Ric Flair Will No Longer Appear At NXT Takeover, Because Ric Flair

Legendary 16-time World Champion Ric Flair was supposed to be at Thursday night’s NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way special. Early reports had him introducing the WWE Universe to international superstar KENTA. Not sure why he’d be doing that instead of seconding his daughter (current NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte) in her match, but there have been worse ideas than “wrestler everybody loves tells you to love the new guy.” Plus, KENTA and Ric Flair in the same ring together!
But, yeah, that’s not going to happen.
According to reports from earlier today, The Nature Boy isn’t appearing at NXT Takeover at ALL, and I guess KENTA’s introducing himself.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: Fatal Four Way special on the WWE Network, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
Flair had been originally scheduled for a segment that would introduce KENTA to WWE fans. We are told that a personal conflict required Flair to drop out of the appearance.
What’s the opposite of WOO? Boo?
Here are a few ideas on what that “personal conflict” could be:
1. HE IS RIC FLAIR.
2. The issue with ROH owner Cary Silken has reached critical mass, and Flair has once again abandoned WWE to hit Ring Of Honor, whip his jacket to the ground and drop elbows on it.
3. He prefers Naomichi Marufuji.
4. He saw his daughter’s horrible new double-entendre shirt and told NXT to go “do it” with themselves.
5. Space Mountain is closed for repairs.
Any ideas? Let us know in the comments section below. The best comment get a screenprinted shirt that says IF YOU’RE GONNA HAVE SEX on the front, and HAVE SEX WITH RIC FLAIR on the back.
The WWE hired Barry Darsow as a road agent and when Flair saw him he thought he was the Repo Man and had a heart attack?
1. Black Scorpion was booked in Raleigh.
2. The Asylum he was locked up in in WCW has called him in for his annual follow up.
3. He plans on getting arrested that night.
4. Sting is going to be there and Flair didn’t have the chance to befriend Sting in the past week to make turning on him more impactful.
5. Can’t remember where Florida is.
6. It’s Thursday, Flair doesn’t work Thunder.
7. NXT wouldn’t book David.
8. He’s rooting for Bayley, and that makes things awkward.
9. Tyler Breee causes feelings in him that Flair cannot understand.
10. Dry-cleaners lost his robe.
He died.
HHH: “Damn it, Ric! The bars aren’t even open yet!”
Ric: “That’s why you gotta shimmy the lock.”
legit lol +1
Dude he’s a hermaphrodite
Dude looks like a baley?
At this point, being associated with Flair, even just in an introduction, wouldn’t have done KENTA any favors.
it worked when he intro’d Moses to pharaoh.
he secretly wants bayley to win the NXT women’s championship and if he showed up and cheered for her, charlotte would hit the cutter and end her father. ULTIMATE FINAL BATTLE.
I think this is the result of him being upset that Charlotte isn’t billed as hailing from Space Mountain.
hahaha gross
I have got to win this prize.
1) Someone threatened to fire Ric and Ric reminded them he was already fired.
2) Ric has lived well and wants to retire to the debauchery of his mind.
3) Miz offered Ric $35,000 to teach him to properly do the figure four (Ric got $10k up front, though, SOOOOOO….)
4) He had to get some new suits at Michael’s in Kansas City that night.
5) He and Dusty are going to go buy new fur coats and go to a basketball game.
6) 4 horseman reunion at a florida strip club
+1 to fire me/already fired
If Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes show up at an NBA game wearing fur coats to sit courtside, I would actually watch an NBA game…
No. 3 seems entirely plausible.
Seeing as how he quickly forgot about The Miz he might have simply forgot to do his job?
I’m assuming Flair thought KENTA was Antonio Inoki, and Flair presumably owes Inoki money so he skipped town to avoid having to pay that debt
Or, Flair somehow already owes KENTA money and he skipped town to avoid having to pay his debt.
BECAUSE IF ANYONE IS GOING TO USE ALL CAPS ITS RIC “THE ROLEX WEARIN, DIAMOND RING WEARIN, KISS STEALIN, WHEELIN DEALIN, LIMOSINE RIDING, JET FKYIN SON OF A GUN” FLAIR! WOOOOOOOOOO!
FLYIN.
God damn it.
Arn Anderson, a friend of his, isn’t acting so much like a friend anymore these days, and WOO, you have got to believe… IS THAT THE PACKAGE? THE TOTAL PACKAGE? *classic Flair sleazy drugged out chuckle*+
+Not a knock, as that’s my favorite kind of chuckle.
He’s drunk and won’t get on the plane.
Or there’s no personal conflict and the brass realized sponsors pay them money to advertise on a show that features the real life CEO laughing at a sad pop culture joke and well-known drunk and that’s not best-uh for business-uh.
The check cleared.
we have a winner. +1
His Jet and his Limo got repo’ed and Space Mountain only goes around and around.
Ric Flair must be too drunk to make to the plane but sadly this means no WOOs at NXT Takeover unless Charlotte does it.
Flair finally went into a 12 step program. But steps 3 and 7 happened in Puerto Rico, so Vince won’t recognize them.
+1
he’s stuck on the island of misfit mascots.
He unknowingly pointed at Kevin Steen when he said “Shut up, Fat Boy!”. Steen has vowed to “punch Flair into Mummy-dust” and reveal his whereabouts to his ex-wives if he ever lays eyes on Naitch again.
Charles Robinson is attempting to sue Flair for years of un-paid child support he is due. Flair has gone into hiding from Little Naitch.
He recently saw a woman wearing Charlotte’s t-shirt, and offered her a ride on Space Mountain.
It turned out to be Charlotte, and either:
A) He’s too embarrassed to show up.
B) He’s afraid he’s going to hit on his daughter again.
C) He snuck out of bed while she was asleep, and hasn’t called her since.
+1, ohh, that’s nasty
get bryan cranston to do his “SOMETHING HAPPENED HERE, YOU IT’S GONNA SEND US BACK TO THE STONE AGE!”
monologue to introduce kenta.
“you it’s” is correct in a literal translation of japanese. totally not human error.
Seeing “Silkin” spelled wrong several times just sucks me out of the article. I know I’m a dick to even point it out, but getting a name right has to be the easiest part of a journalist/writer’s job, right? Just Google the name. I don’t know.
He probably remembered he owes KENTA some money.
WHAT IS RIC FLAIR DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE?
To be fair, at least he gave notice in advance this time
I like to think he’s having a nice dinner somewhere with Tully.
Well, at least KENTA won’t have to worry about babysitting him, and possibly getting fired, because Ric Flair got drunk said a bunch of shit like with JR.
Clearly the opposite of WOO! is OOW! Which is why Ric Flair and Sting were destined to be enemies.