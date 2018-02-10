Rey Mysterio Is Heading To New Japan After His Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

#WWE
Managing Editor, Trending
02.10.18

Rey Mysterio is taking a page out of Chris Jericho’s book and marking his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut for the promotion’s return to the United States. The legendary cruiserweight appeared on screen during NJPW’s New Beginning event to issue a challenge against Jushin “Thunder” Liger for Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach on March 25th. Both have faced off in the past during their respective tenures in WCW, but the match is sure to be an extra boost for the already sold out crowd and those watching at home.

Mysterio’s special appearance at the Royal Rumble back in January had many thinking that a WWE return was in the cards. While this could still happen, the Royal Rumble appearance was a one-off for the time being and he did not sign a new contract with the company. His pending appearance with NJPW could be why, but that is all speculation for the time being. There’s still plenty of time for Mysterio to become the next big Hall of Fame announcement for the company ahead of Wrestlemania or even work out another appearance at the event in the two weeks between Strong Style Evolved and the WWE’s flagship show.

