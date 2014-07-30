Damas y Caballeros! Ricardo Rodriguez Has Been Released From WWE

07.30.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez announced his release via Twitter earlier today:

Ricardo got his start back in 2010 as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer. After their friendship went south (of the border?), Ricardo filled different roles, including personal ring announcer to Rob Van Dam, Spanish commentator, and guy who looks incredibly distraught at the inevitable demise of the Spanish announce table.

Ricardo also wrestled as Chimaera in FCW, and his last appearance as a wrestler was as Kalisto’s tag team partner El Local on NXT in May 2014.

