pay were some of my favorite Taker themes along with the Deadman.
The picture of ‘Taker standing over a screaming Stephanie is just begging for an “actually it’s about ethics in games journalism” caption.
I still remember seeing Takers first ever appearance. My 9 year old brain couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t sleep for 2 days.
“The Undertaker might not exist if it weren’t for Hulk Hogan crapfest Suburban Commando”
That’s wrong. Suburban Commando came out in ’91, which was the same year Taker beat Hulk Hogan for the WWF title.
Also, Taker was in Beyond the Mat.
“The classic Ministry of Darkness version of Taker is his least favorite”
If memory serves me right, I would imagine that Taker didn’t like that gimmick because he was always hurt. It seems to me that was around the time he kept hurting his groin and allegedly contemplated retirement.
Movies arent always filmed the year of or just before they are put out. Sometimes they are shelved for months, possibly even years. Take Me Home Tonight was shelved for 4 years after being filmed in 2007, Red Dawn remake was completed in 2009 and shelved for 3 years. I also remember Andy Garcia’s The Lost City being shelved for a while as well.
Reasons vary of course, but they tend to range from studio issues, like Take Me Home Tonight had, where they couldnt figure out how to sell a teen comedy with so much rampant drug use, to political, Red Dawn was filmed with Chinese invaders, not North Koreans as seen in the release, so someone went back and changed all the Chinese symbols to North Korean. Garcia’s The Lost City also falls under that banner as its a story about the Cuban Revolution, but it doesnt paint Fidel Castro and the revolution in a positive light. Hollywood has a hard on for romanticizing Castro, Cuba and Che Guevaro and Garcia’s picture did not paint them as such.
So Suburban Commando could have been filmed earlier and shelved. You know, for being absolutely terriawfulbad.
The movie came out in 1991. The movie was being filmed in 1990. Undertaker debuted in WWF shortly after the movie had wrapped filming.
Like the Pic on the bike. Taken at Struthers Fieldhouse, about 1995. That’s my bike I built and got the Deadman to set on it for pics. Actually have that pic framed after he signed it for me. How in the world did it end up here???
Am i just not reading #1 correctly or does it really say essentially that being white=no shot at being a pro basketball player? Cuz thats about all i got from that bit…
One mistake: Texas Wesleyan is a college, not a high school.
I should know, I attended college with him for a couple of years. He was in my hubby’s fraternity, and he dated a girl that lived across the hall from me in the dorms (and yes, she was blonde).
Saw him a few years later, and he told us he was wrestling professionally. I just nodded and smiled.
But THAT is a picture of his High School Basketball team…. Waltrip High School in Houston, Texas
I remember when him a said justice we tag team partners
Didn’t know everyone hated the “american bad ass” Taker so much. Granted that version of Taker was the I had at my peak wrestling fandom in my pre-teen years but still. I think bad ass biker guy is a better character than an undead zombie cult wizard.
I loved Taker’s American Bad Ass gimmick, although to be fair, it was that gimmick that he was doing when I started watching wrestling. I didn’t realize it was so disliked!
And, cucumbers are fruits. They’re like tomatoes…botanically, they’re technically fruits, but used as vegetables.
According to Kevin Nash in the “Kliq rules” documentary B.S.K stood for Bone Street Krew and not Back Stage Krew. The name was a reference to the members love of playing dominos back stage or “slapping bones” as it is also referred to.