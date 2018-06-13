Ring Of Honor Is Running A Show On WWE’s Home Turf: Madison Square Garden

Ring of Honor’s climb into national relevancy has been steady over the last year or so on the backs of the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal and other top acts. It’s been the latest move upward for the promotion after years of boasting some of the best wrestling talent in the world.

Their transcendence in the wrestling landscape is set to take another massive step forward in 2019, with Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley confirming the organization’s plans to run at show in New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, per the Baltimore Business Journal.

According to Ripley, the organization is running its show in WWE’s “home arena” as a calculated decision to begin running shows in larger arenas next year. The move comes on the heels of Rhodes and the Young Bucks’ 10,000 seat show All In selling out in less than an hour.

