Roman Reigns Is No Longer A Lock To Win The Rumble, Two Other Names Being Considered

One of the new names in the running…
It seems like it’s been written in stone since time immemorial – Roman Reigns is going to win the 2015 Royal Rumble and go on to beat Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31. So it was decreed by Vincent Kennedy McMahon, so it shall be done.
Unfortunately the Roman Reigns coronation hasn’t gone according to plan the last few months. Reigns spent months out of action with a serious hernia, and somehow has returned even more green than he was before his injury. The guy hasn’t had a good match since returning, and has delivered some truly cringeworthy promos. Some, including our own Brandon Stroud, have started to question Reigns’ previously unquestionable golden boy status, and they aren’t alone – WWE may also be getting cold feet about the rise of the Roman empire.
According to the Wrestling Observer WWE is now considering having somebody different win the Rumble if the audience doesn’t get behind Reigns enough in time for the show, as the company doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s Batista debacle. The two other names being considered are Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler, with Ambrose being the more likely of the two. While Ziggler isn’t being ruled out, WWE probably won’t go for him unless he becomes a Daniel Bryan-esque phenomenon over the next few weeks.
Interestingly, there’s also murmurs that Brock Lesnar going into Wrestlemania as champ is no longer set in stone, particularly if somebody other than Reigns wins the Rumble. Ambrose and/or Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins would make more sense from a storytelling perspective than a Lensar match, so if somebody other than Reigns wins the Rumble, you might see a briefcase cash-in as well.
Of course, WWE could (and probably will) stick with the Roman Reigns plan, but it is encouraging to hear that they’re at least working on a backup plan this year. What do you folks think? If Roman is out, who would you have win the Rumble, and where would you go from there?
via Inquisitr
Good.
Less predictability is better
What’s the chances they stick with Roman v Lesnar though?
@Chong still around 90% probably.
I honestly think this might just be a rumor to purposely add a little uncertainty. I think it’s still 100 percent Reigns. We’ve seen how much it takes WWE to change plans.
Yeah, it’s still probably Reigns, but then again, it was still 100% going to be a one-on-one Batista match at Wrestlemania this time last year. Things can change fast.
be nice if this was all a set up to have Cesaro win the rumble like he won the Andre @ mania last year. all he would have to do to get the crowd on his side again is win another battle royal unlike everyone else who needs months of preparation and catchphrases to have a shot in the dark. Ces’ can accomplish in 20 mins what it would take anyone not him months to do.
… but of course im just daydreamin.
This will all end in tears, I just know it.
Hmm… how about any living professional wrestler that is not Roman Reigns or Hulk Hogan.
You fool! You forgot to add John Cena to that list! Odds will be overcome and it’s all your fault!
Cena will be facing Brock that night so he won’t be participating.
Ziggler was in World Title matches in 2011 and 2012 and made the Rumble later those nights. There is horrifying precedent Cena does the same.
Vince- “Remember last year when we didn’t put Bryan in the Rumble and everybody was upset? Yeah, we can’t have that in…put Cena in at 30!”
Nightmarish +1, Huell
Any living Professional Wrestler, you say? Mantaur it’s your chance to shine.
But I think Cena vs Brock will actually be the main event.
I guess if Cena loses then he can overcome the odds of impossible time travel and join the rumble anyway
It seems weird that we take so much stock in figuring out what their long term plans are when we are also pretty confident that they have no idea what is happening next week on Raw.
I get caught up in it to and I don’t know why.
I think the big shows like Rumble, Summerslam and Wrestlemania are at least outlined. They have a general idea what they’re doing for those shows but no idea what to do for the in between. No idea or an apathy for it.
I think we all hope they’re going to make good future plans and connect the dots in an interesting way, when really, they book like the Underpants Gnomes.
1) Pick matchup we want and guy we want to win, regardless of fan reaction
2) ???
3) Profit
CESARO
But Cesaro doesn’t have “it”!
Seriously. I want it to be Cesaro.
Cesaro vs. Lesnar for WM main event. I would probably die.
Oh man, that’d be amazing. Sadly, his stock has dropped way too much. They’d have to rebuild him up for next year’s Mania.
This should have been the story since last Wrestlemania.
Paul Heyman uses Cesaro to do all of Lesnar’s dirty work while he stays home with the belt.
Cesaro finally has enough and enters the Royal Rumble against Heyman’s wishes and wins. Sets up Cesaro vs Lesnar for the title.
IT WOULD HAVE BEEN EPIC!
But Cesaro’s Too Swiss. It’s not the WWE Swiss Heavyweight Championship.
I’ve seen Cesaro wrestle for over a decade now. He’s wonderful. It’s borderline unquestionable.
But I don’t really care about him as world champ. I just don’t. …He very well might NOT have that one “it factor” that puts him into the Ted DiBiase/Owen Hart/Paul Orndorff/Dustin Rhodes/Jake Roberts/Rick Rude/Barry Windham category of “And they were never champ for what reason, again?”. I don’t know. Hot-shotting him would just be awkward as hell.
He needs to have a good main event run, yeah. But I just do not see him as THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. I’d say the same about Ziggler, truthfully. In the world I want, I’d have had Cody/Dolph as our new RnR Express main eventing Hell in a Cell against the Cena/Orton Power Trip for the tag titles inside the Cell and it would be a Huge Fucking Deal. Well, in the world I want Bryan doesn’t have the neck inury, the Shield never splits up, Alberto Del Rio, Chris Masters, and Drew McIntyre are still employed by the WWE (and the Briscoes, Milano Collection AT, and AJ Styles are longtime stalwarts), and nobody has ever used the phrase “X-Pac Heat”. It’s a long list.
Of course, everyone I mentioned had the benefit of there being two/three companies to make their case more obvious, and the majority of guys of the generation just before who would have fell into those spots did end up as world champs. But with one belt… it just isn’t Cesaro.
Crap, add Pillman to that list.
as much as i love ziggles, isn’t the best move here a triple threat of the shield for the title? it keeps reigns in the spotlight, but protected, gets ambrose in the main event and allows for the cash in by rollins.
best faction, breaks out, faces each other on the biggest stage, reunites next night on raw
I think thats the best way to go. Plus its a match thats has to happen sooner or later.
Its a big money match in my view. Although I still see Reigns winning it. With Rollins coming in second.
I don’t think Reins or Ambrose are ready.
Yes, triple threat needs to happen.
I love your idea but I think it’s better saved for WM32 or even WM33… this is only their 1st Wrestlemania as singles competitors and 3rd overall, they simply do not deserve, nor are ready for, the main event at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Ziggler’s been on the main roster since 2008 and has a strong track record (this past year notwithstanding) of electrifying the crowd (also I just re-watched TLC 2012 last night). His cash-in the night after WM29 was arguable the best cash-in ever. This could be an awesome story that requires little ramp up time. Just keep him away from Jack Swagger.
(In fact, keep Swagger away from everyone…)
Shield Triple Threat in the Mania Main would almost make up for everything that’s happened since Night of Champions.
Rollins could cash the briefcase in on either Cena or Brock at the Rumble, Ambrose wins the Rumble and we’ve got a Ambrose v Rollins match for the title at Mania. I’d be into that.
Yea and they know each other so well. It could be one for the ages
Ok RAW will be in my hometown DC next week and I think we can get way more hype for Dolph and Dean as opposed to Roman. I think Ambrose/Lesnar could be a bit more compelling than another underdog overcoming the odds story but I could support either dude
Rosa Mendes confirmed as Rumble Winner.
Cena.
Always cena.
Stop that!
“WWE probably won’t go for him unless he becomes a Daniel Bryan-esque phenomenon over the next few weeks.”
ALL ABOARD THE HYPE TRAIN!!!
If Daniel Bryan is ready, then that’s my pick.
+1
+2
I think it could be neat if Ziggler won. Also, hell, have him beat Lesnar. Ziggler is supreme at the fighting from the bottom style of wrestling. Brock can chuck Ziggler around like a football and think of the INSANE selling Zigs would do for Bork! The more I think about it the more I love a Ziggler/Lesnar Championship match.
100% this. Ziggler wins by some miracle, and then immediately afterwards Rollins cashes in successfully.
This. If there was a guy who could win the sympathy of the WWEUniverse, It’s Dolph freaking Ziggler.
Would that mean the championship match is going on after the rumble?
Three of last four are Rollins/Reigns/Ambrose… waiting for #30. They scuffle… Reigns loses his footing before he can target someone and gets eliminated (maybe someone he eliminated earlier trips him up). Rollins and Ambrose are going at it, Ambrose goes over the rope but is on the apron. Cue Triple H walking down the ramp, in his executive gear, motioning at Reigns. Apron drop kick eliminates Ambrose and begins the heel turn.
#30 comes out and it’s Triple H. Rollins eliminates himself. Watch internet explode.
Why would Rollins go along with making Triple H the number one contender? And why would Reigns also be heel? Does not compute.
It’s a heel turn for Reigns.
Rollins already has a guaranteed shot at the title, so it wouldn’t even make WWE sense for him to be in the Rumble match.
Damnit, yeah, he wouldn’t be in the match.
I guess I like the image of Reigns turning by apron drop kicking someone in the Rumble.
I think Rollins could make sense in the Rumble match… the briefcase acts as an insurance policy. If he won the Rumble he’d have an automatic in for the match. Should he then lose at WM he could immediately cash in.
I’ll admit the idea is rough, but it’s more thought out than most of what I’ve seen on Raw in the past 9 months.
One of my ideas was to have Cena lose narrowly to Lesnar at RR followed by Rollins winning the Rumble match. Rollins winning the rumble seems dumb but he can just claim that it’s just to improve his chances and so on. Then after Cena gets desperate for one more match with Brock, Rollins can trade him his shot at Lesnar for Cena bringing back the Authority. Cena beats Lesnar at WM31 but Rollins cashes in just after. Authority is back on tv, Rollins succeeds with his masterplan and is set up as the big bad guy. Also it leads to some interesting stories with Cena’s selfishness causing the return of the authority.
I like this idea. Unfortunately for us, that would involve far too much planning for the WWE Writers, who aren’t capable of that kind of unique path.
And it would also have Cena appear to everyone and be booked as selfish. Jern must look strong.
It should be Finn Balor.
Imagine as the rumble is going on and the clock sound goes off and the lights go out. All that can be heard is a heartbeat. Out of the darkness comes out Venom or Carnage. Everybody in the ring stops fighting each other to marvel at this new threat.
And I can imagine JBL cackling like a fool, “Ha! This is great, Maggle! I’ve never seen anything like this before! This WWE Universe is stunned, they don’t know what they’re seeing!”
very good idea, except the entrance would take so long, 5 more guys would already enter
Finn would be last man out.
*the
Clearly the odds are stacked against Cena being involved, based on this article at least, so definitely Cena.
So many interesting possibilities here: Cena, Lesnar, or Rollins as champ, vs. Reigns, Ambrose, or Ziggler.
Personally, Ambrose/Lesnar is probably the most interesting to me– The Beast against a crazy person who doesn’t realize when he should stay down. Lesnar/Ziggler would be the ragdoll-ing of a lifetime. But the idea of Lesnar losing to a ZigZag is laughable. Ambrose/Rollins is the blood feud, but it’s not a Mania main event. Not this year, and in Vince’s mind, maybe never. And if Ziggler/Rollins was for the belt, you can bet EVERYTHING that it wouldn’t close the show.
I’m not sure what I’m less eager to see– Reigns/Lesnar, or a face vs. face Reigns/Cena match.
Meh, Ziggler doesn’t have to win “clean”. Have Heyman toss the belt in, Lesnar misses, drops it, Ziggler hits that DDT we’re all confused why it isn’t his finisher onto it, “I’m here to show the world”.
Lesnar could lose to Ziggler if Sting gets involved. Sting’s gimmick being World’s Biggest Dolph Ziggler fan.
It wouldn’t be a WWE-style all-caps “MAIN EVENT” finish, but if I’m booking Lesnar-Ziggler with the latter going over, I have Lesnar murderize him for a while but Dolph just doesn’t stay down, doesn’t let himself get put in the fireman’s carry, et cetera. After a prolonged ragdolling with cat-and-mouse mixed in, Brock FINALLY gets him into the F5… but he’s exhausted, he’s blown up, this just isn’t a match he’s had for SO LONG that he’s so wiped out from having to chase Ziggler around that Dolph slips out of it and gets him in the sleeper hold. Brock can’t meet the third raise of the arm and YOUR NEW WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION…
I’m going with Holk Hogan. I’d pay money to see him take a F5 and try to no sell it.
Hogan cant no sell standing from a seated position at this point.
Ambrose v. Rollins v. Reigns would garner an incredible crowd reaction, and is sure to be a great match. Plus, the fact that they have kept the three of them apart would only add to the drama.
agreed
It’s still WWE. Likeliest alternative: Randy Orton wins as a surprise #30 entrant, faces and beats Seth Rollins for the title after Rollins cashes in on Cena after beating Lesnar that night.
In either scenario, the general thought is that Lesnar loses to the Rumble winner at ‘Mania and leaves the company. Does anyone else feel like that’s not the best way they could go with it? I mean, the accomplishment of Lesnar beating the streak and being the person who finally beat Lesnar is ultimately and forever paid off only a year later?
Has anybody suggested a Rusev Rumble win? Especially if they plan on taking the strap off Lesnar, you can have Cena vs. Rusev, Champ vs. Champ, USA vs. Russia, at Mania. I’m not sold on Rusev being ready for that just yet, but the storytelling is indeed there.
Cena beats Lesnar, steals Rollins ‘ case, enters Royal Rumble, wins, faces self at Wrestlemania, then cashes in on self. Vince dies from world’s longest erection.
“I use it to whip my eggs!”
Good thing Ryback and Swagger are faces so there’s a good chance the can’t injure Ziggler or Ambrose. As long as Cena doesn’t win and Mizdow is in the final 4, I would be happy.
It make more sense for Reigns to be the first to pin Rusev at Mania instead of having him in the Main Event.
At this point the only way I would co-sign on Ambrose winning the Rumble then going on to Wrestlemania is if the Shield reunion is a 100% lock…otherwise his character is so dumb ass retarded at this point that I would fear he’d trade in the Rumble victory and WM main event for a bag of magic beans and some Colt 45.
I would love for a meteoric rise of Ziggler winning the Rumble and owning 2015. He’s been around a long time, has begged for the ball, and should therefore get the shot to run with it. His cash-in at the Raw after WM29 still gives me chills, imagine the ultimate underdog beating Brock Lesnar?
Fans! We can make this happen! People need to 100% get behind Ziggler! We need to chant his name when matches are boring! Chant his name when Cena’s on the screen. Hell, we should chant “Ziggler’s better!” while Cena’s wrestling! It’s the only way they’ll pay attention and avoid the awful Reigns/Lesnar snooze fest!
My Plan:
Ambrose and Reigns are the last two in the Rumble and the eliminate each other at the same time. They both go to Wrestlemania for a title shot.
Later that night Rollins ambushes Lesner with the MitB briefcase and gets the title!
Its a 3 way match with all three former members of the SHIELD!
That’d be great. wasn’t it ’05 when Cena and Batista did this, only Mcmahon came out and made them start the match again…and tear his quad in the process.
I guess what I’m saying is Batista and Cena to Wrestlemanina, lol.
Ziggler v Cena at Mania.
Ziggler will get the cheers and his moment and Cena get the main event. They have a history together, a mutual former flame and Ziggler can bring up his past failures against Cena.
With that said, I’d love Ambrose to win it as well. Though, I think he’s not ready yet, either. But he’s a better choice than Ambrose.
Better choice than Reins. AHHHHHHH!
please everybody stop suggesting Cena beats Lesnar for the belt. we didn’t wait all this time for Lesnar only for him to go away even BEFORE Mania!
@themosayat: I think the whole “Lesnar’s contract expires before Wrestlemania” thing starts to play a role in my horrible fantasy booking decisions.
Also the reality that Cena always wins every feud in the end.
Dean vs. Brock yes and please.
Is it wrong that I really love Dean Ambrose, but I really hate everything he’s done in the last 2-3 months? Were tong-on-genital action as good as it’s going to get?
*Is not Were
I’m with you. I like his character and the *idea* of his antics, but I’ve been aggressively disinterested in what he’s doing in the ring (sketches included) for a couple months now.
Yet another Shield three-way fantasy booking:
Dean enters the Rumble early and gets the most eliminations, Reigns comes in late, murders everything that’s left, and wins the Rumble by eliminating Dean. Meanwhile, Cena wins the title match (lol) just barely, but is basically made of toothpicks on Raw and Rollins successfully cashes in. Dean crashes Roman’s parties like he used to do Rollins until they give them a match. Dean vs Reigns gets crashed by Rollins because he’s the champ and his old lackeys shouldn’t be main eventing his show. Meanwhile Cena finally turns heel and brings back HHH and Steph because he’s bitter about getting passed over. This backfires, the Authority throw Dean a bone and put him in Mania’s main event because they’re impressed but also because they know he’d ruin the match otherwise. Reigns takes the belt from Rollins at Mania and turns on the crowd (who are probably already booing him for beating up Dean) after it goes to his head, he then finds his inner Rock and improves significantly. Hollywood Cena, tweener-H, and anti-hero Randy Orton could have a weird as hell three-way earlier in the show to sort of bookend things.
God, that Night of Champions main event’s sour taste still hasn’t left my mouth.
how in the hell were they able to make me NOT look forward to Cena/Lesnar after that Summerslam match?! why did Cena NEED to prove back again that he wouldn’t lose cleanly every time?! WHY?!!
Cesaro is the best option…. he’s so good. Just give him all the belts. Bad news Barrett as a back up.
I’ll to be the one to say it, maybe they should make a call to Chicago…
I don’t know if Aiden English is ready or not, but it’s worth a shot.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside hilarious.
Ziggler wins the Rumble. Cena beats Brock at the Rumble, but Rollins cashes in and takes the title. Rollins vs. Ziggler, title-for-title, at WrestleMania. Hour-long magic, redefining wrestling for decades to come.
Nah just kidding, Roman’s totally winning the Rumble and defeating Brock in a 12-minute punchfest at WrestleMania.
Ziggler or Ambrose against Lesnar at Mania will do the trick for me.
Dean Ambrose has been the most consistently reliable asset WWE has had in 2014. He deserves it.
Freakin’ milernials ruin everything!
To be completely honest, I want Ziggler to win the Rumble, and then just get TRUCKED by Lesnar at Mania. but in the process show insane resilience to the point where even lesnar isn’t sure how he can put him away. have ziggler go down like a valliant hero, and become even bigger in the process.
Then spend 2015 as the Road to Redemption of Dolph ziggler, culminating in a Wrestlemania 32 main event (if not against Lesnar since he’s probably gone, someone else the Authority has handpicked) and have him overcome and win the title.
Or have a Ziggler versus someone else at Mania, have Ziggler win, and Rollins instantly cash in to close out the show and draw nuclear heat.
I like your thinking, but I’d have Ziggler take the valiant beating at fast lane, then have him win the title off Rollins at Summerslam
So everyone knows it’s going to be The Shield (R.I.P.) and Ziggler in the final four right? I’m happy with this…as long as Roman doesn’t win of course. I’d mark out to a Shield final three, but I’d prefer the swerve and have Ambrose win it.
I can’t see Rusev not being in the Final 4
Please be Dean, please be Dean.
I would fucking kick myself for saying this 1 year ago but a Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton WM Main event would be badass
Let Stone Cold win it.
He’s due for it.
Would people be pissed if Taker was #30 and won to have a rematch with Brock?
Dolph could be their CM Punk if they hype him up enough.
While the idea of a Shield reunion in the main event of Wrestlemania for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship makes the NXT loving part of my brain jump for you, I can’t help but to think what could have been. Lately I’ve been watching the 1st “season” of NXT Full Sail Edition and Kassius Ohno aka Chris Hero is head and shoulders above everybody else on the show. He’s got great promo, great ring work and charisma and still manages to stay heel. I also see a very green Roman Reigns, who shows a lot of potential, but still needs a lot of work.
If we’re to take CM Punk’s pipebomb podcast as truth, then it was supposed to be Ohno, not Reigns as part of the Shield. A faction of Chris Hero, Jon Moxley and Tyler Black being led by CM Punk on WWE tv would have been insane. All 4 guys can sleepwalk through a good match and pull a great one (no Rock pun intended, maybe) out their a**. You also had 3 guys who could effortlessly control the mic with Seth Rollins getting better with more opportunities in front of the camera.
The blow off could have went so many ways. CM Punk could still be champ with Shield by his side, like a modern day, Indy 4 Horsemen. I’m certain the exposure would’ve motivated Ohno enough to get his body in shape, and wearing riot gear would’ve covered him up to give him time. Had they chosen to still break them up, who turns heel? Ohno already proved to be a great jerk, Ambrose is still crazy and Rollins clearly had the potential to make you hate him. Plus with Ohno and Cesaro on the main roster there’s always potential for a Kings of Wrestling reunion. Bring Sara Del Ray on tv and take my money now. Not to forget about Reigns, this keeps him in Orlando for at least a year to get better. More mic time, more ring time, more NXT Version Triple H to mentor him on how to be a king sh** heel. Imagine Reigns with the NXT strap for a year like Bo Dallas. He’d be the most hated man in Full Sail because he’s everything that (Indy) crowd loves to hate. Bring him as the chosen one with the skills to match and you got a star without all/as much as the backlash he has now.
Just my thoughts from the balcony…Merry Christmas!
*jump for joy
i think everyone is right where they should be,as for the roman reigns is still green argument yeah probably but come on people give the guy a shot ,i have seen worse and you people didn’t react this much u all talk about better options like ziggler,ambrose,wyatt…..basically u’r favorite wrestler,i get it i also want el torrito vs brock lesnar for wrestlemania but let’s look at the roster rationally reigns is the only one that would make a victory over brock credibile
LOLCENAWINS
Shield Triple Threat, dammit!!!
why rush such a big match why not have the match when the three of them are established main eventers don’t you think just give it 2-3 years
So I’m not sold on this idea myself as there are a lot of factors so before you smarks go shooting g it down, read it and think it through first!
#30 entrant and eventual winner should be The Undertaker (all depending on whether he is fit and well. This should set up a Career vs. Championship Match with Lesnar in the biggest rematch of all time! Now don’t get this twisted, its not the main event a Ziggler, Rollins or Ambrose could provide and last years match was truly horrendous and I wouldn’t want to sit through another 25 minutes like that again but you cannot lie you would be behind Taker every step of the way to avenge that defeat. WWE can either have Lesnar go over ending Takers career and cementing the idea that Lesnar was the one for Taker could not defeat, or have Taker win sending Brock off into the sunset.
Now I’m well aware Taker is not capable of another run as Champion week in week out and the idea of taking the belt of one part timer to put it on another one is ludacris! Cue Rollins the next night on Raw to cash in and take the title. I feel the following Raw was better than at Mania, no one wants to see Taker finally beat Lesnar for the title no less only to have it ripped away and a second L to his win/loss record at Mania.
More than anything, this match would be a massive draw, purely off the back of last years match (as bowling show ugly as it was) but throw Takers career and Lesanrs title on the line, you’ll get any fan to watch on the edge of their seat