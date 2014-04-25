RIP Connor ‘Stone Crusher’ Michalek, The Boy Who Tapped Out Daniel Bryan

Oh no. :(

According to sources including an extremely sad Instagram from WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts, Connor Michalek, the boy affectionately known as ‘Stone Crusher’ who once requested and subsequently tapped out future WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan as his Make-A-Wish wish, has passed away. I considered making that sentence as long as possible so I’d never have to write the end of it.

If you’ve followed Connor’s story, it wasn’t just a meeting. Bryan kept in touch with him, reuniting with him at a WWE Live event. Connor was even in the front row at WrestleMania XXX to watch Bryan win the big one.

Everyone (and I mean absolutely everyone) at With Leather sends their condolences to Connor’s family, and he’ll be missed more than we can explain.

In another sad note, this has been a horrible week for Bryan. He returned from his honeymoon to find out his father had passed away, and now he’s lost his biggest fan. In the same month he won two championships in the main-event of WrestleMania and married a model. Who has months like that?