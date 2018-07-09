Ric Flair Is Recovering After Successful Intestinal Surgery

#Ric Flair #WWE
07.09.18 4 mins ago

Youtube

It’s been a tough year for Ric Flair regarding the legendary wrestler’s health, but on Monday WWE and Charlotte Flair shared a positive update regarding his latest health issue.

Flair had successful intestinal surgery and is resting in the hospital following the procedure. Charlotte released a statement to WWE.com stating that he elected to have the surgery in hopes of “reversing some of the effects” of a previous surgery that had caused him issues and that it went “as good as they had hoped” and they’re just waiting to be sure everything is working as it should.

“While some may have assumed that the effects [of his health problems last fall] may have slowed down my father’s lifestyle, he really embraced it all, has ended up doing more work in the last couple months than in the previous few years and is enjoying life,” Charlotte said. “However, when he was told that he had the opportunity to possibly reverse some of the effects of the initial surgery, my father decided it was something he wanted to try, and he was very positive about the procedure.”

“Now, he is out of surgery, and everything looked to have gone as good as they had hoped,” The Queen continued. “The only thing that remains to do at this point is to wait to make sure everything is working as it should. If it all goes well, he should be out for the hospital in the next three or four days.”

“Though he was a little groggy, we did share a ‘Woo!’ before getting off the phone, and that was how I knew everything was OK,” said Charlotte.

Given his health issues recently this is hopefully the last time we’ll have to offer an update on Flair in the hospital for a long while and we wish the legend a speedy recovery.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#WWE
TAGSRic FlairWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 6 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP