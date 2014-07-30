Damas y Caballeros! Ricardo Rodriguez Has Been Released From WWE

WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez announced his release via Twitter earlier today:
Ricardo got his start back in 2010 as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer. After their friendship went south (of the border?), Ricardo filled different roles, including personal ring announcer to Rob Van Dam, Spanish commentator, and guy who looks incredibly distraught at the inevitable demise of the Spanish announce table.
Ricardo also wrestled as Chimaera in FCW, and his last appearance as a wrestler was as Kalisto’s tag team partner El Local on NXT in May 2014.
Ricardo may be gone, but what’ll happen to El Local?
Maybe Tensai can fill in for the role
El Local’s gone to that great orphanage down south in Mexico with Kevin Steen and El Generico.
I’d not be surprised if we had an El BOcal cameo on a future episode of NXT.
I never understood the bucket.
It’s a water/spit bucket. You know, like for boxers.
I’ll miss him.
The Spanish Announce Table getting crushed at SummerSlam won’t be the same without him there.
I really liked the rich guy gimmick of having your own ring announcer and in an age when there aren’t many managers, Ricardo was great as the little weasel who would help Del Rio cheat. Even their friendship-based face turn worked at first and nearly brought a tear to my eye. Both Ricardo & Del Rio have been utterly directionless without each other. I thought Ricardo had pulled the Spanish version of Alex Riley and found a way to stick around but if he “misses wrestling” it sounds like this may have been a mutual thing. I wish him well.
Nooooo, they never used him right!
Buried. Etcetera.
Adios Ricardo, you did a great job adding a little bit of class to the WWE
I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
WWE: Think global, ax Local
+1
Brilliant.
He was probably a pretty good wrestler, but dammit if El Local was just a slogging piece of lucha turd. I legit wish that when the Vaudevillains asked Kalisto where his partner was he would have said, “are you serious? That dude sucked huevos!”
Why couldn’t they just bring him back to announce for Del Rio again?
“Hey Ricardo, sorry that I was kind of terrible to you. You’re my buddy. I even turned face for you. It is my DESTINYYYYYYYY to have you by my side announcing my entrance to the ring in Spanish.”
-Dolph Ziggler’s Eternal Opponent (That’s not Kofi)
Who’s that in the impact zone Tazz?? Nobody Mikey…….nobody.
ok, this made me laugh quite much.
A+ Comment.
I’ll always remember my mega-pop for him at the Rumble when he drove out in that POS to ADR’s music.