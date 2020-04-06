Rob Gronkowski Won His First Wrestling Championship At WrestleMania 36

A lot has gone down at this weekend’s “too big for just one night” WrestleMania — a Universal Championship win on a day’s notice, a wild leap off a giant sign, and the life-changing experience of the BONEYARD MATCH — but it wouldn’t feel truly complete until host Rob Gronkowski got involved.

On night one, 24/7 Champion R-Truth showed up and asked his two greatest natural predators (a sports celebrity and a former 24/7 Champion) to help him hide. They attacked him, of course, but Gronk’s supposed best friend Mojo Rawley stole the pin. At the beginning of night two, Gronk vowed that he’d be the 24/7 Champion by the end of the night.