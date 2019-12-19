One hundred people surveyed, top five answers on the board. Name a headline that will make you go, “LOL, what?”

Because synergy, WWE will have a presence at Fox’s third annual Steve Harvey-flavored New Year’s Eve in Times Square coverage. The announcement, as first reported by Deadline in passing, mentions that Roman Reigns will be wrestling, but doesn’t mention who his opponent will be. We’re guessing it starts with a K and ends with an, “Ing Corbin.”

The event will also be co-hosted by WWE Superstars Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski.