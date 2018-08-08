YouTube

Contract negotiations can be tricky, especially in professional wrestling. For Rey Mysterio, the dance between himself and WWE on future employment will apparently continue as they are still working to hammer out some details about a return.

Mysterio left WWE in 2015 after a 13-year run with the company. Post WWE, Mysterio spent time in plying his wares in a number of promotions, including Lucha Underground. Mysterio did return to participate in this year’s Royal Rumble, leading to some speculation that his return to WWE was coming sooner rather than later.

On Monday, the Miami Herald ran an interview with Mysterio in which he elaborated on the current status of his negotiations with WWE. The former WWE Champion revealed that talks are still ongoing and that nothing is set in stone just yet.