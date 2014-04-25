RIP Connor ‘Stone Crusher’ Michalek, The Boy Who Tapped Out Daniel Bryan

Oh no. :(
According to sources including an extremely sad Instagram from WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts, Connor Michalek, the boy affectionately known as ‘Stone Crusher’ who once requested and subsequently tapped out future WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan as his Make-A-Wish wish, has passed away. I considered making that sentence as long as possible so I’d never have to write the end of it.
If you’ve followed Connor’s story, it wasn’t just a meeting. Bryan kept in touch with him, reuniting with him at a WWE Live event. Connor was even in the front row at WrestleMania XXX to watch Bryan win the big one.
Everyone (and I mean absolutely everyone) at With Leather sends their condolences to Connor’s family, and he’ll be missed more than we can explain.
In another sad note, this has been a horrible week for Bryan. He returned from his honeymoon to find out his father had passed away, and now he’s lost his biggest fan. In the same month he won two championships in the main-event of WrestleMania and married a model. Who has months like that?
I cursed out loud when I read the headline. This sucks.
This really sucks. Cancer is an asshole :'(
RIP and prayers to his family.
I only just noticed his shirt.
Man, this is the saddest of sad news possible… RIP.
It’s a work.
You’re not funny
Unless you’re saying it’s a work like “Oh God that’s terrible I wish it was a work cause that would mean it’s not real”. But if you really think that joking about a kid’s death is funny or you’re so jaded that you think they’d do a “fake death of a real kid with cancer” angle then go get sterilized for the good of the species.
Not that I’m not sad, but where is the line?
Man…I remember when I watched Wrestlemania, and I saw him in the crowd…seriously, Daniel Bryan winning was #1 on my “thing I was most excited about”, but seeing him there was a close number 2, no joke. So cool.
Cancer needs to get its ******* head kicked in.
Very well put.
I was YES!ing as hard as I possibly could when Bryan won, but damn, I just went full “WHOA, IT’S STONECRUSHER, FUCK YEAH!” when Connor popped up on the screen. His appearance during that celebration was the best icing on the cake.
I remember seeing the video where he meets Bryan for the first time and hoping Connor would drop cancer on it’s head like Kobashi, but damn. :(
RIP :(
Really sad news. He seemed like such a cool kid.
This has been such a weird month to be a WWE fan.
Amen, man.
SO. MANY. ONIONS.
Princess Lacey and Stone Crusher in less than a month? Just awful, awful, awful.
Lacey was hard enough to take and now this.
Fuck you cancer.
Really glad that he got to be at WM to see that though. I can’t imagine how happy he must have been.
Shit, it just got dusty in here while I was typing that.
Cancer is and always will be the ultimate asshole. This is terrible news.
Ugh. I teared up just reading it on Facebook. RIP Stone Crusher.
Goddammit, that sucks. I’m really glad he got to be at Mania though.
Fuck you, Cancer.
Stone crusher was and is the man. All of my condolences to the family
He should be inducted.
Sometimes this world can just be goddamn unfair.
:'(
Condolences to his family. I can only imagine how Daniel Bryan must also be feeling. First his dad, and now Stone Crusher.
Feelings while at work. BAD. RIP little guy. Cancer is Asshole.
At least he never has to live with the shame of being an adult fan of wrestling. RIP
I’m sure he would have grown out of it.
Right now Warrior is running to the Pearly Gates to meet a real Ultimate Warrior.
Thank you for spending your time here as a force of awesome, Stone Crusher. It’s not fair that you didn’t get more of it, but I know you’re well prepared to make any chumps you run into up there tap.
Fuck cancer forever.
RIP
StoneCrusher is YES!ing with Asparagus and D-Bry’s dad in heaven now.
:(
This is the worst. So sad.
You opened up with a sadface emoticon, Brendan. You massive douche. Please stop writing.
lol “Brendan”.
What is this, Canadia?
:( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :(
If opening with a sadface emoticon is all you took from this article, you sir are a Grade-A prick.
RIP little guy.
Cancer is seriously my least favorite thing ever.
Fuck this day.
First Tito Vilanova, and now this little man.
Can’t wait till we have a cure for this horrible fucking disease…
And he never got his title match. RIP, and let’s hope that one day all of us can beat cancer
Oooof. This is a tough one.
another reason why cancer sucks so much. sleep well, little stone crusher. you will be greatly missed. :(
This has had me down all day, but I managed a slight smile when I realized that through all of this, Connor got his “Wrestlemania moment”. D-Bry is single-handedly (you know what I mean) responsible for letting this kid live out the last of his days like a champion.
I only hope that Bryan comes back in a week or so, dedicates his title match to his dad and Connor (and Asparagus), and renames the Yes Lock the Stone Crusher for a night.
Thanks for all the prayers and great comments about Connor the stone crushed he is and was my great nephew he is the champ of the wwe they had done a lot for him thanks again everyone he’s holding the belt now RIP little champ
Can we have a Stone Crusher Memorial Monday Night RAW? Have Mark Henry read poems, have 10 bell salutes, have everyone be equipped with free handkerchiefs. The whole 9 yards.
It’s safe to assume everyone who “hangs out” here has, at some point, or at some point, will be affected by cancer to some degree. It’s a horrible, vicious, terrible, awful disease that MUST be cured — we’re too far of an advanced society to allow and accept that a shitty disease can take the lives of anyone, let alone innocent children.
Stone Crusher’s fight was and still is inspirational, and I for one would love to see the little guy in the Hall of Fame, THAT would be something. Forget about super-fans like Brock Lesnar Guy, Red Hat Guy, and that Horrible White Blazer Guy. Give Stone Crusher all the accolades.
Call it the Connor Michalek wing, give him a bronzed statue doing the Yes! chant.
I’m usually quite joke-y around here, but on the honest tip: I followed and rooted for Stonecrusher. If there’ an afterlife, I hope to tap out to him when I get there.
Brandon, is there a fund for the family?
Why don’t you get on that? I think this community would be good for a couple bucks to help the family out.
I would buy a Stone Crusher shirt
Dammit. :(
thank you all so much for all your comments he fought for 5 long years and never complained. Connor Michalek the 8 year old Connor Stone Crusher is my great nephew. I hate Cancer so much!!!
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF CONNOR’S PASSING HE WAS A BRAVE LITTLE WARRIOR FIGHTING THE WORST DISEASE YOU CAN HAVE HE WILL BE SORELY MISSED BY ALL HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND MY PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY. RIP STONE CRUSHER .
No…..words.
They absolutely need to give Connor some sort of tribute tomorrow night…it would be the right thing to do.
Goodnight, Stonecrusher,,,we are all better for knowing you.
I literally put off reading this for a couple of days because of how terrible the news was. RIP Connor.
This is the saddest thing ever. :,( Why did this have to happen. especially to a little kid, I hate old people and little kids dying