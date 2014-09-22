RIP Michael Moody, Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Bearer

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.22.14 6 Comments

Sad news from WWE.com this morning as Michael Moody, son of the legendary Paul Bearer, has passed away.

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Moody, the son of legendary manager Paul Bearer, has passed away. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of Moody’s brother Daniel. Earlier this year, both Michael and Daniel accepted Paul Bearer’s WWE Hall of Fame induction on behalf of their father.

WWE extends its condolences to the Moody family.

It’s been a bad year for people who were on the Hall of Fame stage. Our condolences go out to the Moody family, who have experienced too much tragedy over the last year and a half.

