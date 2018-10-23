Roman Reigns Made A Heartbreaking Announcement On Raw

In one of the most unexpected and heartbreaking moments we might ever see on a pro wrestling show in our lifetime, Roman Reigns announced his relinquishment of the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia.
Reigns opened the show with the announcement on Monday, making sure we knew that while he plays Roman Reigns, he’s really named Joe, and he’s been battling leukemia for more than a decade. It’s returned, and he’s taking time off from WWE to focus on his family and his health.
“I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it’s back … I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship.”
God damn it.
As someone who has seen way too many family members fight, and sometimes overcome on rare occasions, various forms of cancer, all I can say is Godspeed and get well soon, Roman.
Lost my grandmother on my 12th birthday to this. Took her in 6 weeks from diagnosis. Fuck cancer.
My jaw literally dropped as I read this. All the best wishes and a speedy recovery to him.
As someone who lost a parent to cancer this is absolutely heartbreaking to hear
But he’ll superman punch it in the face and kick it’s ass