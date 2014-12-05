Roddy Piper Needs Your Help In His Quest To Battle Cthulhu In ‘Portal To Hell’

Director Vivieno Caldinelli and writer Matt Watts want to make a short film entitled Portal to Hell, and like a lot of their peers, they’ve turned to the public for funding. It’s the simple story of a building manager named Jack who likes to keep to himself and read his books when he’s not fixing toilets and dealing with the other issues that his tenants complain about. Unfortunately, on one of those quiet evenings that he loves, two tenants decide to open a portal to hell and unleash Cthulhu upon the world, and more importantly Jack’s building. It’s a fun little story inspired by the works of John Carpenter and H.P. Lovecraft.

But the reason that it’s so appealing to us is that it stars our good friend and WWF/WWE legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as Jack, and Caldinelli and Watts specifically chose him because they’re huge fans of They Live. As they wrote on the film’s Indiegogo fundraising page, “Why didn’t Piper ever really do another film like that? We should write something.” And so they did. But don’t take my word for it, here are the writer, director and potential star to tell us why they should get our couch change (or $750 max pledge) to make Portal to Hell a reality.