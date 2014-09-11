Ric Flair Will No Longer Appear At NXT Takeover, Because Ric Flair

Legendary 16-time World Champion Ric Flair was supposed to be at Thursday night’s NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way special. Early reports had him introducing the WWE Universe to international superstar KENTA. Not sure why he’d be doing that instead of seconding his daughter (current NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte) in her match, but there have been worse ideas than “wrestler everybody loves tells you to love the new guy.” Plus, KENTA and Ric Flair in the same ring together!

But, yeah, that’s not going to happen.

According to reports from earlier today, The Nature Boy isn’t appearing at NXT Takeover at ALL, and I guess KENTA’s introducing himself.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: Fatal Four Way special on the WWE Network, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Flair had been originally scheduled for a segment that would introduce KENTA to WWE fans. We are told that a personal conflict required Flair to drop out of the appearance.

What’s the opposite of WOO? Boo?

Here are a few ideas on what that “personal conflict” could be:

1. HE IS RIC FLAIR.

2. The issue with ROH owner Cary Silken has reached critical mass, and Flair has once again abandoned WWE to hit Ring Of Honor, whip his jacket to the ground and drop elbows on it.

3. He prefers Naomichi Marufuji.

4. He saw his daughter’s horrible new double-entendre shirt and told NXT to go “do it” with themselves.

5. Space Mountain is closed for repairs.

Any ideas? Let us know in the comments section below. The best comment get a screenprinted shirt that says IF YOU’RE GONNA HAVE SEX on the front, and HAVE SEX WITH RIC FLAIR on the back.