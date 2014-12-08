Rey Mysterio Is Returning To WWE TV Soon And Will Re-sign With The Company Next Year

It’s been a rough 2014 for WWE, with one guy after another deciding they’d rather wrestle in Mexico, act or get punched in the face for real than stay with the company, but they are rounding out the year with at least one shred of good news – Rey Mysterio is returning to WWE.
Rey Mysterio’s WWE status has been an ongoing bone of contention for at least the past year. Mysterio was planning to let his contract run out and take some time off in early 2014, but WWE automatically re-signed him back in May while he was injured, claiming they could do so because Rey still owed them appearances. Rey wasn’t particularly pleased with WWE’s sneaky tactics, and has tried to get out his contract by showing up at AAA and Lucha Underground shows, and when that failed, just outright demanding a release. Throughout it all, WWE has remained firm – they were going to get the dates Mysterio owed them, and would very much like him to re-sign after they were used up. Well, it looks like WWE got its wish.
According to F4WOnline, Mysterio will be returning to WWE TV soon, and will re-sign with the company in May. So, what changed? Well, word is Vince McMahon has “loosened the purse strings” on a lot of things Mysterio has been requesting. Mysterio has wanted a Brock Lesnar/Chris Jericho-type deal with fewer dates and more time off for ages, and it sounds like he’s finally going to get that. Also, word is WWE is going to help line Rey up with more non-wrestling projects (movies, commercials and whatnot). Ultimately though, money was probably Rey’s biggest motivator – WWE wants him back bad, and they can pay more than AAA or Lucha Underground, plain and simple.
What do you folks think about Rey’s return? His last couple runs were pretty uninspired, but I have to think we’ll be seeing a somewhat remotivated Rey now that he’s got the deal he always wanted. At the very least, WWE will have to actually do something with the guy now that they’re paying out the nose for him.
via Wrestling Inc.
I am trying to think of one feud I would like to see slower, fatter Ray Mysterio get involved in but I am drawing a blank….
I think a Rollins feud could be fun. Doing something with one of the many smaller guys coming up from NXT (Zayn, Neville, Kalisto) would be good stuff.
Kalisto? Just put the guy over the best he can do now.
I hate to agree, but yeah, Mysterio is pretty used up. That said, he still has value. Plenty of older wrestlers find a niche as a guy with clout who helps build the next generation. Alter his moveset some and he can probably do that safely for a while now while positively contributing to everything, which would probably make him happy as well.
Putting over Bray Wyatt might not be the worst use of him.
i’ve wanted him out of the ring and off my tv for nearly a decade now. will to watch waning.. waning.
What’s their motivation? Lack of a true Mexican star? Needing to sell more masks for kids? I’m not sure he can go as hard as he had been, and no one has really been on some WE NEED REY RN shit.
I think the motivation to keep selling Rey to kids is one thing, plus losing him to Luncha Underground or even AAA would look bad.
In one of the many other articles about his ongoing back and forth with WWE, multiple commenters have said that there is a noticeable uptick in ratings when he’s on TV. I have no idea if that’s true, just saying what other people have said.
He’s a big draw with the Latino audience, and all their attempts to hand-craft a replacement have failed.
I’ve also heard that Rey is a big draw with the Latino audience. Wouldn’t bring up Sin Cara and Kalisto help the WWE in that regard ?
@B-MO – Sin Cara’s already on the main roster, and the stink of MYTESTES’ run as the character has stall any real favor with the crowd’s, it would seem.
I can’t speak for Kalisto, he’s obviously more of an unknown to your average audience than Mysterio, so who knows?
@Luni – Um, Sin Cara is half of the NXT Tag champs….with Kalisto….in NXT….
@James Cook – I know that, but Sin Cara is still also a regular on the Main Roster (Mostly on Main Event and Superstars these days, but he’s there more than Zack Ryder) and they never address the NXT Tag Championships during any of his matches.
OK, I can suspend my disbelief a bit when a guy is that small.
Then he became injured and old, while still remaining small.
Rey winning anything against anyone at this point is suspending one’s disbelief to the point of delusion.
Conclusion: have him go over Cesaro!
holy shit, I think the possibility is this is pretty high and pretty, pretty sad
Rey is one of the ten greatest US-born wrestlers in history and with more good televised matches than anyone else to ever step in a ring but over twenty years of being that have turned him into Cotton Hill. So, you know, whatever.
As long as they don’t ask him to fly first and think second, he should be fine. One of the greatest pure sympathy-generating babyfaces ever (good on the WWE for using that guy to be pure fodder where everyone actively wanted him to just die for his only two notable appearances this year with the Rumble and Barrett’s first match back, by the way), and he’s worked a ton of matches based around his opponent taking his legs out from under him and how he’d have to adjust to it. So let him use his well-learned mat game as his primary attack and he’ll be fine. He’s still Rey, it’s not like he can’t still be bullied around by big dudes.
10 Greatest US-born wrestlers in history? Really? Please, would you mind compiling your Top 10 list and sharing it. I’m curious now.
If absolutely pressed and in alphabetical order: Nick Bockwinkel, Daniel Bryan, Ric Flair, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Stan Hansen, Rey Mysterio, Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, and Vader.
Also Mike, don’t know if this adds any clout for you, but Brandon picked Mysterio and Liger in a tie as his greatest pro wrestler ever in the Friday discussion about picking your best.
I’d be more concerned with Rey motivating his knees than with WWE motivating Rey.
Putting Rey in midcard programs a la Jericho’s latest runs could be fine, as long as he stays healthy. He can still be very entertaining in the ring, even if he’s not doing the crazy high flying shit as much; he’s a good in-ring storyteller and about as sympathetic as you can get for a babyface.
They should have him enter the Rumble as Sin Cara… then unmask and reveal his real mask underneath. Oh, his tattoos. Erm… smother him in the Bella Twins’ pimple concealer
I’m hoping that Kalisto gets a spot at the Rumble.
They would have more luck disguising him as El Locale.
I don’t know. At some point WWE has got to transition away from the older dudes. I mean, sure, they will always need older guys on the roster who can act as gate-keepers for the next generation of talent. But I don’t know that Rey is one of those guys. What does it mean to have someone beat up a fat, old, substantially slower little dude like Rey? Unless they want to make some into a super heel by having them roflstomp Rey and get really cruel about it.
Everyone seems to be assuming we’ll be getting fat, injured, unmotivated Rey — dude’s had a year off. Look what that did for Punk. Plus hey, even if nothing has changed, guys sticking around until they’re old and beat is a proud lucha tradition.
Oh good, they’re adding more piss break matches before going to piss break commercials.
So he won’t get injured as quickly, no more solo runs and have him return and team with Sin Cara on tv as another tag team which WWE needs now they had some interesting looking outfits when paired up both used the other’s mask in half, plus helps build up Sin Cara more and maybe then after awhile have them do some sort of heel turn on Rey and Sin Cara feud for a bit till Kalisto debuts to help Cara and have Rey put over Kalisto thus giving him the top spot as the new high flying Luchador (the Cara character proved it doesn’t have any legs to do it, so give it to the next guy) and then have Rey retire and induct him into the HOF in 2016, the end.
[www.youtube.com]
I can’t wait to see him job to El Torito.
Is there anyway Rey could ever work as a heel?
I couldn’t even buy him turning heel in the video game story mode a couple years ago, so I don’t think it will fly in real life.
619 = the amount of seconds Rey will work next year
I only approve of this if Rey gets fed to Luke Harper. Like, literally fed. Like, Luke Harper shoot eats him on television.
I’m sorry but I just can’t with Rey anymore. He’s never had personality or mic skills. His only selling point was his speed and acrobatics, and now he doesn’t even have those anymore.
His selling was exceptional. PRETTY sure that he was great at connecting with a crowd. Again, a signature match-type of his in his WWE run and what made some of his best matches were when his opponents would take his legs out from under him and he had to work with his head. He’s always been fantastic with building the psychology of a match beyond “Rey is quicker than his opponent”.
I think Rey is awesome and surprised by the amount of hate. The roster needs veterans to work with the young talent, and I’m sure Rey won’t have a problem putting guys like Neville and Zayn over.
BREAKING: Rey Mysterio soon
I agree with you…again. Are we the same person.
Will he actually return I mean I grew up with him as my favorite wwe fighter because he always says never give up he is the WWEs underdog