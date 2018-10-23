Roman Reigns Made A Heartbreaking Announcement On Raw

10.22.18

WWE Raw

In one of the most unexpected and heartbreaking moments we might ever see on a pro wrestling show in our lifetime, Roman Reigns announced his relinquishment of the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia.

Reigns opened the show with the announcement on Monday, making sure we knew that while he plays Roman Reigns, he’s really named Joe, and he’s been battling leukemia for more than a decade. It’s returned, and he’s taking time off from WWE to focus on his family and his health.

“I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it’s back … I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship.”

