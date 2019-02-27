WWE

After a slew of poor performing episodes of Monday Night Raw throughout December, the show has steadily climbed back from its pit of misery in 2019. But no matter what was going on from a storyline perspective, Monday’s show was destined to do big numbers; at the very least in the the first hour, after Roman Reigns was announced for the show.

During that first hour, Reigns proclaimed he is in remission, meaning the Big Dog is back just in time for the road to WrestleMania. Reigns’ return to WWE resulted in the highest-rated and highest-viewed episode since August 20, 2018, according to 411Mania. Monday’s show had a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.922 million viewers.