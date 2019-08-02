WWE Smackdown Live

If you watched this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, you saw Roman Reign’s show-ending announcement interrupted by … well, a bunch of production equipment randomly falling on him. It didn’t hurt him, somehow, and then he walked away without making an announcement. You were probably left with a LOT of questions, but the main one was, “Who attacked Roman Reigns?”

We thought it might’ve been Buddy Murphy, since he was seen lurking around after the incident and calls himself WWE’s “best kept secret.” Well, WWE ended speculation on Friday after a lengthy investigation — possibly using the 7-8 cameras that were filming that exact spot when the accident happened — and found the culprit: “forklift driver error.” In that hallway.