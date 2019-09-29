Rick Bognar, WWE’s ‘Fake Razor Ramon,’ Has Died

Pro wrestler Rick Bognar, formerly known as ECW and FMW’s ‘Big Titan’ and most famous known to WWE fans as ‘Fake Razor Ramon,’ has died. No cause of death has been announced yet, but Bognar reportedly passed away unexpectedly on September 20 at only 49 years old.
Former WCW referee Billy Silverman broke the news in a post on Facebook, by way of Bognar’s brother.
RIP Rick Bognar
It is with great sadness that I share some news with Rick’s Facebook friends. On September 20th Rick passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 49. It is tough to comprehend and will likely never sink in fully.
Rick left behind a great legacy and I know he will be remembered and missed by all of us.
Ken Bognar (Rick’s brother)