Rick Bognar, WWE’s ‘Fake Razor Ramon,’ Has Died

Pro wrestler Rick Bognar, formerly known as ECW and FMW’s ‘Big Titan’ and most famous known to WWE fans as ‘Fake Razor Ramon,’ has died. No cause of death has been announced yet, but Bognar reportedly passed away unexpectedly on September 20 at only 49 years old.

Former WCW referee Billy Silverman broke the news in a post on Facebook, by way of Bognar’s brother.